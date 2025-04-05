ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Tom Mulcair: A Laurentian mayor may be a harbinger of a Liberal breakthrough in rural Quebec

By Tom Mulcair

Published

Liberal Leader Mark Carney takes part in a television interview with Radio-Canada in Montreal on April 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mathieu Catafard, Pool


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.