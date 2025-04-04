ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Hailie Jade honours dad Eminem with her first child’s name

By CNN

Published

Hailie Jade names first child after her dad, Eminem.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.