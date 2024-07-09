Business

    • Bell acquires tech services companies Stratejm and CloudKettle

    Bell Canada signage is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
    Bell says it has acquired a pair of technical services companies as part of its plan to strengthen its cloud services business.

    Financial terms of the agreements were not immediately available.

    Under the first deal, Bell has bought Stratejm, a cybersecurity company based in Mississauga, Ont., that serves Canadian and international customers.

    The other deal is for CloudKettle, a professional services company based in Halifax, that operates in Canada and the U.S.

    Bell says the deals complement its 2023 acquisition of FX Innovation.

    Bell is owned by BCE Inc.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2024

    CTV News is a division of Bell Media, which is part of BCE Inc.

