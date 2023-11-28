World

    • Pope cancels trip to Dubai for UN climate conference on doctors' orders after getting the flu

    A giant screen broadcasts Pope Francis waving at the end of the Angelus noon prayer, from the chapel of the hotel at the Vatican grounds where he lives, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) A giant screen broadcasts Pope Francis waving at the end of the Angelus noon prayer, from the chapel of the hotel at the Vatican grounds where he lives, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
    VATICAN CITY -

    Pope Francis cancelled his trip to Dubai for the UN climate conference on doctors' orders Tuesday even though he is recovering from the flu and lung inflammation, the Vatican said.

    Francis was scheduled to leave Rome on Friday to address the COP28 meeting first thing Saturday morning. He also was supposed to inaugurate a faith pavilion Sunday on the sidelines of the conference before returning home.

    The pope revealed Sunday that he had lung inflammation but said at the time that he still planned to go to Dubai, where he was to become the first pontiff to address a U.N. climate conference.

    Tuesday's announcement marked the second time the pope's frail health had forced the cancellation of a foreign trip: He had to postpone a planned trip to Congo and South Sudan in 2022 because of knee inflammation, though he was able to make the journey earlier this year.

    Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis was improving from the flu and inflammation of his respiratory tract that had forced him to cancel his audiences Saturday. But "the doctors have asked the pope not to make the trip planned for the coming days to Dubai.

    "Pope Francis accepted the doctors' request with great regret and the trip is therefore cancelled," he added.

    Francis, who turns 87 next month, had part of one lung removed as a young man.

    Francis came down with the flu late last week. He went to the hospital Saturday for a CAT scan, and the Vatican said the test had ruled out pneumonia.

    On Sunday, he skipped his traditional appearance at his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square to avoid the cold. Instead, Francis gave the traditional noon blessing in a televised appearance from the chapel in the Vatican hotel where he lives and asked a priest to read his written daily reflections out loud.

    Francis coughed and spoke in a whisper, and sported the cannula in which he was receiving antibiotics intravenously.

    People who saw him this week said his health was improving but he still spoke in a whisper.

    Francis spent three days at Rome's Gemelli hospital in April for what the Vatican said was bronchitis after he had trouble breathing. He was discharged after receiving intravenous antibiotics.

    Francis spent 10 days at the same hospital in July 2021 following intestinal surgery for a bowel narrowing. He was readmitted in June of this year for an operation to repair an abdominal hernia and remove scarring from previous surgeries.

    When asked about his health in a recent interview, Francis quipped in reply what has become his standard line -- "Still alive, you know."

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE WORLD NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Advice on dealing with 'quiet hiring' in the workplace

    In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance writer Christopher Liew tackles 'quiet hiring' -- a term referring to companies that quietly hire from their own talent pool rather than look elsewhere -- and outlines some tips for employees on how to take advantage of the practice.

    Hamas frees 12 more hostages from Gaza as fragile truce with Israel holds

    A fragile truce between Israel and Hamas held for a fifth day Tuesday, as international mediators in Qatar worked to extend it and more hostages were freed from Gaza. Israel came under pressure from the United States to better protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza if it follows through on its promise to resume the war.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News