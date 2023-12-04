World

    • Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes northwest Turkiye. No damage or injuries reported

    A man walks by a Turkish flag in Ankara, Turkiye, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Ali Unal/File) A man walks by a Turkish flag in Ankara, Turkiye, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Ali Unal/File)
    ANKARA, Turkiye -

    A moderately strong earthquake struck northwest Turkiye on Monday, sending people out into the streets in fear. There was no immediate report of injuries or damage.

    The magnitude 5.1 earthquake was centred in the Sea of Marmara, off the town of Gemlik in Bursa province, according to the disaster management agency, AFAD. It struck at 10:42 a.m. local time (07:42 GMT), at a depth of some 9 kilometres (5.6 miles).

    HaberTurk television said it was felt in Istanbul and other nearby regions where people left homes and offices in fear.

    In February, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake devastated 11 southern and southeastern Turkish provinces as well as part of northern Syria. More than 50,000 people were killed in Turkiye.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE WORLD NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News