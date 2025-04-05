ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Five years without answers for family of Canadian businessman held in Chinese jail

Published

Canadian businessman Li Yonghui, who has been detained in China since 2019, is seen in this undated photo provided by his family. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO Wang Yan **MANDATORY CREDIT**


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.