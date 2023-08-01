Sao Paulo police kill 14 people in raid as they investigate the slaying of an elite officer

A man tests a machine guns at a shooting club in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) A man tests a machine guns at a shooting club in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social