Kevin McCarthy endorses Donald Trump for president, would consider serving in his cabinet
Retiring U.S. Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the ousted former House speaker, said he is endorsing Donald Trump for president and would consider serving in his Cabinet if the GOP front-runner were to win back the White House.
McCarthy had a rocky relationship with the former president, notably when he declined to publicly support Trump's bid for a second term, despite being one of his earliest and most loyal allies. But they always seem to patch things up, and as McCarthy prepares to leave Congress he gave his nod.
"I will support the president. I will support President Trump," McCarthy said in excerpts of an interview to air this weekend on "CBS News Sunday Morning."
McCarthy has not disclosed his post-Congress plans, but asked if he would willing to serve in a Trump cabinet, he said, "In the right position, look, if, if I'm the best person for the job, yes."
"Look, I worked with President Trump on a lot of policies. I, we, worked together to win the majority," he told CBS' Robert Costa in the interview, his first to air on TV since announcing he will leave Congress. "But we also have a relationship where we're very honest with one another."
GOP lawmakers, even those who have opposed Trump strongly at times, are swiftly falling in line behind the party's presumed nominee, as they brush past and ignore some of his more alarming authoritarian rhetoric.
McCarthy, as he led the House's slim GOP majority, had withheld his support for Trump as tried to keep a more neutral air and fundraise from wealthy donors, some of whom have soured on the former president.
Also mindful that a number of rank-and-file lawmakers come from congressional districts that President Joe Biden won, McCarthy held back his endorsement so as not to put them in a political bind.
But McCarthy, who depended on Trump's backing to become speaker after a grueling 15-vote spectacle in January, has often made his way back to Trump.
In the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters, McCarthy at first called it one of the saddest days he had experienced in Congress, putting the blame on the former president -- only to dash to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida weeks later to mend the relationship.
McCarthy was ousted as House speaker in October by his hard-right detractors, including some of Trump's most loyal allies among the House GOP.
'Trudeau can end it all': Conservative carbon tax filibuster stretches into second night
With no signs either side is ready to retreat, the marathon voting session in the House of Commons has stretched into its second day, after MPs stayed up all night rejecting Conservative attempts to defeat government spending plans over the Liberals' refusal to scrap the carbon tax.
Ryan O'Neal, star of 'Love Story,' 'Paper Moon,' 'Peyton Place' and 'Barry Lyndon,' dies at 82
Ryan O'Neal, the heartthrob actor who went from a TV soap opera to an Oscar-nominated role in 'Love Story' and delivered a wry performance opposite his charismatic 9-year-old daughter Tatum in 'Paper Moon,' died Friday, his son said.
Monster storm in North Atlantic stretches cloud from Atlantic Canada to Portugal
A large low-pressure system centred about 750 kilometres to the northeast of Newfoundland is causing clouds to stretch all the way to Portugal.
Shohei Ohtani watch kicks into higher gear in Toronto as Blue Jays fans track private plane
Shohei Ohtani watch in Toronto has kicked into another gear.
California teen becomes youngest to pass state bar exam
A county prosecutor's office says one of its law clerks passed the State Bar of California exam at age 17.
Ibrahim Ali found guilty of killing 13-year-old girl in B.C.
A jury has found Ibrahim Ali guilty of killing a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017.
Influenza cases rise in second week of flu season, swine flu most prominent
Influenza cases were on the rise during the second week of the annual flu season, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada, with swine flu being the most detected subtype.
U.S. vetoes UN resolution backed by many nations demanding immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
The United States vetoed a United Nations resolution Friday backed by almost all other Security Council members and dozens of other nations demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. Supporters called it a terrible day and warned of more civilian deaths and destruction as the war goes into its third month.
Six French teens convicted over their roles in an Islamic extremist's beheading of a teacher
A French juvenile court on Friday convicted six teenagers for their roles in the beheading of a teacher by an Islamic extremist that shocked the country.
CBC considering 'all possible measures' in wake of concerns over cuts, exec bonuses
Top CBC executives said Friday they are considering options to manage the broadcaster's financial pressures, including taking a look at "senior executive compensation," following plans to slash 10 per cent of the public broadcaster's workforce.
Feds recover $40M from defunct Quebec vaccine developer Medicago
The federal government has recovered $40 million of its investment in the now-defunct Quebec-based vaccine developer Medicago as part of a deal with the parent company, the innovation minister announced Thursday.
-
Trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber adjourned until 2024
The criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber adjourned Thursday after more than 30 days of evidence and arguments, and is expected to resume in January.
Supreme Court overturns N.W.T. decision blocking students' admission to French school
The Supreme Court of Canada ruled Friday that the Northwest Territories education minister erred in refusing to allow students from five families to attend a French-language school.
Transcript of statement by CSIS director Vigneault during town hall meeting for staff
The director of Canada's spy agency, David Vigneault, says the officer at the centre of an investigation by The Canadian Press into allegations of rape and harassment no longer works for the agency, and an ombudsperson will be put in place to monitor workplace-related issues.
U.S., South Korea and Japan urge stronger international push to curb North Korean nuclear program
The national security advisors of the United States, South Korea and Japan called on Saturday for a stronger international push to suppress North Korea's development of nuclear weapons and missiles and its military cooperation with other countries amid concerns about its alleged arms transfers to Russia.
Six Palestinians are killed in the Israeli military's latest West Bank raid, health officials say
Israeli forces stormed into a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Friday to arrest suspected Palestinian militants, unleashing fighting with local gunmen in which six Palestinians were killed, health officials said.
11 dead in clash between criminal gang and villagers in central Mexico
Eleven people were killed in a clash Friday between gunmen from a criminal gang and residents of a small farming community in central Mexico, authorities said.
Appeals court upholds gag order on Trump in Washington case but narrows restrictions on his speech
A federal appeals court in Washington on Friday upheld a gag order on former U.S. president Donald Trump in his 2020 election interference case but narrowed the restrictions on his speech.
-
Canadian alleges discrimination, sues federal government in effort to get grandchildren out of Gaza
A Palestinian-Canadian is suing the federal government in an effort to get his four grandchildren out of Gaza. Mohammed Nofal, 74, is alleging Global Affairs Canada and immigration officials created a discriminatory policy that denied his family help in evacuating a war zone in the days following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.
-
Conservatives launch marathon voting session over Liberal refusal to scrap carbon tax
Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives have launched an overnight marathon voting session in the House of Commons, after signalling they'd be making good on their threat to delay the government's agenda over their opposition to the carbon tax.
From general practitioner to treatment: Canadians' waited longer for health care in 2023
A new report from the Fraser Institute, a Canadian think tank, says people waited longer in 2023 to receive treatment from a specialist. Here's where.
-
Kopi Thyme brand sauces and soup bases recalled due to potential botulism threat
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling several Kopi Thyme brand sauces and soup bases due to the potential growth of bacteria that causes botulism.
-
'We're inside the patient, looking directly at the tumour': Gaming experience aids surgery
An Ontario teen is among the first patients in the country to have a rare type of cancer surgically removed by doctors who trained using a virtual reality system that allows them to 'walk' inside a patient's body.
Pompeii archaeologists uncover bakery that doubled as a prison
An ancient bakery operated by slaves has been discovered in the ruins of Pompeii, the Pompeii Archaeological Park said in a statement released Friday.
-
'Very unusual and unique find': Stomach contents of dinosaur found preserved in Alberta
Alberta's Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology says stomach contents have been found preserved inside a fossilized tyrannosaur.
-
80-kilometre-wide asteroid to produce one-of-a-kind eclipse visible from Earth
One of the biggest and brightest stars in the night sky will momentarily vanish as an asteroid passes in front of it to produce a one-of-a-kind eclipse.
-
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is the 1st tour to gross over US$1B, Pollstar says
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is the first tour to cross the billion-dollar mark, according to Pollstar's 2023 year-end charts.
-
Movie reviews: Every frame of 'The Boy and the Heron' exudes warmth, wonder, poignancy and poetry
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies- 'The Boy and the Heron,' 'Leave the World Behind,' 'Eileen' and 'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.'
Amazon asks U.S. federal judge to dismiss the FTC's antitrust lawsuit against the company
Attorneys for Amazon on Friday asked a federal judge to dismiss the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust lawsuit against the e-commerce giant, arguing the agency is attacking policies that benefit consumers and competition.
-
Canada Bread denies price-fixing scheme in court filing, points finger at Maple Leaf
The bread supplier that admitted to price-fixing earlier this year says in new court filings that any anti-competitive behaviour it participated in was at the direction and to the benefit of its then-majority owner Maple Leaf Foods.
-
Nintendo cancels its Live 2024 Tokyo event after persistent threats to workers and customers
The Japanese manufacturer behind the Super Mario and Pokemon cancelled Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyo, which had been set for Jan. 20 and 21. The annual event showcases Nintendo games and lets visitors sample them in a huge Tokyo exhibition hall.
-
A massive garden light display is one of the newest holiday traditions in St. John's
The Merry and Bright light festival has illuminated the botanical gardens in St. John's, N.L. for seven years, and it just keeps getting bigger.
-
Are you pronouncing that right? Most mispronounced words and names in 2023
Some of the words tied to this year's hottest topics were also among the most mangled when it came to saying them aloud, with stumpers ranging from the first name of "Oppenheimer" star Cillian Murphy to the singer SZA to the name of a sacred slab of sandstone used in the coronation of King Charles III.
-
NFL coach apologizes for crediting 9/11 hijackers for co-ordination in Buffalo Bills team meeting years ago
An emotional Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott acknowledged regret on Thursday for crediting the 9/11 hijackers for their co-ordination during a team meeting four years ago.
-
IOC confirms Russian athletes can compete at Paris Olympics with approved neutral status
Some Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the IOC said Friday, in a decision that removed the option of a blanket ban due to the invasion of Ukraine.
Ontario G driving test changes done without safety evaluations, auditor finds
A decision to remove certain elements of the G class driving test in Ontario was done without safety evaluations or formal approval from cabinet, the province’s auditor general says.
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver's air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people in the vehicles.