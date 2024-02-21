This massive sinkhole swallowed 2 cars in Naples, Italy

Two cars were suddenly swallowed by a massive sinkhole early Wednesday morning on a street of Naples, Italy.

Italian firefighters and soldiers rushed to the scene to rescue two people trapped in one of the vehicles, which had been in transit when the sinkhole erupted, according to local media.

The authorities said the two victims didn’t suffer major injuries, but the incident led to the evacuation of surrounding buildings.

Three schools were also closed on Wednesday due to the event.

Firefighters said the sinkhole was probably caused by a sewer collapsing.

According to the Corriere della Sera, this is the third time in 30 days that a sinkhole formed in the streets of Naples.

With files from Reuters