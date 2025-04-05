ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Tens of thousands still without power in Ontario after pair of storms

By The Canadian Press

Published

Ice is seen coating trees after a spring storm near Meaford, Ont., in a Saturday, March 29, 2025, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Sharon Leach.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.