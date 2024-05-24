Prosecutors seek to bar Trump in classified files case from public statements endangering law enforcement

Board orders deportation for trucker in horrific Humboldt Broncos crash
The truck driver who caused the horrific bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team has been ordered to be deported.
Federal prosecutors on Friday asked the judge overseeing the classified documents case against Donald Trump to bar the former president from public statements that "pose a significant, imminent, and foreseeable danger to law enforcement agents" participating in the prosecution.
The request to U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon follows a false claim by Trump earlier this week that the FBI agents who searched his Mar-a-Lago estate in August 2022 were "authorized to shoot me" and were "locked & loaded ready to take me out & put my family in danger."
The presumptive Republican presidential nominee was referring to the disclosure in a court document that the FBI, during the search, followed a standard use-of-force policy that prohibits the use of deadly force except when the officer conducting the search has a reasonable belief that the "subject of such force poses an imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to the officer or to another person."
The policy is routine and meant to limit the use of force during searches. Prosecutors noted that the search was intentionally conducted when Trump and his family were away and was coordinated with the Secret Service. No force was used.
Prosecutors on special counsel Jack Smith's team said in court papers late Friday that Trump's statements falsely suggesting that federal agents "were complicit in a plot to assassinate him" expose law enforcement -- some of whom prosecutors noted will be called as witnesses at his trial -- "Trump's repeated mischaracterization of these facts in widely distributed messages as an attempt to kill him, his family, and Secret Service agents has endangered law enforcement officers involved in the investigation and prosecution of this case and threatened the integrity of these proceedings," prosecutors told Cannon, who was nominated to the bench by Trump.
"A restriction prohibiting future similar statements does not restrict legitimate speech," they said.
Defence lawyers have objected to the government's motion, prosecutors said. An attorney for Trump didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment Friday night.
Attorney General Merrick Garland earlier this week slammed Trump's claim as "extremely dangerous." Garland noted that the document Trump was referring to is a standard policy limiting the use of force that was even used in the consensual search of President Joe Biden's home as part of an investigation into the Democrat's handling of classified documents.
Trump faces dozens of felony counts accusing him of illegally hoarding at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., classified documents that he took with him after he left the White House in 2021, and then obstructing the FBI's efforts to get them back. He has pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing.
It's one of four criminal cases Trump is facing as he seeks to reclaim the White House, but outside of the ongoing New York hush money prosecution, it's not clear that any of the other three will reach trial before the election.
Trump has already had restrictions placed on his speech in two of the other cases over incendiary comments officials say threaten the integrity of the prosecutions.
In the New York case, Trump has been fined and threatened with jail time for repeatedly violating a gag order that bars him from making public statements about witnesses, jurors and some others connected to the matter.
He's also subject to a gag order in his federal criminal election interference case in Washington. That order limits what he can say about witnesses, lawyers in the case and court staff, though an appeals court freed him to speak about special counsel Smith, who brought the case.
Associated Press reporter Alanna Durkin Richer contributed from Washington.
The three people killed in last weekend's tragic collision between a speedboat and a fishing boat north of Kingston are being remembered Friday.
Exhausted and short on options after consulting two veterinary clinics, Kristie Pereira made the gut-wrenching decision last year to take her desperately ill puppy to a Maryland shelter to be euthanized.
A gunman who is accused of killing a young Ontario man and shooting four of his family members at their small Mississauga restaurant in 2021 was allegedly part of a trio who had pledged allegiance to the listed terrorist group Islamic State, a Crown attorney said in an opening statement in the Brampton murder trial this week.
A sexually transmitted infection (STI) that was once thought to be a thing of the past is now a public health priority for North American doctors.
A pair of Purolator transport truck drivers from Guelph, Ont. are being hailed as heroes for their efforts in helping a person in crisis.
Stopping short of offering the assurance U.S. senators are seeking, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is aware there's more work to do in order to see Canada meet NATO's defence spending target.
A toddler has died after being struck by a recycling truck in a Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.
As avian flu spreads south of the border, Canadian officials are now testing samples of milk sold in grocery stores across the country.
One person is dead, and three others are in hospital after a wheel came off a minivan and crashed into the windshield of a bus on the QEW in St. Catharines
A British Columbia First Nation is calling for the suspension and removal of an RCMP officer from Bella Bella over social media posts he made before joining the Mounties.
Canada Post needs drastic measures to staunch the fiscal bleeding and revamp its operations after a tough decade, experts say.
Border workers have voted in favour of a strike mandate which could lead to 'significant disruptions' to the flow of goods, services and people through Canadian ports of entry, their union said Friday morning.
Sask. Party member Jeremy Harrison says he will resign as Government House Leader, revealing he brought a gun into the legislative building a decade ago.
Families in Uvalde took more legal action Friday on the second anniversary of the Robb Elementary School attack, suing Meta Platforms, which owns Instagram, and the maker of the video game 'Call of Duty' over claims the companies bear responsibility for products used by the teenage gunman.
Warnings were issued well before a campaign event about high winds that caused a deadly Mexico stage collapse this week, raising questions about why those alerts went unheeded.
First-of-its-kind legislation that classifies two abortion-inducing drugs as controlled and dangerous substances was signed into law Friday by Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry.
A Florida priest is accused of biting a woman while giving out Communion during a Mass in St. Cloud in an alleged 'attempt to defend the Communion bread,' according to the charging affidavit in the case.
While some New Yorkers headed to the beach for Memorial Day weekend, a few set up camp outside the courthouse where Donald Trump’s criminal trial is set to resume next week, hoping to snag a seat inside the courtroom for the start of closing arguments.
The federal government should consider policies to tackle "excessive net profits" in the food industry, the House of Commons committee studying food prices said in its latest report.
The International Court of Justice's latest ruling is in line with Canada's position on Israel's military operations in Rafah, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Truro, N.S., Friday to announce the federal government will cover the costs of contraception and diabetes medications for Canadians.
Despite its rough name, experts say most cases of 'slapped cheek disease' are mild and not a cause for concern.
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization says the mpox vaccine can be given at the same time as an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, reversing its previous recommendation to wait at least four weeks due to safety concerns.
Perhaps 'birdbrained' isn’t such an insult after all –– crows, the ubiquitous urban bird, can vocally count up to four, the latest research has found.
Boeing is now aiming for its first astronaut launch at the beginning of June, after spending the past few weeks struggling with more problems on the space capsule.
Joining news organizations that have chosen to collaborate rather than fight with the best-known artificial intelligence company, News Corp. has struck a multi-year deal to share news content with OpenAI for both training purposes and to answer questions from users.
Before Michael Stipe was known the world over as the lead singer and lyricist for the multimillion-selling rock band R.E.M., he was taking pictures. And while his outsized music career has since overshadowed his visual pursuits, the 64-year-old set a personal sales record earlier this month at a private art auction in Vancouver.
A judge in New Mexico denied Alec Baldwin's motion to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter indictment against him in the 'Rust' fatal shooting case, connected to the 2021 death of the film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.
A woman who says Sean 'Diddy' Combs subjected her to violence and abuse over several years in the 1990s has filed a lawsuit in New York accusing the rapper of sexual assault, battery and gender-motivated violence.
The estate of a young dancer who died after eating a mislabelled cookie containing peanuts has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming the failure to properly label the package was grossly negligent.
GameStop made nearly US$933.4 million by selling 45 million shares, the struggling videogame retailer said on Friday, sending its shares up more than 12 per cent after the bell.
The federal government is putting up another $31 million for the transformation of a former Hudson's Bay Company flagship store in Winnipeg.
The Monaco Grand Prix gets underway this weekend in Monte Carlo with its heady combination of glamor and adrenaline, not only for the tens of thousands who descend on the pristine principality, but for the millions watching across the world.
In 2023, Disney closed a highly-publicized luxury hotel on the Walt Disney World property called 'Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.' Now, a year later, a four-hour-long YouTube deep-dive has resurfaced details about the concept and spread the niche piece of Disney lore to millions of viewers.
Scott Arniel came to Winnipeg in 2022 to join the staff of new head coach Rick Bowness. Two years later, he is replacing his former boss as the Jets' leader behind the bench.
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has spoken about the controversial comments Harrison Butker made at a commencement speech earlier this month, saying he does not agree with 'just about any' of Butker’s views but did 'cherish' him as a teammate.
When a record-breaking crowd fills BC Place on Saturday they won't be seeing superstar Lionel Messi play, according to a statement from the Vancouver Whitecaps.
If you’re planning a road trip this summer, it won’t hurt to make sure your car is reliable and would take you there and back.
BMW and Ethiopian-American artist Julie Mehretu unveiled her newest 'Art Car' at the Pompidou Centre in Paris, France.
Interpol says more than 200 stolen Canadian vehicles have been found each week across the globe since February.
When one is extended an invitation to the Royal Garden Party in London, England, there's undoubtedly no shortage of pomp and circumstance. Barrie, Ont. natives Megan Kirk Chang and her husband Brandon experienced just that as they entered the prestigious event hosted at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.
An unlikely celebrity emerged from social media to cheer on the Edmonton Oilers as they face the Dallas Stars tonight in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
The proprietors of Regina's sole discount theatre are aware they're carrying on a significant legacy.
When Jujhar Mann said he wanted to be a pastry chef on a grade school career project, he didn't imagine that pursuing his dream would land him on a popular Netflix baking competition.
A city known for its history, ties to outer space and southern barbecue, is also home to a Winnipeg chef dishing out dozens of perogies.
A Montreal photographer captured the moment a Canada goose defended itself from a fox at the Botanical Garden.
Public libraries in Atlantic Canada are now lending a broader range of items.
Flashes of purple darting across the sky mixed with the serenading sound of songs will be noticed more with spring in full force in Manitoba.
Catching 'em all with impressive speed, a 7-year-old boy from Windsor, Ont. who only started his competitive Pokémon journey seven months ago has already levelled up to compete at a world championship level.
Marc DeLuca and his wife had the perfect sixth birthday gift for their son, Jack — tickets to see Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF play the Whitecaps in Vancouver.
The sustained period of above-target inflation has put major pressure on all of us – so it's no wonder pet food donations are down at the BC SPCA.
Freedom Mobile's name will be on the new, $103-million PNE amphitheatre when it opens in 2026, but what exactly comes after the company's name remains to be decided.
Colt Keith hit his first major league home run and Kenta Maeda threw five scoreless innings in his return to help the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 on Friday night and snap a season-high, five-game losing streak.
A good Samaritan who stepped in to help another person was assaulted by two suspects at a TTC station in Scarborough earlier this week, Toronto police say.
Uncertainty is growing among customers who bought tickets for an upcoming show in Calgary featuring the works of renowned street artist Banksy.
Months after a troubling encounter on the Mount Royal University campus, which ended in a criminal charge against a protester, a professor is calling out the institution for not doing more to provide a safe environment for Jewish faculty and students.
The family of one of the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in 2018 says they are 'thankful' for a decision by a Calgary immigration board to deport the driver of the truck involved.
Six months of hard work is about to pay off for Jill Barr as she gets ready to run her first half-marathon. She's one of thousands training for Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend. For her, it's personal.
Thousands of runners will lace up their sneakers this weekend for the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend. Here is everything you need to know about Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend, including road closures.
A warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Yacine Zouaoui, who went unaccounted for at the minimum security Federal Training Centre.
Ten days after a four-year-old girl was struck by a cyclist while crossing Jeanne Mance Street in Montreal's Plateau borough, another video was posted showing multiple cycling infractions on the same stretch of road.
A driver was seriously injured after colliding with a tree Friday afternoon in the Laurentians, Quebec provincial police say.
A 15-year-old boy who was killed in Edmonton earlier this week was fatally stabbed, an autopsy has confirmed, and his death has been deemed a homicide.
Alberta's premier says changes to a controversial bill are expected to be widely accepted by the province's municipalities. Leaders of them, however, are saying the opposite of Bill 20, arguing the legislation introduced a month ago in the legislature continues to threaten democracy.
The Oilers' penalty-killers stuck to the script they've been performing to near-perfection in this year's NHL post-season by holding the Stars' power-play attack along the perimeter and not allowing it many good chances to take the first game of the Western Conference Final.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Truro, N.S., Friday to announce the federal government will cover the costs of contraception and diabetes medications for Canadians.
RCMP in Lunenburg, N.S., has charged a male elementary school worker with sexual offences involving four children after a lengthy investigation which began in October 2023.
Grammy and Juno-award winning artist Sarah McLachlan will return to her hometown of Halifax this fall during the Canadian leg of her latest tour.
Parts of southern Manitoba have been hit by a lot of rain, and even snow, as a low-pressure system moves in from the United States.
There was nothing sweet about the unwelcome intruder at Sub Zero Ice Cream in Elmwood – the latest in what residents and businesses say is a growing number of break-ins in the area.
Scott Arniel came to Winnipeg in 2022 to join the staff of new head coach Rick Bowness. Two years later, he is replacing his former boss as the Jets' leader behind the bench.
The 33rd annual Cathedral Village Arts Festival is heading into its final day but there is still plenty for residents to take in.
The Regina Riot football team will be donning another local football team’s colours this Sunday at Leibel Field.
An investigation us underway after RCMP say human remains were found in the town of Canora about 50 kilometres north of Yorkton.
A pair of Purolator transport truck drivers from Guelph, Ont. are being hailed as heroes for their efforts in helping a person in crisis.
Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy named Reuben.
A new public washroom has opened in Uptown Waterloo and not only can it self-clean, but it's all fully accessible.
Saskatoon police are investigating after a 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were stabbed on a city bus Thursday night.
A swimmer from Saskatoon has qualified for the 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris.
Ontario Provincial Police in Cochrane are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they want to speak with in connection with a suspicious death.
Dozens of young people in the care of the Children’s Aid Society will be going to sleep tonight in motels, hotels, and short-term rentals because there aren’t enough foster beds or treatment facilities.
A now 134-hectare fire is burning three kilometres southeast of Cobalt near the east shore of Kerr Lake, the province’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services says.
An emotional outburst in a London, Ont. courtroom Friday disrupted the sentencing hearing of a woman who pleaded guilty for her part in the death of a 29-year-old Mohammed Abdallah.
Volunteers are needed for a London, Ont. group with a heartfelt mission. It consists of photographers who tastefully capture the final moments of dying newborn infants with their families.
The London Knights enjoyed an off day Friday in Saginaw, Mich. with a light skate and some media duties. They will start the Memorial Cup tournament Saturday afternoon against Drummondville, the champions of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
A toddler has died after being struck by a recycling truck in a Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.
Police have made an arrest nearly two years after a woman was gunned down in front of her Alliston, Ont. home.
Police confirm the 50-year-old Barrie man convicted of sex crimes involving a child, who failed to show up for his sentencing hearing on Thursday, has been arrested.
A 23-year-old man who allegedly shot at a vehicle during a dispute on Erie Street East earlier this week was arrested Friday while attempting to board a flight out of the country, according to Windsor police.
Fire crews in Windsor are working to put out a blaze at a former city bar. Crews were called to the scene of the former Champs bar in the area of Wyandotte Street and Parent Avenue on Friday morning.
The search continues Friday after a report of a possible drowning at Sandpoint Beach in Windsor. Emergency responders were called to the scene in the 10000 block of Riverside Drive East.
A British Columbia First Nation is calling for the suspension and removal of an RCMP officer from Bella Bella over social media posts he made before joining the Mounties.
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a police vehicle struck a cyclist on Vancouver Island earlier this week.
Marc DeLuca and his wife had the perfect sixth birthday gift for their son, Jack — tickets to see Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF play the Whitecaps in Vancouver.
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
The first-ever entertainment and collector expo in Lethbridge got underway Friday afternoon.
A friendly competition between Lethbridge police officers and fire responders will take place Saturday, all for a good cause.
People trying to access a variety of online services offered by The City of Lethbridge may run into a digital roadblock this weekend.
Dozens gathered at the steps of Sault Ste. Marie’s city hall Friday for a moment 70 years in the making.
The federal government is providing a low-interest loan of $25 million for new rental units in downtown Sault Ste. Marie.
A 39-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with animal cruelty following a disturbing discovery in the city Thursday evening.
Canadian soldiers and government officials arrived in northeastern France this week for a historic mission: returning an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home.
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.