These airports are the world's worst for delays and cancellations this summer

These airports are the world's worst for delays and cancellations this summer

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

  • Tomorrow's 'Top Gun' might have drone wingman, use AI

    The future for fighter pilots was on display this week at the Farnborough International Airshow near London, one of the world's biggest aviation, defence and aerospace expos. Defence contractors outlined how artificial intelligence and other technologies will be used in the newest warplanes as global military delegations browsed mockups of missiles, drones and fighter jets.

    F35 fighter display at the Farnborough Air Show fair, on July 19, 2022. (Alberto Pezzali / AP)

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social