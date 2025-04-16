ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

‘The system isn’t working’: Party leaders spar over immigration and accepting migrants. Live debate updates here.

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
LIVE: Canada Election 2025: Special coverage of the French-language federal election leaders debate

LIVE: Canada Election 2025: Special coverage of the French-language federal election leaders debate

Carney, Poilievre square off on who is best to handle Donald Trump

Carney, Poilievre square off on who is best to handle Donald Trump

French-language debate Part 1: Trade war

French-language debate Part 1: Trade war

French-language debate Part 2: Cost of living

French-language debate Part 2: Cost of living

Green’s ineligibility to participate in federal debates ‘maintains the status quo’

Green’s ineligibility to participate in federal debates ‘maintains the status quo’

Green Party uninvited from leaders' debates

Green Party uninvited from leaders' debates



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.