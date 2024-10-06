Autos

    • Auto thefts down from 2023, but remain high, new data shows

    New Toyota RAV4 crossover SUVs for sale are seen at an auto mall in Ottawa on April 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang New Toyota RAV4 crossover SUVs for sale are seen at an auto mall in Ottawa on April 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
    Share

    New data from the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) shows that even though claims for auto theft dropped in the first half of 2024 compared to their 2023 peak, the rates of reported theft remain well above those of years prior.

    Published last Wednesday, the data from IBC tallied 17,647 auto theft claims in the first half of 2024, compared with 21,907 in the same period last year.

    The 19-per-cent drop represents a reversal of trends in recent years, at least in the short term. In the decade leading up to the 2023 peak, claims rose by nearly 200 per cent, from 7,406 in 2014.

    Together, auto theft claims have cost a total of roughly $545 million in the first half of this, down from close to $765 million in the same window last year. According to the IBC, 2023's grand total reached $1.5 billion for the first time ever.

    Liam McGuinty, the IBC's vice-president of strategy, says that while progress has been made to combat theft, "more remains to be done."

    "Canada's auto theft rates have soared in the last 10 years, placing pressure on drivers' insurance premiums, compromising public safety and causing Canadians concern and trauma," McGuinty said in a statement.

    "The problem remains significantly above historical trends."

    Trends vary by province

    Both in the short and long term, trends in reported auto theft vary across the country.

    Among the available data, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have shown the most pronounced growth in claims since 2014, rising by 291 per cent, 203 per cent and 87 per cent, respectively, as of this year.

    Quebec and Alberta show slower, though still significant, growth in that time, with increases of 36 per cent and 48 per cent, respectively, since 2014.

    Since last year, the growth in claims has continued in Nova Scotia (27 per cent) and New Brunswick (14 per cent), held steady in Alberta (0.7 per cent growth) and reversed in Ontario and Quebec (decreases of 16 per cent and 41 per cent, respectively).

    According to the IBC statement, those trends may reflect a shift in focus for perpetrators, perhaps in response to increased allocation of resources among law enforcement in Ontario and Quebec against this kind of crime; what the bureau calls "the opportunistic nature of car thieves."

    "Fighting auto theft requires a whole-of-society approach," McGuinty said. "Now is not the time to take our collective foot off the accelerator in this fight." 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Car flies into B.C. backyard, lands upside down

    A driver suffered only minor injuries after going airborne in a residential neighbourhood in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Friday, the car eventually landing on its roof in someone’s backyard.

    'We will never be the same': Oct. 7 killing of Montreal native leaves gaping hole

    Alexandre Look, a 33-year-old Montreal native, was among the concertgoers who were murdered a year ago Monday at the Supernova music festival during a brutal assault on Israel carried out by Hamas militants. He is among at least eight people, either Canadian citizens or with ties to Canada, who died during the Oct. 7 attacks.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News