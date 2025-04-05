ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Canada and Mexico aligned in fighting back against Trump’s tariffs: new poll

By Kamil Karamali

Published

The flags of Mexico, Canada and the United States are shown near the Ambassador Bridge, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.