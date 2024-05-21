Passenger killed, 30 injured as Singapore Airlines flight hits severe turbulence

Feels like mid-30s in parts of Canada, while other areas expecting snow
Anything is possible this week, as far as Canada's weather is concerned, with forecasts ranging from scorching heat in some parts of the country to rain and snow in others.
One passenger was killed and 30 injured after a Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI flight from London hit severe turbulence en route on Tuesday, forcing it to make an emergency landing in Bangkok, officials and the airline said.
"Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. We deeply apologize for the traumatic experience that our passengers and crew members suffered on this flight," the airline said, adding it was working with Thai authorities to provide all necessary assistance.
One male passenger died, Kittipong Kittikachorn, Director of Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport, told Reuters. Eighteen people have been hospitalized and 12 are being treated in hospitals, Singapore Airlines said.
It was not immediately possible to reconstruct the incident from publicly available tracking data, but a spokesperson for FlightRadar 24 said it was analyzing data at around 07:49 GMT which shows the plane tilting upwards and return to its cruising altitude over the space of a minute.
A passenger who was on the flight told Reuters that the incident involved the sensation of rising then falling.
"Suddenly the aircraft starts tilting up and there was shaking so I started bracing for what was happening, and very suddenly there was a very dramatic drop so everyone seated and not wearing a seatbelt was launched immediately into the ceiling," Dzafran Azmir, a 28-year-old student on board the flight told Reuters.
"Some people hit their heads on the baggage cabins overhead and dented it, they hit the places where lights and masks are and broke straight through it," he said.
The spokesperson for FlightRadar 24 said with regard to data showing a drop in height, "our initial thinking is the turbulence event is prior to the standard descent from 37,000 to 31,000 feet. That appears to just be a flight level change in preparation for landing."
The Boeing 777-300ER plane with 211 passengers and 18 crew was headed to Singapore when it made the emergency landing, the airline said.
Singapore news outlet CNA carried blurry pictures supplied by readers that it said appeared to be from the flight. They showed anxious passengers clinging to seats, with oxygen masks hanging from above, personal items strewn across the aisle and rubbish spilled on the floor of the cabin crew area.
Suvarnabhumi airport said the plane requested an emergency landing at 3:35pm local time and landed at 3:51. Uninjured passengers disembarked and an another aircraft will fly them onwards. The airline said it landed at 3:45.
Turbulence-related airline accidents are the most common type, according to a 2021 study by the National Transportation Safety Board.
From 2009 through 2018, the U.S. agency found that turbulence accounted for more than a third of reported airline accidents and most resulted in one or more serious injuries, but no aircraft damage.
Singapore Airlines, which is widely recognized as one of world's leading airlines and is a benchmark for much of the industry, has not had any major incidents in recent years.
Its last accident resulting in casualties was a flight from Singapore to Los Angeles via Taipei, where it crashed on Oct. 31, 2000 into construction equipment on the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport after attempting to take off from the wrong runway. The crash killed 83 of the 179 people on board.
Singapore Airlines has had seven accidents according to records by the Aviation Safety Network.
Boeing BA.N did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Xinghui Kok, Lisa Barrington, Chayut Setboonsarng, Panarat Thepgumpanat, Timour Azhari, Joanna Plucinska, Tim Hepher and Devjyot Ghoshal; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to a three-year low of 2.7 per cent in April, matching expectations, and core measures continued to ease, data showed on Tuesday, likely boosting chances of a June interest rate cut.
As the month-long boycott of Loblaw-owned stores wears on, small independent food retailers and alternative grocery options say they're seeing a boost in traffic and sales.
If you've been to a party lately and haven't seen someone drinking a BORG, you're likely not partying with college students.
As we enter another wildfire season, Environment and Climate Change Canada is advising people to pay attention to air pollution levels and check the Air Quality Health Index – especially on smoky days.
The Vatican has announced that the investigation it commissioned into allegations of sexual touching against Cardinal Gerald Cyprien Lacroix did not confirm any act constituting misconduct or abuse on the part of the Vatican.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Philadelphia today, on his first trip south of the border since his government launched a new 'Team Canada' charm offensive in the United States.
An altercation over fireworks led to a stabbing at Toronto's waterfront late Monday night, Toronto police say.
A 35-year-old woman is in critical condition after the pick-up truck she was driving was struck by a Via Rail passenger train Monday morning in Quebec's Monteregie region.
It was an unusual morning for Regina's Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) — a fire rescue team was called in to assist after a man became trapped in the bucket of a garbage truck.
At least six Egyptian women died Tuesday after a vehicle carrying about two dozen people slid off a ferry and plunged into the Nile River just outside Cairo, authorities said.
A video link between New York City and Dublin that was shut down due to inappropriate behaviour on both sides of the Atlantic has reopened with new security measures.
Prince Harry can't expand his privacy lawsuit against The Sun tabloid publisher to include allegations that Rupert Murdoch and some other executives were part of an effort to conceal and destroy evidence of unlawful information gathering, a London judge ruled Tuesday.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can appeal against extradition to the United States on espionage charges, a London court ruled Monday -- a decision likely to further drag out an already long legal saga.
The helicopter crash that killed Iran's president and foreign minister has sent shock waves around the region. Here's what we know so far.
The federal government is launching what it calls its 'national action plan' to combat auto thefts, which will include stronger penalties for thieves, and increased information sharing between police agencies, government officials and border enforcement.
When MPs file back in to the House of Commons on Tuesday, it will be for the final five-week parliamentary push before hitting the barbecue circuit. Looking ahead to what could be a raucous rush to the summer hiatus, CTVNews.ca spoke with top House representatives to get a sense of what's atop their priority list.
A new study has linked the legalization of cannabis with a rise in the number of Ontario seniors visiting emergency rooms.
British authorities and the country's public health service knowingly exposed tens of thousands of patients to deadly infections through contaminated blood and blood products, and hid the truth about the disaster for decades, an inquiry into the U.K.'s infected blood scandal found Monday.
OpenAI says it plans to halt the use of one of its ChatGPT voices after some users said it sounded like Scarlett Johansson, who famously voiced a fictional, and at the time futuristic, AI assistant in the 2013 film 'Her.'
Microsoft wants laptop users to get so comfortable with its artificial intelligence chatbot that it will remember everything you're doing on your computer and help figure out what you want to do next.
A two-story building burned to the ground more than 2,000 years ago in the Pyrenees mountains of northeastern Iberia in Spain. The inferno consumed the wooden structure, situated in an Iron Age settlement, killing six animals penned in the stable.
Katy Perry said her goodbyes on 'American Idol' after seven seasons. On Sunday night’s live 'idol' season finale, a medley of Perry's hit songs were performed, including 'Teenage Dream,' 'Dark Horse' and 'California Gurls.'
A month before Kevin Costner puts the first instalment of his multi-chapter western 'Horizon: An American Saga' into theatres, the actor-director came to the Cannes Film Festival to unveil his self-financed passion project.
As Saudi Arabia liberalizes some aspects of its society Seera, an all-women psychedelic rock band that blends traditional Arabic melodies with the resurgent psychedelia of bands like Tame Impala, represents the way women now are finding their voice and expressing themselves through the arts in a nation long associated with ultraconservative Islam and the strict separation of the sexes.
A free promotional tumbler handed out with Nutrl beverages at Ontario's alcohol retailer is being recalled over safety concerns.
Those who want to climb one of the most popular trails on Japan's iconic Mount Fuji will have to book a slot and pay a fee as crowds, littering and climbers who try to rush too fast to the summit cause safety and conservation concerns at the picturesque stratovolcano.
Around 15,000 people passed through Red River Exhibition Park this weekend to mark the 19th annual Manito Ahbee Festival celebrating Indigenous culture and heritage.
Italy has dozens of secret smaller lakes that boast superb scenery, unknown to mass tourism, where locals get together on day trips and enjoy picnics.
The Edmonton Oilers weathered a late Vancouver Canucks charge on Monday night, beating the hosts 3-2 to win their seven-game second-round playoff series in the decisive showdown.
Danny Jansen had a three-hit, five-RBI outing that included a two-run, seventh-inning homer in the Blue Jays 9-3 win against the Chicago White Sox 9-3 in the three-game series opener on Monday.
The Minnesota Timberwolves reached the Western Conference finals brimming with talent, trust and tenacity after staging the biggest Game 7 comeback since the NBA began tracking play-by-play data 28 years ago.
Almost everyone is guilty of distracted driving at one point and time, but according to a report from Transport Canada using their most recent data from 2021, 25 per cent of fatal crashes involve speeding, while another 20 per cent involve distracted driving.
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says federal opposition parties should be 'celebrating' the recently announced electric vehicle deals, despite their criticisms the Liberals refuse to make public the terms and conditions laid out in the contracts.
It’s a good time to be in the market for a used Tesla.
For those who go to their local libraries often, they know there’s much more to their library than just borrowing books. Local libraries in Atlantic Canada are now renting out a broader range of items for people.
Flashes of purple darting across the sky mixed with the serenading sound of songs will be noticed more with spring in full force in Manitoba.
Catching 'em all with impressive speed, a 7-year-old boy from Windsor, Ont. who only started his competitive Pokémon journey seven months ago has already levelled up to compete at a world championship level.
A sanctuary dedicated to animals with disabilities is celebrating the third birthday of one of its most popular residents.
2b Theatre recently moved into the old Video Difference building, seeking to transform it into an artistic hub, meeting space, and temporary housing unit for visiting performers in Halifax.
A B.C. woman says her service dog pulled her from a lake moments before she had a seizure, saving her life.
A Starbucks fan — whose name is Winter — is visiting Canada on a purposeful journey that began with a random idea at one of the coffee chain's stores in Texas.
Members of Piapot First Nation, students from the University of Winnipeg and various other professionals are learning new techniques that will hopefully be used for ground searches of potential unmarked grave sites in the future.
ALS patient Mathew Brown said he’s hopeful for future ALS patients after news this week of research at Western University of a potential cure for ALS.
A 3-2 defeat by the Edmonton Oilers Monday night ended the playoff run for the Vancouver Canucks.
Two people were transported to hospital Monday, including one in an air ambulance, after a serious crash closed the Sea-to-Sky Highway in both directions.
Hot and humid weather is in the forecast for Toronto early this week before a return to more seasonable temperatures this weekend.
An altercation over fireworks led to a stabbing at Toronto's waterfront late Monday night, Toronto police say.
Calgary police are investigating after a man arrived at a northeast hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.
Premier Danielle Smith was in Alaska on Victoria Day to meet with governor Mike Dunleavy in Anchorage.
Ottawa residents have four months to adjust their garbage disposal habits before a new three-garbage item limit is imposed on curbside waste this fall.
More than 700 vehicles have been stolen in Ottawa in the first four-and-a-half months of the year, as the federal government outlines plans for a "national action plan" to combat auto thefts.
There is no shortage of personnel when the entire health care workforce, private and public, is taken into account, indicates a new study by IRIS.
The Quebec government has announced the creation of an aerospace innovation zone covering Longueuil, Mirabel and Montreal.
A two-year-old child is dead after being found unconscious in a residential swimming pool in the municipality of Saint-Apollinaire, in Quebec's Chaudière-Appalaches region.
The Edmonton Oilers weathered a late Vancouver Canucks charge on Monday night, beating the hosts 3-2 to win their seven-game second-round playoff series in the decisive showdown.
Cold air continues to dominate the weather pattern aloft, so don't expect much sunshine or a big warming trend any time week.
Voters in the rural Nova Scotia electoral district of Pictou West will head to the polls for a byelection today to replace the recently retired legislative speaker.
Police say a 21-year-old man has died after a vehicle he was driving collided with a moose in northern New Brunswick early Monday morning.
Premier Wab Kinew announced Monday a byelection will be held in Tuxedo on June 18.
Winnipeg police is investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle and later died from her injuries Sunday.
Flashes of purple darting across the sky mixed with the serenading sound of songs will be noticed more with spring in full force in Manitoba.
Close to 200 people showed up at the Muskowekwan Bingo Hall on Monday to address the weekly drug-related deaths casting a shadow on their communities.
There's bound to be many new faces in the province's legislature later this year. Nearly half of Saskatchewan Party members elected in 2020 will not be representing the party on the ballot this fall.
The Regina Police Service (RPS) has released very few details surrounding a shooting involving the service's Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT).
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a reported Victoria Day shooting in Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police is continuing to investigate a single motor vehicle collision in Woolwich Township.
Hundreds of Canada’s best jumpers were in Waterloo this weekend for Rope Skipping Canada’s national championships.
Canada’s weather service has issued an advisory about the potential of funnel clouds forming over the City of Saskatoon.
A Saskatchewan man who had a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl he met on Tinder successfully appealed to shorten release conditions barring him from online dating.
The Sikh culture in Saskatoon is growing, and the massive turnout at the Nagar Kirtan parade on Sunday put the strength of their community on full display, as thousands walked up a span of Attridge Drive.
A northern Ontario NDP MPP says the province needs to tackle the issue of predatory landlords.
East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police have charged one person in Elliot Lake in connection with an ongoing neighbour dispute.
For the second day in a row, the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an arrest in London. According to London police, a 38-year-old man was taken to hospital on Monday as a result of a medical emergency that took place while he was in police custody.
London-Middlesex and Sarnia-Lambton are under a special weather statement from Environment Canada. Hot and humid conditions are expected Tuesday as an air mass moves into southwestern Ontario.
A busy section of Dashwood Road/Highway 83 in South Huron has reopened following a crash on Monday. Crews were called to the scene near Goshen Line around 4 p.m. for what was described as a "serious collision" between a pickup truck and a motorcycle.
Safely scooting around parked roadside emergency personnel keeps everyone safe.
Barrie reminds its residents about fines for not following bylaws.
OPP monitored the waters of Georgian Bay during the Victoria Day long weekend and issued tickets to boaters who consumed alcohol.
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are under a special weather statement as hot and humid conditons are expected Tuesday.
Windsor police officers are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a vehicle on Erie Street.
The Town of Tecumseh is all having roadways inspected using automated road scanning technology.
The mayor of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality in British Columbia says drones are endangering helicopters being used to fight wildfires near Fort Nelson, which was ordered evacuated earlier this month.
Two people were transported to hospital Monday, including one in an air ambulance, after a serious crash closed the Sea-to-Sky Highway in both directions.
Questions about how the team is going to handle the absence of star winger Brock Boeser from a do-or-die game seven dominated pre-game interviews with the Vancouver Canucks coach and players Monday morning.
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
With just over two minutes remaining in the first overtime, Mirko Buttazzoni scored to give the Bandits a 4-3 victory over the Sherwood Park Crusaders Saturday in Brooks.
The Sherwood Park Crusaders got some great goaltending from Erick Roest Friday night on the way to a 4-3 victory over the Brooks Bandits.
The average home price in Lethbridge has jumped 11.6 per cent in the last year. A home in Lethbridge now costs just over $374,000 on average. That's according to the latest data from the Alberta Real Estate Association.
The Town of Blind River is looking at using tiny homes to create smaller and more affordable housing in the community.
A man with a history of dangerous behaviour has been charged with pulling the fire alarm at the hospital in Elliot Lake.
East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police have charged one person in Elliot Lake in connection with an ongoing neighbour dispute.
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.