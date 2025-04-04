ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Quebec composer likens working with ‘White Lotus’ creator Mike White to ‘toxic relationship’

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Cristobal Tapia de Veer poses in the press room with the awards for outstanding original main title theme song and outstanding music competition for a limited or anthology series, movie or special (original dramatic score) for "The White Lotus" on night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP, Chris Pizzello/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.