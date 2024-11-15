Business

    • Can AI be Cancon? CRTC launches review of Canadian content definition

    A person navigates to the social media pages of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission on a cellphone in Ottawa on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick A person navigates to the social media pages of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission on a cellphone in Ottawa on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Share
    Ottawa -

    The CRTC is looking at how to redefine Canadian content, launching a new consultation on the question with plans to hold a public hearing in the spring.

    Scott Shortliffe, the CRTC's executive director of broadcasting, said Friday the regulator hopes to get robust public participation on the new definition.

    The consultation is part of the CRTC's implementation of the Online Streaming Act, which updated broadcasting laws to capture online platforms. Part of that effort involves looking to ensure Canadian content is visible and easily discoverable on streaming services.

    The CRTC has issued a preliminary position suggesting it keep the points system that has long been used to determine whether content is considered Canadian. It is considering expanding that to allow more creative positions to count toward the points total.

    "Canadian producers and entities are used to a points system … switching to a different system would be a great dislocation," Shortliffe said. 

    The regulator also wants input on questions including whether artificial intelligence-created video can be considered Cancon. 

    While the Online Streaming Act was passed just last year, Shortliffe noted "it did not mention artificial intelligence because very honestly, that was an emerging issue."

    "In the time since it's passed, the commission has become convinced that this is an issue that we must take into account," he said.

    Shortliffe said that includes questions about whether AI can be considered Canadian content, and if so, under what circumstances.

    The regulator already held consultations with hundreds of stakeholders to discuss redefining Canadian content. Shortliffe said Canadian producers, writers and directors were "of course, extremely well represented."

    "We are very pleased that foreign streamers did take part. I would suspect that the foreign streamers possibly felt outnumbered at some of the sessions, but they had an important voice too."

    The consultation launched Friday applies to video content like television, not radio and streaming audio. 

    The CRTC is already facing a court challenge over its efforts to bring online platforms under regulation. 

    Global streaming services such as Netflix and Disney Plus are fighting an earlier directive the CRTC made under the Online Streaming Act requiring them to contribute money to Canada's broadcast sector.  

    __

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Former soldier 'Canadian Dave' taken by the Taliban: sources

    David Lavery, a former Canadian Forces soldier who helped approximately 100 people flee Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, has been 'picked up' by the Taliban this week, according to multiple sources who spoke to CTV National News on the condition of anonymity.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News