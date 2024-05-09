World

    • Live updates as Stormy Daniels testifies at Trump hush money trial

    Share

    Adult film star Stormy Daniels will take the stand a second time Thursday as former U.S. president Donald Trump’s hush money case continues in Manhattan.

    Trump is accused of scheming to illegally influence the 2016 presidential campaign by suppressing stories about him.

    On Tuesday, Daniels described a sexual encounter she claims to have had with Trump in 2006, which he denies. Prosecutors say Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid her US$130,000 to stay silent during his 2016 campaign.

    Follow live updates below:

    With files from The Associated Press, Reuters, and CNN

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Toronto Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe. The team made the announcement Thursday after the Original Six franchise lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News