Canada

U.S. updates travel advisory for The Bahamas over violent crime. What about Canada?

By Daniel Otis

Updated

Published

A woman walks along an ocean coast in Freeport, The Bahamas, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File) (Ramon Espinosa/AP)


















