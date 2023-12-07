Vegas shooter who killed 3 was a professor who recently applied for a job at UNLV, AP source says
Terrified students and professors cowered in classrooms and dorms as a gunman roamed the floors of a University of Nevada, Las Vegas building, killing three people and critically wounding a fourth before dying in a shootout with police.
The gunman in Wednesday's shooting was a professor who had unsuccessfully sought a job at the school, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press. He previously worked at East Carolina University in North Carolina, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to release the information publicly.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News, right at your fingertips
Another law enforcement official identified the suspect as Anthony Polito, 67. Investigators searched an apartment in Henderson, Nevada, late Wednesday as part of the investigation and retrieved several electronic devices, including Polito's cellphone, the official said. The official was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.
The attack was the worst shooting in the city since October 2017, when a gunman killed 60 people and wounded more than 400 after opening fire from the window of a room at Mandalay Bay casino on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip only a couple miles from the UNLV campus.
Lessons learned from that shooting -- the deadliest in modern U.S. history -- helped authorities to work "seamlessly" in reacting to the UNLV attack, Sheriff Kevin McMahill said at a news conference.
At about 11:45 a.m., the gunman opened fire on the fourth floor of the building that houses UNLV's Lee Business School, then went to several other floors before he was killed in a shootout with two university police detectives outside the building, UNLV Police Chief Adam Garcia said.
Authorities gave the all-clear about 40 minutes after the first report of an active shooter.
Three people were killed and a fourth was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, police said.
It wasn't immediately clear how many of the school's 30,000 students were on campus at the time, but McMahill said students had been gathered outside the building to eat and play games. If police hadn't killed the attacker, "it could have been countless additional lives taken," he said.
"No student should have to fear pursuing their dreams on a college campus," the sheriff said.
Police didn't immediately identify the victims, the attacker or the motive and didn't say what kind of weapon was used, although some witnesses reported hearing as many as 20 shots fired.
UNLV professor Kevaney Martin took cover under a desk in her classroom, where another faculty member and three students took shelter with her.
"It was terrifying. I can't even begin to explain," Martin said. "I was trying to hold it together for my students, and trying not to cry, but the emotions are something I never want to experience again."
Martin said she was texting friends and loved ones, hoping to receive word a suspect had been detained. When another professor came to the room and told everyone to evacuate, they joined dozens of others rushing out of the building. Martin had her students pile into her car and drove them off campus.
"Once we got away from UNLV, we parked and sat in silence," she said. "Nobody said a word. We were in utter shock."
Selena Guevara said she got a phone call from her daughter, Markie Montoya, who was in class in the building and heard "gunshots, screaming and yelling" but wasn't hurt.
"She's hysterical, telling me 'I love you' and so scared,"' Guevara said.
Another student, Jordan Eckermann, 25, said he was in his business law class in a second-floor classroom when he heard a loud bang and a piercing alarm went off, sending students to their feet. Some ran from the room in panic while others heeded their professor's instructions to stay calm, said Eckermann.
He walked out and locked eyes with a law enforcement officer in a bulletproof vest holding a long gun. Clothing, backpacks and water bottles lay scattered on the floor.
Eckerman said he mouthed to the officer, "Where do I go?"
The officer pointed to an exit.
Minutes later, when he was outside, Eckermann said he heard bursts of gunshots, totalling at least 20 rounds. The air smelled of gunpowder. He said he kept walking away from campus, even though he didn't know where to go.
Classes were cancelled through Friday at the university, and UNLV's basketball game at the University of Dayton, Ohio, was cancelled Wednesday night because of the shootings.
------
Associated Press reporters Terry Tang in Phoenix; W.G. Ramirez in Las Vegas, Russ Bynum in Savannah, Georgia, Michael Balsamo in Washington and Robert Jablon in Los Angeles contributed to this report.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada being hit by 3 separate storm systems: Here's where
Winter weather is underway in parts of Canada with three storm systems bringing messy conditions from B.C. to Newfoundland and Labrador.
WATCH LIVE Oil, gas emissions to be cut by at least one-third by 2030: Guilbeault
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the oil and gas industry will have to cut emissions more than one-third by 2030. A framework outlining the cap is being published today with plans to publish draft regulations next spring and get the final regulations in place in 2025.
Calgary mayor won't attend annual menorah lighting ceremony
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek won't be attending this year's annual menorah lighting, a ceremony that marks the beginning of Hanukkah, because she says the event has deeply divided residents.
Vegas shooter who killed 3 was a professor who recently applied for a job at UNLV, AP source says
Terrified students and professors cowered in classrooms and dorms as a gunman roamed the floors of a University of Nevada, Las Vegas building, killing three people and critically wounding a fourth before dying in a shootout with police.
The stunning 30-hour train ride that sells out in seconds
Historically a commuter train from Ankara to Kars, the train has gone viral among Turkish influencers in recent years for its stunning scenery through the east, full of off-the-beaten-path treasures.
Here's how much more it's expected to cost to feed a family of 4 in Canada next year
A new report by more than 30 researchers is estimating how much food will cost in 2024 and how much money it will take to feed families.
Are you pronouncing that right? Most mispronounced words and names in 2023
Some of the words tied to this year's hottest topics were also among the most mangled when it came to saying them aloud
DEVELOPING Widening Israeli offensive in southern Gaza worsens dire humanitarian conditions
The Israeli military hit Rafah in southern Gaza twice overnight, residents said, as United Nations officials warned there are no safe places left in the besieged territory.
U.K. says Russia's intelligence service behind sustained attempts to meddle in British democracy
Russia's intelligence services targeted high-profile British politicians, civil servants and journalists with cyberespionage and "malicious cyberactivity" as part of sustained attempts to interfere in U.K. political processes, Britain's government said Thursday.
Canada
-
Canada being hit by 3 separate storm systems: Here's where
Winter weather is underway in parts of Canada with three storm systems bringing messy conditions from B.C. to Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Calgary mayor won't attend annual menorah lighting ceremony
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek won't be attending this year's annual menorah lighting, a ceremony that marks the beginning of Hanukkah, because she says the event has deeply divided residents.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Oil, gas emissions to be cut by at least one-third by 2030: Guilbeault
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the oil and gas industry will have to cut emissions more than one-third by 2030. A framework outlining the cap is being published today with plans to publish draft regulations next spring and get the final regulations in place in 2025.
-
Memorial to be held for slain Que. entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and partner Dominique Marchand
Relatives, friends and colleagues will get a chance to say farewell to Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand, who were killed in the Caribbean on Dec. 3.
-
A Netherlands court sets a sentencing date for a man convicted in Canada of cyberbullying
A court in the Netherlands said Thursday that it would rule in two weeks on the sentence for a man convicted in Canada in a notorious cyberbullying case.
-
Alberta government rejects amendments to Canada Pension Plan exit legislation
Premier Danielle Smith’s government has rejected a proposal that would have compelled it to respect the results of a referendum on whether Alberta should quit the Canada Pension Plan.
World
-
Putin moves a step closer to a 5th term as president after Russia sets 2024 election date
Lawmakers in Russia set the country's 2024 presidential election for March 17, moving Vladimir Putin a step closer to a fifth term in office.
-
U.K. says Russia's intelligence service behind sustained attempts to meddle in British democracy
Russia's intelligence services targeted high-profile British politicians, civil servants and journalists with cyberespionage and "malicious cyberactivity" as part of sustained attempts to interfere in U.K. political processes, Britain's government said Thursday.
-
Vegas shooter who killed 3 was a professor who recently applied for a job at UNLV, AP source says
Terrified students and professors cowered in classrooms and dorms as a gunman roamed the floors of a University of Nevada, Las Vegas building, killing three people and critically wounding a fourth before dying in a shootout with police.
-
Hanukkah message of light in darkness feels uniquely relevant to Jews amid war, antisemitism
Preparing for Hanukkah - Judaism's celebration of finding light in the darkness - feels uniquely sombre yet defiant this year for the diverse Jewish community.
-
Strikes on Gaza's southern edge sow fear in one of the last areas to which people can flee
Israeli forces struck the southern Gaza town of Rafah twice overnight, residents said Thursday, sowing fear in one of the last places where civilians could seek refuge after Israel widened its offensive against Hamas to areas already packed with displaced people.
-
Former Ukrainian lawmaker who fled to Russia found shot dead outside Moscow
A renegade Ukrainian lawmaker who fled to Russia shortly after Moscow's invasion was found dead on Wednesday near Moscow. The Ukrainian military intelligence lauded the killing, warning that other "traitors of Ukraine" would share the same fate.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Oil, gas emissions to be cut by at least one-third by 2030: Guilbeault
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the oil and gas industry will have to cut emissions more than one-third by 2030. A framework outlining the cap is being published today with plans to publish draft regulations next spring and get the final regulations in place in 2025.
-
PM pans Poilievre for 'pulling stunts' by threatening to delay MPs' holidays with House tactics
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to delay MPs' holidays by throwing up thousands of procedural motions seeking to block Liberal legislation until Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backs off his carbon tax. It's a move Government House Leader Karina Gould was quick to condemn, warning the Official Opposition leader's 'temper tantrum' tactics will impact Canadians.
-
Accused of improper partisan conduct, MPs agree to expedited probe into Speaker Fergus
Members of Parliament have agreed to launch an expedited probe into House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus' conduct after days of acrimony in Ottawa over what he says was unintentional participation in a partisan event.
Health
-
More Canadians have been using virtual care since the pandemic. Is it effective and safe?
Since the rise of virtual care in Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic, patients and doctors were able to use this alternate form of care 'safely and effectively,' new research from McMaster University suggests.
-
'I'm so broken': Grieving family speaks out after B.C. cancer patient awaiting treatment chooses MAID
A devastated family says long waits for cancer treatment led a beloved father and grandfather to choose medically assisted death 13 days ago.
-
Eating disorder hospitalizations among boys increased 416 per cent over 17 years: Canadian study
Over the last 17 years, the number of eating disorders among boys has seen a shocking increase, ballooning to 400 per cent higher than the number seen in the early 2000s.
Sci-Tech
-
New orca calf off B.C. bolsters record-breaking year for sightings
A new transient orca calf has been spotted in the waters off British Columbia, adding to what's already been a record-breaking year for sightings of the Bigg's killer whales.
-
Key testing completed at Nova Scotia's proposed retirement home for captive whales
An ambitious plan in Nova Scotia to build North America's first coastal refuge for captive whales has reached a critical phase.
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
Entertainment
-
Jonathan Majors' ex describes 'substantial' pain caused by actor as defence questions her drinking
Jonathan Majors' former girlfriend testified Wednesday about the "substantial" pain she suffered after he allegedly assaulted her in the backseat of a cab this spring, as photos of the woman's injuries were shared with a Manhattan jury for the first time.
-
Lawsuit accuses Sean Combs, 2 others of raping 17-year-old girl in 2003; Combs denies allegations
A woman sued the hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs on Wednesday, claiming he and two other men raped her 20 years ago in a New York City recording studio when she was 17.
-
Taylor Swift becomes first Time 'Person of the Year' to be recognized for success in the arts
Taylor Swift has dominated music charts, broken records and is performing in what is likely to be the highest-grossing tour ever -- and she's now named Time's 'Person of the Year.'
Business
-
Here's how much more it's expected to cost to feed a family of 4 in Canada next year
A new report by more than 30 researchers is estimating how much food will cost in 2024 and how much money it will take to feed families.
-
McDonald's burger empire set for unprecedented growth over the next 4 years with 10,000 new stores
McDonald's expects to open nearly 10,000 restaurants over the next four years, a pace of growth that would be unprecedented even for the world's largest burger chain.
-
Airlines see stable profits, record traveller numbers in 2024
Airline profits are set to stabilize in 2024 as continued growth in post-pandemic travel is offset by the high cost of capital and capacity constraints, industry group IATA said on Wednesday.
Lifestyle
-
Are you pronouncing that right? Most mispronounced words and names in 2023
Some of the words tied to this year's hottest topics were also among the most mangled when it came to saying them aloud
-
The stunning 30-hour train ride that sells out in seconds
Historically a commuter train from Ankara to Kars, the train has gone viral among Turkish influencers in recent years for its stunning scenery through the east, full of off-the-beaten-path treasures.
-
99 and still making pizza: Winnipeg woman sets sights on a century
Many people look forward to retirement and leaving the rat race behind, but not Antoinetta Lomonaco. She retired from her full-time job and then started the next chapter of her life working at her family's restaurant. Now about to turn 100 years old, she's still going strong.
Sports
-
Soccer icon Christine Sinclair launches foundation to help 'girls with goals'
The night after her international farewell game, Christine Sinclair was back at B.C. Place Stadium -- this time for an evening with family, friends and sponsors to mark the launch of her foundation.
-
Ohtani, Soto and Yamamoto still up for grabs as teams head home from winter meetings
Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto and Yoshinobu Yamamoto were still up for grabs as team officials started to head home Wednesday evening following a baseball winter meetings of much talk and little action.
-
Canada coach Bev Priestman exits a difficult 2023 with a broad smile on her face
Canada coach Bev Priestman exits a difficult year with a broad smile on her face. The 10th-ranked Canadian women ride into 2024 on a three-game winning streak, having won five of six outings since a disappointing World Cup.
Autos
-
Ontario G driving test changes done without safety evaluations, auditor finds
A decision to remove certain elements of the G class driving test in Ontario was done without safety evaluations or formal approval from cabinet, the province’s auditor general says.
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver's air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people in the vehicles.