World

    • With famine looming, aid group halts food delivery in Gaza after Israeli strike kills 7 workers

    Share
    DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip -
    Some of Israel's closest allies, including the United States, on Tuesday condemned the deaths of seven aid workers who were killed by airstrikes in Gaza -- a loss that prompted multiple charities to suspend food deliveries to Palestinians on the brink of starvation.

    The deaths of the World Central Kitchen workers threatened to set back efforts by the U.S. and other countries to open a maritime corridor for aid from Cyprus to help ease the desperate conditions in northern Gaza.

    President Joe Biden issued an unusually blunt criticism of Israel by its closest ally, suggesting that the incident demonstrated that Israel was not doing enough to protect civilians.

    "Israel has not done enough to protect aid workers trying to deliver desperately needed help to civilians," he said, adding he was "outraged and heartbroken" by their killings.

    "Incidents like yesterday's simply should not happen," he added. "The United States has repeatedly urged Israel to deconflict their military operations against Hamas with humanitarian operations, in order to avoid civilian casualties."

    Ships still laden with some 240 tons of aid from the charitable group turned back from Gaza just a day after arriving, according to Cyprus. Other humanitarian aid organizations also suspended operations in Gaza, saying it was too dangerous to offer help. Israel has allowed only a trickle of food and supplies into Gaza's devastated north, where experts say famine is imminent.

    The dead from Monday night's strikes included three British citizens, Polish and Australia nationals, a Canadian-American dual national and a Palestinian. Those countries have been key backers of Israel's nearly six-month-old offensive in Gaza, and several of them denounced the killings.

    Israel already faces growing isolation as international criticism of the Gaza assault has mounted. On the same day as the deadly airstrikes, Israel stirred more fears by apparently striking Iran's consulate in Damascus and killing two Iranian generals. The government also moved to shut down a foreign media outlet -- Qatari-owned Al Jazeera television.

    The hit on the charity's convoy also highlighted what critics have called Israel's indiscriminate bombing and lack of regard for civilian casualties in Gaza.

    Israel's military chief, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, announced the results of a preliminary investigation early Wednesday.

    "It was a mistake that followed a misidentification -- at night during a war in very complex conditions. It shouldn't have happened," he said. He gave no further details. He said an independent body would conduct a "thorough investigation" that would be completed in the coming days.

    People inspect the site where World Central Kitchen workers were killed in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier acknowledged the "unintended strike ... on innocent people" and said officials would work to ensure it does not happen again.

    World Central Kitchen said it had coordinated with the Israeli military over the movement of its cars. Three vehicles moving at large distances apart were hit in succession. They were left incinerated and mangled, indicating multiple targeted strikes.

    At least one of the vehicles had the charity's logo printed across its roof to make it identifiable from the air, and the ordnance punched a large hole through the roof. Footage showed the bodies at a hospital in the central Gaza town of Deir al-Balah, several of them wearing protective gear with the charity's logo.

    Israeli TV said the initial military investigation found that the army identified the cars carrying World Central Kitchen's workers arriving at its warehouse in Deir al-Balah and observed suspected militants nearby. Half an hour later, the vehicles were struck by the air force as they headed south. The reports said it was not clear who ordered the strikes or why.

    Throughout the war, Israel has said it seeks to avoid civilian casualties and uses sophisticated intelligence to target Hamas and other militants. Israeli authorities blame them for civilian deaths because they operate in populated areas.

    At the same time, Israel has also insisted that no target is off-limits. Israeli forces have repeatedly struck ambulances and vehicles carrying aid, as well as relief organization offices and UN shelters, claiming that armed fighters were in them.

    Israeli forces have also shown a readiness to inflict widespread destruction on suspicion of a militant presence or out of tactical need. Homes with Palestinian families sheltering inside are levelled by strikes almost daily with no explanation of the intended target. Videos of strikes released by the military often show them hitting individuals without visible weapons, while identifying them as militants.

    More than 32,900 Palestinians have been killed in the war, around two-thirds of them women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count.

    Celebrity chef Jose Andres, who founded the World Central Kitchen charity, said he was "heartbroken" by the deaths of the staffers.

    "The Israeli government needs to stop this indiscriminate killing. It needs to stop restricting humanitarian aid, stop killing civilians and aid workers, and stop using food as a weapon," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

    The U.S., Britain, Poland, Australia and Canada all called on Israel to give answers on the deaths. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant launched an investigation and ordered the opening of a joint situation room enabling coordination between the military and aid groups.

    But anger among its allies could put new pressure on Israel.

    The British government summoned Israel's ambassador for a rebuke and called for an immediate humanitarian pause to allow more aid in and the release of hostages.

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Netanyahu that he was "appalled" by the workers' deaths and described the situation in Gaza as "increasingly intolerable."

    A senior Canadian government official said there will be a joint formal diplomatic rebuke at the foreign ministry in Israel on Wednesday. The official also said a top official with Canada's Global Affairs department made a formal representation to Israel ambassador's to Canada on Tuesday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

    The deaths sent a further chill through UN agencies and other aid groups that have said for months that sending truck convoys around Gaza -- particularly in the north -- has been extremely difficult because of the military's failure to either grant permission or ensure safe passage. Israel has barred UNRWA, the main UN agency in Gaza, from making deliveries to the north.

    The U.S. and other countries have been working to set up the sea passage from Cyprus to get around the difficulties.

    World Central Kitchen was key to the new route. It and the United Arab Emirates sent a pilot shipment last month. Their second delivery of around 400 tons of food and supplies arrived in three ships to Gaza hours before the strikes on the convoy.

    Around 100 tons were unloaded before the charity suspended operations, and the rest was being taken back to Cyprus, Cypriot Foreign Ministry spokesman Theodoros Gotsis said.

    Still, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said Tuesday that ship deliveries would continue.

    Anera, a Washington-based aid group that has been operating in the Palestinian territories for decades, said that in the wake of the strikes it was taking the "unprecedented" step of pausing its own operations in Gaza, where it had been helping to provide around 150,000 meals daily.

    "The escalating risks associated with aid delivery leave us with no choice," it said in a statement.

    Jamie McGoldrick, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, said the strikes were "not an isolated incident." The UN says more than 180 humanitarian workers have been killed in the war.

    "This is nearly three times the death toll recorded in any single conflict in a year," he said.

    The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel in a surprise attack on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostage. Israel responded with one of the deadliest and most destructive offensives in recent history.

    Two other Israeli strikes late Monday killed at least 16 Palestinians, including eight children, in Rafah, where Israel has vowed to expand its ground operation. The city on the Egyptian border is now home to some 1.4 million Palestinians, most of whom have sought refuge from fighting elsewhere.

    One strike hit a family home, killing 10 people, including five children, according to hospital records. Another hit a gathering near a mosque, killing at least six people, including three children.

    Magdy reported from Cairo. Associated Press writers Monika Scislowska in Warsaw, Poland; Rod McGuirk in Melbourne, Australia; Rob Gillies in Toronto; and Menelaos Hadjicostis in Nicosia, Cyprus, contributed to this report.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    • Canada condemns Israeli strike on aid workers in Gaza, demands investigation

      Canada joined multiple allies including the United States, Poland and Australia in demanding a full investigation Tuesday after an Israeli airstrike killed seven aid workers trying to deliver desperately needed food in the Gaza Strip. The workers, including a dual Canadian-American citizen, were in a convoy leaving a World Central Kitchen warehouse in Deir al-balah in central Gaza on Monday night. They had just delivered 100 tonnes of food shipped in via boat from Cyprus. World Central Kitchen identified the dual Canadian-U.S. citizen as 33-year-old Jacob Flickinger. The strike took place despite extensive efforts to co-ordinate the movements of World Central Kitchen workers with the Israel Defence Forces, the aid group said in a statement. The attack also killed three British nationals, an Australian, a Polish national and a Palestinian. "This is not only an attack against (World Central Kitchen), this is an attack on humanitarian organizations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war," said the organization's CEO Erin Gore in an emailed statement. "This is unforgivable." Gore's group suspended its operations in Gaza following the attack. One image from the scene shows a white truck, the World Central Kitchen logo clearly visible among the charred remains. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it is "absolutely unacceptable" to attack aid workers. "This is something that never should have happened, and we are heartbroken for the families and for the organization that has been putting people in harm's way to counter the extraordinarily devastating humanitarian crisis going on in Gaza right now," he said. "We obviously need full accountability and investigation in this." Trudeau said there needs to be "clarity" about how it happened and repeated a call for a ceasefire "so more aid workers are not in danger as they try to respond to the suffering on the ground in Gaza." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that the Israel Defence Forces carried out the "unintended strike" that killed "innocent people." He said officials are investigating and "will do everything, for this not to happen again." The U.S. Aid Workers Security Database said more than 200 aid workers have been killed in Gaza since the latest conflict escalated there in the fall. On Oct. 7, Hamas, a designated terrorist entity in Canada, launched an attack against Israel that killed 1,200 people, many of them living in agricultural communes near the Gaza border. More than 200 hostages were taken, and about 100 remain in captivity in Gaza. The Netanyahu government responded with tremendous force, pledging to destroy Hamas. More than one million Palestinians in Gaza have been displaced, and aid agencies warn the situation is dire, with access to food and medicine extremely limited. The health ministry in Gaza, which is run by Hamas, said more than 32,000 people have been killed in the territory since October. World Central Kitchen recently reported it had set up 68 kitchens across Gaza, providing millions of meals to desperate people. Founded by celebrity chef José Andrés in 2010 following the deadly earthquake in Haiti, the charity partners with local chefs and restaurants as much as possible to rapidly scale up food delivery aid following a natural disaster or amid war. It currently has operations in multiple countries dealing with armed conflicts, including Haiti and Ukraine. It also often responds quickly following hurricanes and earthquakes. In 2022, it partnered with Canadian restaurants in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador to provide meals to families affected by the post-tropical storm Fiona. In mid-March, World Central Kitchen became the first aid group to bring aid to Gaza by sea in more than 20 years, with security provided by Israel. Making it happen required building a makeshift pier from rubble trucked in from around the territory. A second sea shipment left Cyprus on Saturday. The workers delivering that aid were the ones who were hit. Just a week ago, Lalzawmi Frankcom, known as Zomi, was on the charity's X account, sharing a video from the same warehouse where she was killed Monday. Britain summoned the Israeli ambassador to explain what happened following the death of three of its citizens. Poland and Australia also demanded explanations from Israel. It was not clear if Canada had spoken directly with Israeli officials. Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said Tuesday she was "horrified" by the airstrike. Her office said that as of late afternoon she had not yet connected with her Israeli counterpart. "We condemn these strikes and call for a full investigation," she posted on X. "Canada expects full accountability for these killings and we will convey this to the Israeli government directly." Speaking in Paris, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said his government had already made entreaties with Israel's government for a "swift, thorough and impartial investigation to understand exactly what happened." Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East said it defies belief that the airstrikes accidentally targeted aid workers. “This is far from the first time that Israel has targeted an aid convoy or killed humanitarian workers," said the group's vice-president Michael Bueckert. He called on Canada to sanction Israeli leaders. The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs in Canada also called for accountability, describing the airstrike as "deeply regrettable." "The Israeli government must carry out a thorough investigation and hold those who made the error accountable," the group said in a statement. "Humanitarian aid into Gaza is essential, as are Israel's efforts to destroy Hamas military capabilities. We express condolences to those who were killed." This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2024. — With files from The Associated PressCanada joined multiple allies including the United States, Poland and Australia in demanding a full investigation Tuesday after an Israeli airstrike killed seven aid workers trying to deliver desperately needed food in the Gaza Strip. The workers, including a dual Canadian-American citizen, were in a convoy leaving a World Central Kitchen warehouse in Deir al-balah in central Gaza on Monday night. They had just delivered 100 tonnes of food shipped in via boat from Cyprus. World Central Kitchen identified the dual Canadian-U.S. citizen as 33-year-old Jacob Flickinger. The strike took place despite extensive efforts to co-ordinate the movements of World Central Kitchen workers with the Israel Defence Forces, the aid group said in a statement. The attack also killed three British nationals, an Australian, a Polish national and a Palestinian. "This is not only an attack against (World Central Kitchen), this is an attack on humanitarian organizations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war," said the organization's CEO Erin Gore in an emailed statement. "This is unforgivable." Gore's group suspended its operations in Gaza following the attack. One image from the scene shows a white truck, the World Central Kitchen logo clearly visible among the charred remains. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it is "absolutely unacceptable" to attack aid workers. "This is something that never should have happened, and we are heartbroken for the families and for the organization that has been putting people in harm's way to counter the extraordinarily devastating humanitarian crisis going on in Gaza right now," he said. "We obviously need full accountability and investigation in this." Trudeau said there needs to be "clarity" about how it happened and repeated a call for a ceasefire "so more aid workers are not in danger as they try to respond to the suffering on the ground in Gaza." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that the Israel Defence Forces carried out the "unintended strike" that killed "innocent people." He said officials are investigating and "will do everything, for this not to happen again." The U.S. Aid Workers Security Database said more than 200 aid workers have been killed in Gaza since the latest conflict escalated there in the fall. On Oct. 7, Hamas, a designated terrorist entity in Canada, launched an attack against Israel that killed 1,200 people, many of them living in agricultural communes near the Gaza border. More than 200 hostages were taken, and about 100 remain in captivity in Gaza. The Netanyahu government responded with tremendous force, pledging to destroy Hamas. More than one million Palestinians in Gaza have been displaced, and aid agencies warn the situation is dire, with access to food and medicine extremely limited. The health ministry in Gaza, which is run by Hamas, said more than 32,000 people have been killed in the territory since October. World Central Kitchen recently reported it had set up 68 kitchens across Gaza, providing millions of meals to desperate people. Founded by celebrity chef José Andrés in 2010 following the deadly earthquake in Haiti, the charity partners with local chefs and restaurants as much as possible to rapidly scale up food delivery aid following a natural disaster or amid war. It currently has operations in multiple countries dealing with armed conflicts, including Haiti and Ukraine. It also often responds quickly following hurricanes and earthquakes. In 2022, it partnered with Canadian restaurants in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador to provide meals to families affected by the post-tropical storm Fiona. In mid-March, World Central Kitchen became the first aid group to bring aid to Gaza by sea in more than 20 years, with security provided by Israel. Making it happen required building a makeshift pier from rubble trucked in from around the territory. A second sea shipment left Cyprus on Saturday. The workers delivering that aid were the ones who were hit. Just a week ago, Lalzawmi Frankcom, known as Zomi, was on the charity's X account, sharing a video from the same warehouse where she was killed Monday. Britain summoned the Israeli ambassador to explain what happened following the death of three of its citizens. Poland and Australia also demanded explanations from Israel. It was not clear if Canada had spoken directly with Israeli officials. Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said Tuesday she was "horrified" by the airstrike. Her office said that as of late afternoon she had not yet connected with her Israeli counterpart. "We condemn these strikes and call for a full investigation," she posted on X. "Canada expects full accountability for these killings and we will convey this to the Israeli government directly." Speaking in Paris, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said his government had already made entreaties with Israel's government for a "swift, thorough and impartial investigation to understand exactly what happened." Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East said it defies belief that the airstrikes accidentally targeted aid workers. “This is far from the first time that Israel has targeted an aid convoy or killed humanitarian workers," said the group's vice-president Michael Bueckert. He called on Canada to sanction Israeli leaders. The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs in Canada also called for accountability, describing the airstrike as "deeply regrettable." "The Israeli government must carry out a thorough investigation and hold those who made the error accountable," the group said in a statement. "Humanitarian aid into Gaza is essential, as are Israel's efforts to destroy Hamas military capabilities. We express condolences to those who were killed." This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2024. — With files from The Associated Press

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49

    A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News