Live updates as Stormy Daniels testifies at Trump hush money trial

Adult film star Stormy Daniels will take the stand a second time Thursday as former U.S. president Donald Trump’s hush money case continues in Manhattan.

Trump is accused of scheming to illegally influence the 2016 presidential campaign by suppressing stories about him.

On Tuesday, Daniels described a sexual encounter she claims to have had with Trump in 2006, which he denies. Prosecutors say Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid her US$130,000 to stay silent during his 2016 campaign.

Follow live updates below:

With files from The Associated Press, Reuters, and CNN