ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Two Conestoga College campuses to consolidate in Kitchener, Brantford

By Heather Senoran

Published

Some Conestoga College students will soon be on the move as the school looks to consolidate its operations. CTV’s Heather Senoran explains.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.