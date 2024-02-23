What to know about South Carolina's GOP primary

BREAKING Canada announces new sanctions on Russia in co-ordination with U.K., U.S.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly announced a new round of sanctions on 10 individuals and 153 Russian entities Friday.
Former President Donald Trump has a lead in the Republican presidential primary, but the process is far from over. The next step is South Carolina’s primary, which takes place on Saturday, February 24. Here’s what to know:
The major candidates include Trump, the current front-runner to get the Republican nomination for the third straight presidential election.
His top rival is former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who also served as US ambassador to the United Nations for part of Trump’s term as president.
South Carolina’s primaries are open, which means any registered voter can take part in either the Republican primary or the Democratic primary, but not both.
The Democratic primary took place earlier in February. President Joe Biden won easily.
Even though Haley was the state’s governor, Trump has been the clear leader in pre-primary polling. He gets the support of more than 60% of GOP primary voters in several recent polls – far outpacing Haley, who has hovered around 30%.
Trump has held rallies in the state, but much of his campaigning has been done from courtrooms in New York, Washington, DC, and Florida, where he faces a series of criminal prosecutions. He was also ordered to pay $355 million in a civil fraud case last week.
Rather than hurt him, his legal problems seem to have galvanized Republicans around his campaign. He has also used media attention at courts to dominate campaign coverage.
Haley, meanwhile, could suffer an embarrassing loss if she can’t win the state where she was governor.
It seems likely, although she scored an incredible, come-from-behind primary win when she first ran for governor in 2010.
She and her allies have far outspent Trump in advertising, spending nearly $15 million ahead of the South Carolina primary compared with the $1.3 million spent on his behalf, although pro-Trump ads have increased in recent weeks. While spending by Haley’s campaign and its allies is far above Trump’s, it’s less than half of what was spent in either New Hampshire or Iowa, two states she lost.
This combo photo shows Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, left, in Greenwood, S.C., and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump in Conway, S.C., on Feb. 10, 2024. (AP Photo, File)
She has sharpened her criticisms of Trump in recent weeks, particularly focusing on the chaos Trump’s trials will bring, his failure to call out Russia over the death of Vladimir Putin rival Alexey Navalny and his and Biden’s advanced ages.
Haley told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins last week that both Trump and Biden are “mentally diminished.”
“I’m not going anywhere,” Haley said. “I am fighting this, because we have a country to save. I’m fighting this because I don’t want my kids to live like this. I don’t want anybody’s kids to live like this.”
Not technically. It will ultimately take 1,215 delegates for Trump, or anyone, to secure the Republican nomination.
Just 50 delegates are at stake in South Carolina. Heading into the South Carolina primary, Trump has the lead with 63 delegates to Haley’s 17. So there is still a long way to go.
The largest pot of delegates is up for grabs on Super Tuesday, March 5. The first day Trump could reach the magic number of delegates is March 12. But if the polling bears out and Trump decisively wins Haley’s home state, her claim to being a viable alternative gets more questionable with each loss.
It’s also possible that Haley is totally shut out of delegates from South Carolina. Twenty-nine of the state’s delegates will go to the statewide winner, and three delegates will go to the winner of each of South Carolina’s seven congressional districts. So if Trump wins statewide and wins each congressional district, Haley could end up with no delegates from her home state.
It was an underdog campaign and an improbable win for Haley in 2010, when she emerged from a nasty primary in which she was the target of mudslinging and a whisper campaign. Haley came from behind at the end of the race for the surprise win, which came only after a runoff because no candidate got 50% of the vote on primary day.
South Carolina has an unusual practice of letting each party pick the date of their presidential primary, and they’re typically held on different days.
Democrats wanted South Carolina to be the first big event on their calendar. It’s the state that revived Biden’s campaign after early losses in Iowa and New Hampshire in 2020 and is much more diverse than either of those two traditional early states.
Biden won the Democratic primary on February 3 with more than 96% of the vote.
As of the 2020 Census, the state was about 62% White, about one-quarter Black and nearly 7% Hispanic. But the Republican primary voters are overwhelmingly White. When Trump won the South Carolina primary with more than 32% of the vote in 2016, just about 1% of the GOP primary voters were Black.
Supporters wait for Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley at a campaign event on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Camden, S.C. Haley has sharpened her attacks on former President Donald Trump, the GOP front-runner, as the two prepare to face off in South Carolina's Republican primary on Feb. 24. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
It does. Only once since 1980 have South Carolina Republican primary voters not supported the ultimate nominee. That was in 2012, when Newt Gingrich, the former US House Speaker from Georgia, beat the ultimate nominee Mitt Romney, who was then a former Massachusetts governor and today is a senator from Utah.
South Carolina has only become a force in the Democratic process more recently. The only recent election in which South Carolina did not pick the ultimate Democratic nominee was in 2004, when then-Sen. John Edwards, who was born in South Carolina and represented North Carolina in the Senate, beat then-Massachusetts Sen. John Kerry.
Given South Carolina’s track record of rewarding Southern candidates, it’s notable that Trump, a native New Yorker who now calls Florida home, could beat Haley, a former South Carolina governor.
Probably not. While Biden won nearby Georgia by the narrowest of margins in 2020, Trump won South Carolina with more than 55% of the vote that year. The last Democrat to win South Carolina in a presidential election was Jimmy Carter, who is from Georgia.
Concordia and McGill universities are suing the Quebec government over its new tuition policies, which would hike rates for out-of-province and international students hoping to study in the province.
British actress Pamela Salem, who starred alongside Sean Connery as Miss Moneypenny in the 1983 James Bond film 'Never Say Never Again,' has died at age 80, production company Big Finish announced Friday.
A Waterloo couple is grateful to be back home after they say they were detained for several hours at a Punta Cana airport, accused of carrying drugs.
The Ontario provincial police are warning Canadians to be vigilant after a senior with dementia lost $600,000 through repeated grandparent scams.
Canadians can look forward to a warm-up in temperatures by Sunday or Monday, according to the latest forecasts.
Come Monday, Canadian travellers booked with the ultra-low-cost airline Lynx Air will be out of luck and its employees out of work.
A woman who travelled to Syria as a teenager to join the Islamic State group lost her appeal Friday against the British government's decision to revoke her U.K. citizenship, with judges saying that it wasn't for them to rule on whether it was “harsh” to do so.
A shooting that left four people injured in White Rock, B.C., early Thursday morning was captured on a nearby surveillance camera, and CTV News has obtained the shocking video.
Westlock, a town of about 5,000 people north of Edmonton, voted Thursday in favour of a bylaw that prohibits rainbow crosswalks and restricts the town to flying only government flags.
A main organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' is suing the federal government for using the Emergencies Act to freeze his bank accounts, arguing it breached his Charter rights to protest COVID-19 mandates.
Canadians are increasingly turning a critical eye to the handful of companies that sell the vast majority of groceries, and experts say the grocers face an uphill battle to regain consumers' trust.
The Manitoba man accused of killing five family members, including his three young children, is expected to make a court appearance in Winnipeg today.
Ukraine has launched investigations into more than 122,000 suspected cases of war crimes since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion nearly two years ago, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said on Friday.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has a lead in the Republican presidential primary, but the process is far from over. The next step is South Carolina’s primary, which takes place Saturday, Feb. 24. Here’s what to know.
German lawmakers on Friday approved a government plan to liberalize rules on cannabis, paving the way for the country to decriminalize limited amounts of marijuana and allow members of 'cannabis clubs' to buy it for recreational purposes.
An unexploded World War II bomb will be transported Friday through the southwestern English port city of Plymouth by a military convoy and disposed of at sea, prompting one of the largest evacuations in the United Kingdom since the war.
A man who is also under investigation in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann won't respond to unrelated charges of sexual offences at a trial that opened last week in Germany, his lawyer said Friday.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump urged a Florida judge to dismiss the criminal case charging him with illegally retaining classified documents, claiming in part that presidential immunity protects him from prosecution even as that sweeping argument has so far in failed in federal appeals courts in a separate case.
A photo of federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay eating lobster in Malaysia during an official trip has some people seeing red.
Justin Trudeau took an unprompted jab at Pierre Poilievre over a Senate porn bill that the prime minister says could usher in a digital ID for adults who want to browse certain websites.
The Public Health Agency of Canada is strongly advising everyone in Canada to check that they're fully immunized against measles, especially before travelling.
Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with a form of dementia, according to a statement released Thursday on behalf of her caretakers. Here's a look at the condition, which also affects the actor Bruce Willis.
The fertility journey can be a challenging one and for one Vancouver woman, it took her all the way to Greece.
A spacecraft built and flown by Texas-based company Intuitive Machines landed near the moon's south pole on Thursday, the first U.S. touchdown on the lunar surface in more than half a century and the first ever achieved by the private sector.
A set of smart vending machines at the University of Waterloo is expected to be removed from campus after students raised privacy concerns about their software.
Putting a wet iPhone in uncooked rice has for years been a popular method to dry it out, but the company now says that's not what users should do.
Sylvester Stallone revealed that he had seven major surgeries after suffering a neck fracture shooting a fight scene with Stone Cold Steve Austin on the set of “The Expendables” in 2010.
Few TV franchises are as cherished as “Law & Order,” and the stars of its new Canadian spinoff learned of its deep resonance firsthand when they were cast on the Toronto-based show.
A B.C. woman whose flight was cancelled spoke out about Flair Airlines' refusal to rebook her on a flight operated by a competitor – something that runs afoul of passenger rights legislation.
Bobi the dog, who died last year reportedly at the age of 31, has been stripped of the world’s oldest ever dog title following a review by Guinness World Records (GWR), the organization announced Thursday.
The newest multi-millionaire is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket immediately and head to a retailer to have it validated, so the OLG is notified.
More people are injured by treadmills than any other piece of exercise equipment, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. More than 22,000 treadmill injuries resulted in hospital emergency room visits in 2019.
The Russian Olympic Committee has lost an appeal against its suspension by the International Olympic Committee.
Krysten Karwacki is in a spotlight not of her own making at the Canadian women's curling championship.
Mississippi's Republican attorney general sued the Republican state auditor Thursday, saying the auditor is trying to usurp her authority over recovering interest on misspent welfare money from retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre, money that was supposed to help some of the poorest people in the U.S.
Gas prices are once again on the rise in the Lower Mainland.
The Ontario government is considering changing the threshold for Property Damage Only (PBO) collision reporting—more than doubling the damage value required before a crash must be reported to police.
Toyota is conducting a safety recall to approximately 28,061 SUVs and pickup trucks in Canada involving transmission issues, the company said in a press release on Thursday.
