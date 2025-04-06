ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

‘Hands off’: Across Canada, protesters rally against Trump

By The Canadian Press

Published

Blueberry Grunt performs at the Elbows up rally at Alderney Landing in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia on Sunday April 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Riley Smith


















