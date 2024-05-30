World

    • Person dies after falling into airplane engine at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport

    Dutch emergency services attend the incident on Wednesday. (Michel van Bergen / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock via CNN Newsource) Dutch emergency services attend the incident on Wednesday. (Michel van Bergen / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    A person has died after falling into an airplane jet engine at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Wednesday.

    "An incident occurred this afternoon on the platform of Schiphol [Airport] where a person fell into a running aircraft engine and died," the Netherlands Royal Military police said in a post on the social media platform X on Wednesday.

    The police added that they are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

    It is not clear whether the person was a passenger or an employee.

    Passengers were on board the aircraft bound for Billund, in central Denmark, when the fatal incident occurred, a statement from air carrier KLM said.

    The passengers and employees disembarked the plane and were given care, according to the military police.

    "We are currently taking care of the passengers and employees who witnessed the incident at Schiphol," KLM added on Wednesday.

    Schiphol Airport, which is one of Europe’s busiest aviation hubs, described the event as a “horrible incident” in a post on X.

    "Our thoughts go out to the relatives and we care for the passengers and colleagues who witnessed this," the statement said.

    Sadly, this is not the first example of someone dying in this manner.

    In December 2022, an airport worker died in an accident at the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama after also being ingested into the engine of an aircraft.

    The aircraft, an Embraer 170 operated by regional carrier Envoy Air, was “parked at the gate with the parking brake set when a ground support personnel was ingested,” said government agency the National Transportation Safety Board.

    And in December 2015 an engineer at Mumbai airport died after being sucked into the engine of an Air India plane.

    The deadly incident happened as the Airbus A319 was being towed backward from the parking bay in preparation for taxiing out, an Air India official said at the time. The engineer who died was standing near the landing gear under the plane’s nose as he supervised the process.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News