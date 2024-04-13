Israel is quiet on next steps against Iran – and on which partners helped shoot down missiles

BREAKING At least 15 people dead and up to 60 missing in Congo landslide, officials say
A landslide in southwest Congo caused by heavy rains killed at least 15 people and left as many as 60 others missing, local officials said Sunday.
Israeli leaders on Sunday credited an international military coalition with helping thwart a direct Iranian attack involving hundreds of drones and missiles, calling the coordinated response a starting point for a "strategic alliance" of regional opposition to Tehran.
But Israel's War Cabinet met without making a decision on next steps, an official said, as a nervous world waited for any sign of further escalation of the former shadow war.
The military coalition, led by the United States, Britain and France and appearing to include a number of Middle Eastern countries, gave Israel support at a time when it finds itself isolated over its war against Hamas in Gaza. The coalition also could serve as a model for regional relations when that war ends.
"This was the first time that such a coalition worked together against the threat of Iran and its proxies in the Middle East," said the Israeli military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari.
One unknown is which of Israel's neighbors participated in the shooting down of the vast majority of about 350 drones and missiles Iran launched. Israeli military officials and a key War Cabinet member noted additional "partners" without naming them. When pressed, White House national security spokesman John Kirby would not name them either.
But one appeared to be Jordan, which described its action as self-defence.
"There was an assessment that there was a real danger of Iranian marches and missiles falling on Jordan, and the armed forces dealt with this danger. And if this danger came from Israel, Jordan would take the same action," Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi said in an interview on Al-Mamlaka state television. U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Jordan's King Abdullah on Sunday.
The U.S. has long tried to forge a regionwide alliance against Iran as a way of integrating Israel and boosting ties with the Arab world. The effort has included the 2020 Abraham Accords, which established diplomatic relations between Israel and four Arab countries, and having Israel in the U.S. military's Central Command, which oversees operations in the Middle East and works closely with the armies of moderate Arab states.
The U.S. had been working to establish full relations between Israel and regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia before the Oct. 7 Hamas attack sparked Israel's war in Gaza. The war, which has claimed over 33,700 Palestinian lives, has frozen those efforts due to widespread outrage across the Arab world. But it appears that some behind-the-scenes cooperation has continued, and the White House has held out hopes of forging Israel-Saudi ties as part of a postwar plan.
Interceptors missiles are launched into the sky early Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Jerusalem. (Sam Mednick/AP Photo)
Just ahead of Iran's attack, the commander of CENTCOM, Gen. Erik Kurilla, visited Israel to map out a strategy.
Israel's military chief, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, on Sunday thanked CENTCOM for the joint defensive effort. Both Jordan and Saudi Arabia are under the CENTCOM umbrella. While neither acknowledged involvement in intercepting Iran's launches, the Israeli military released a map showing missiles traveling through the airspace of both nations.
"Arab countries came to the aid of Israel in stopping the attack because they understand that regional organizing is required against Iran, otherwise they will be next in line," Amos Yadlin, a former head of Israel's military intelligence, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Israel's defence minister, Yoav Gallant, said he had spoken with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and that the cooperation "highlighted the opportunity to establish an international coalition and strategic alliance to counter the threat posed by Iran."
The White House signaled that it hopes to build on the partnerships and urged Israel to think twice before striking Iran. U.S. officials said Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington would not participate in any offensive action against Iran.
Israel's War Cabinet met late Sunday to discuss a possible response, but an Israeli official familiar with the talks said no decisions had been made. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was discussing confidential deliberations.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu provides a statement in response to a drone attack launched by Iran, April 13, 2024. (X / Prime Minister of Israel)
Asked about plans for retaliation, Hagari declined to comment directly. "We are at high readiness in all fronts," he said.
"We will build a regional coalition and collect the price from Iran, in the way and at the time that suits us," said a key War Cabinet member, Benny Gantz.
Iran launched the attack in response to a strike widely blamed on Israel that hit an Iranian consular building in Syria this month and killed two Iranian generals.
By Sunday morning, Iran said the attack was over, and Israel reopened its airspace. Iran's president, Ebrahim Raisi, claimed Iran had taught Israel a lesson and warned that "any new adventures against the interests of the Iranian nation would be met with a heavier and regretful response from the Islamic Republic of Iran."
The foes have been engaged in a shadow war for years, but Sunday's assault was the first time Iran launched a direct military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity dating back to the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Iran said it targeted Israeli facilities involved in the Damascus strike, and that it told the White House early Sunday that the operation would be "minimalistic."
But U.S. officials said Iran's intent was to "destroy and cause casualties" and that if successful, the strikes would have caused an "uncontrollable" escalation. At one point, at least 100 ballistic missiles were in the air with just minutes of flight time to Israel, the officials said.
Israel said more than 99 per cent of what Iran fired was intercepted, with just a few missiles getting through. An Israeli airbase sustained minor damage.
Israel has over the years established -- often with the help of the U.S. -- a multilayered air-defence network that includes systems capable of intercepting a variety of threats, including long-range missiles, cruise missiles, drones and short-range rockets.
That system, along with collaboration with the U.S. and others, helped thwart what could have been a far more devastating assault at a time when Israel is already deeply engaged in Gaza as well as low-level fighting on its northern border with Lebanon's Hezbollah militia. Both Hamas and Hezbollah are backed by Iran.
While thwarting the Iranian onslaught could help restore Israel's image after the Hamas attack in October, what the Middle East's best-equipped army does next will be closely watched in the region and in Western capitals -- especially as Israel seeks to develop the coalition it praised Sunday.
In Washington, Biden pledged to convene allies to develop a unified response. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. would hold talks with allies. After an urgent meeting, the Group of Seven countries unanimously condemned Iran's attack and said they stood ready to take "further measures."
Israel and Iran have been on a collision course throughout Israel's war in Gaza. In the Oct. 7 attack, militants from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, also backed by Iran, killed 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped 250 others. Israel's offensive in Gaza has killed over 33,000 people, according to local health officials.
Hamas welcomed Iran's attack, saying it was "a natural right and a deserved response" to the strike in Syria. It urged the Iran-backed groups in the region to continue to support Hamas in the war.
Hezbollah also welcomed the attack. Almost immediately after the war in Gaza erupted, Hezbollah began attacking Israel's northern border. The two sides have been involved in daily exchanges of fire, while Iranian-backed groups in Iraq, Syria and Yemen have launched rockets and missiles toward Israel.
Federman reported from Jerusalem. Associated Press writers Zeke Miller and Michelle L. Price in Washington; Amir Vahdat in Tehran, Iran; Samy Magdy in Cairo; Omar Akour in Amman, Jordan; and Giada Zampano in Rome contributed to this report.
