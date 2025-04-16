ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Police identify suspect, give new details about vehicle he allegedly drove following ‘targeted’ TMU campus hit-and-run

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Police have identified 23-year-old Ryan Petroff, of Toronto, as the suspect of an April 15 hit-and-run on the TMU campus. They say the vehicle he drove is a green, four-door Honda Accord with the licence plate DEDZ 565. (TPS photos)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.