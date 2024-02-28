Idaho set to execute serial killer who is one of the longest-serving death row inmates in the U.S.

From heavy rain to flash freezing, weather alerts in all 10 provinces and 2 territories
From heavy rain to flash freezing, Environment Canada issued weather alerts for all 10 provinces and two territories on Wednesday.
The hour of Thomas Eugene Creech’s death has been set, and it is rapidly approaching.
On Wednesday morning Idaho prison officials will ask the 73-year-old if he would like a mild sedative to help calm him before his execution at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution south of Boise. Then, at 10 a.m. local time, they will bring him into the execution chamber and strap him to a padded medical table.
Defence attorneys and the warden will check for any last-minute court orders that would halt the execution of Creech, who is one of the longest-serving death row inmates in the U.S.
Barring any legal stay, volunteers with medical training will insert a catheter into one of Creech’s veins. He’ll be given a chance to say his last words, and a spiritual advisor may pray with him. Then the state will inject a drug intended to kill the man who has been convicted of five murders in three states and is suspected in several more.
Creech has been imprisoned since 1974 and was originally sentenced to death for the shooting deaths of John Wayne Bradford and Edward Thomas Arnold. That sentence, however, was changed to life in prison after the state’s sentencing law was found unconstitutional.
Then, in 1983, he was sentenced to death for the murder of David Dale Jensen, who was 22, disabled and serving time for a car theft when Creech beat him to death at the Idaho State Penitentiary on May 13, 1981.
Jensen’s family members described him as a gentle soul who loved hunting and being outdoors during Creech’s clemency hearing last month. Jensen’s daughter was just 4 years old when he died, and she spoke about how painful it was to grow up without a father, piecing together everything she knows about her dad from other people’s descriptions and memories.
In court documents filed late last week, Idaho officials said Creech’s spiritual advisor would be allowed to stand next to Creech with a hand on his shoulder during the execution. The Episcopal bishop will also be able to silently pray over Creech but won’t be allowed to hold his hand or make any noise once the administration of the lethal injection chemical begins, according to the court document. Creech will also be allowed to wear a crucifix, according to the document, and his wife will be seated in the witness area where he can make eye contact with her.
Creech’s supporters have pushed to have his sentence converted to life without parole, saying he is a deeply changed man who has become a kind and supportive force inside the Idaho Maximum Security Institution cell block where he lives. Several years ago he married the mother of a correctional officer, and former prison staffers said he was known for writing poetry and frequently expressing gratitude for the work done by correctional officers.
During his clemency hearing, Ada County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jill Longhorst did not dispute that Creech can be polite and friendly with correctional officers. But she said he is a psychopath — a man who can be charming and likeable but who lacks remorse and empathy for others.
Creech’s attorneys filed a flurry of late appeals hoping to forestall his execution or have his sentence converted to life without release. They included claims that his clemency hearing was unfair, that it was unconstitutional to kill him because he was sentenced by a judge rather than a jury, and that he received ineffective assistance of counsel.
But judges in four courts who reviewed the petitions so far have found no grounds for leniency. Creech's last chance hinges on a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court filed late Monday night, asking that the execution be put on hold so the high court can weigh Creech's claim that prosecutors lied during his clemency hearing, violating his due process rights.
In addition to the Idaho murders, Creech has been convicted of killing both William Joseph Dean in Oregon and Vivian Grant Robinson in California in 1974. He was also charged with killing Sandra Jane Ramsamooj in Oregon that year, but the charge was later dropped in light of his other murder sentences.
In 1973, Creech was tried for the killing of 70-year-old Paul Schrader in Tucson, Arizona, but was acquitted of the crime. Authorities still believe him to be responsible for Schrader’s death, and say that Creech provided information that led them to bodies of two people near Las Vegas and one person near Baggs, Wyoming.
Creech's execution will be the second in the U.S. this year, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. The first was in Alabama last month, when Kenneth Eugene Smith became the first death row inmate to be executed using nitrogen gas. Alabama officials said the method would be humane and predicted death would take place within a few minutes, but Smith seemed to remain conscious for several minutes and appeared to shake and writhe in agony for at least two minutes.
Another execution in Texas is also scheduled for Wednesday — Ivan Cantu was sentenced to die for the fatal shooting of his cousin, James Mosqueda, and his cousin's girlfriend, Amy Kitchen. Cantu has maintained he is innocent.
Idaho’s death penalty was established in 1864, about 26 years before the territory became a state. Since that time, 29 executions have been carried out, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, including the state’s last hanging in 1957.
Executions became rare in the following decades. Though dozens of people have been sentenced to death row since the 1970s, Creech will be only the fourth to be executed by the state since 1957, all of them by lethal injection.
Keith Eugene Wells, 31, was executed in 1994 for the murders of John Justad and Brandi Rains committed in Boise just four years earlier; he had given up his appeals and demanded to be put to death. Paul Ezra Rhoades was executed in 2011 for the 1987 murders of Stacy Dawn Baldwin and Susan Michelbacher in eastern Idaho. Rhoades was also convicted of killing Nolan Haddon that year, and authorities said they suspected him in other deaths as well. Richard Albert Leavitt was executed in 2012 for the 1984 murder of Danette Jean Elg in eastern Idaho.
After Creech's execution, just seven people will remain on Idaho's death row. A handful of those sentenced to death in the state in the past 50 years have died of natural causes, and at least two were exonerated of those crimes. Many others have had their sentences reduced on appeal.
Earlier this year Idaho lawmakers considered adding the death penalty as a possible sentence for people convicted of lewd conduct with a child, but the legislation did not make it through the House of Representatives.
Mac Sinise, the son of 'Forrest Gump' actor Gary Sinise, has died at the age of 33 following a long illness with a rare form of cancer, his family has announced.
Five workers are in hospital after scaffolding collapsed on the site of a seniors' residence that was under construction in Trois-Rivieres.
B.C.'s provincial health-care system is under scrutiny following the death of a 23-year-old woman in Nanaimo.
Prince Harry was not improperly stripped of his publicly funded security detail during visits to Britain after he gave up his status as a working member of the royal family and moved to the U.S., a London judge ruled Wednesday.
Police in Nova Scotia have issued a clarification about the last known location of a 36-year-old woman and three-year-old boy who were found dead on Tuesday.
Stunting, street racing and high-speed offences will come with new hefty penalties for Saskatchewan drivers beginning this spring.
Thomas Kingston, the financier husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston, has died suddenly at the age of 45, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday.
Most Canadians can look forward to a warmer-than-normal spring, but they should also brace for the season’s "profound mood swings," according to The Weather Network's latest outlook.
Food banks and charities across the country are bracing for an increase in demand in 2024, with more than one-third already reporting they have to turn people away.
The number of people living rough on Vancouver streets could spike to 4,700 people by 2030 according to a new study by advocates with the Carnegie Housing Project.
Pope Francis, who has been suffering from influenza, made a brief trip to a Roman hospital for medical checks on Wednesday but was able to return to the Vatican, his office said in a statement. Two medical sources told Reuters he had a CT scan.
The number of abortions performed each month is about the same as before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the nationwide right to abortion more than a year and a half ago, a new report finds.
The first lawsuit brought amid reports that a nurse at a southern Oregon hospital replaced intravenous fentanyl drips with tap water seeks up to US$11.5 million on behalf of the estate of a 65-year-old man who died.
Two mayoral hopefuls in the Mexican city of Maravatio have been gunned down within hours of each other, as experts warn the June 2 national elections could be the country's most violent on record.
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
A former Facebook employee, who blew the whistle on the tech company by accusing it of prioritizing profit over public safety, says Canada's new online harms legislation isn't just good, it's 'one of the best bills that has been proposed today.'
Alberta's health minister is questioning the need for a national pharmacare plan, saying the province already has a comprehensive program for seniors, as well as for those who have low incomes and receive disability benefits.
The Canadian Cancer Society is calling on Ontario to fund take-home cancer drugs in the same way as medications to treat cancer that are administered through IV in hospital.
Ontario’s education minister said he does not support a decision by a Toronto area school board to end classes early due to the upcoming solar eclipse.
OpenAI has asked a federal judge to dismiss parts of the New York Times' copyright lawsuit against it, arguing that the newspaper 'hacked' its chatbot ChatGPT and other artificial-intelligence systems to generate misleading evidence for the case.
A small species of fish that measures no more than half an inch in length is capable of producing sounds louder than an elephant, according to a new study.
A former employee of Sean 'Diddy' Combs has filed a lawsuit against the producer and businessman, accusing him of sexual assault, sexual harassment and 'grooming.'
Two men were convicted of murder Tuesday in the death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay, a brazen 2002 shooting in the rap legend's studio.
Wendy's says that it has no plans to increase prices during the busiest times at its restaurants.
Multiple offers are mounting for houses under the $1 million mark in Toronto while prices stay steady and competition moves faster and fiercer, according to real estate agents in the city.
More than 20 per cent of Canadians would consider purchasing a home with a family member in order to break into the housing market, according to a new report by Re/Max.
The Swedish-born executive head chef of Nordic-Asian restaurant Villa Frantzen explains how being forced to give up Muay Thai eventually led him to the kitchen.
A penthouse belonging to one of Vancouver’s biggest homegrown celebrities has been put up for sale, allowing the public a rare peek inside.
Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies has reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid to transfer from Bayern Munich, The Athletic reported Monday. It's the latest turn in Davies' journey to soccer stardom -- a success story that began on the other side of the world.
The New York Knicks escaped Madison Square Garden with a 113-111 victory over the lowly Detroit Pistons on Monday, but not without an abundance of controversy involving what the Pistons head coach called the 'absolute worst call of the season.'
The 2004 brawl between the Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators still holds the NHL record for the most penalty minutes in a game in NHL history with 419.
Consumer Reports has released its annual 10 Top Picks for the best cars on the road in 2024 and this year there is a definite drive towards hybrids and plug-in hybrids.
Apple has cancelled work on its electric car, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, a decade after the iPhone maker kicked off the project.
BYD is a Chinese carmaker that recently unseated Tesla as the world's leading seller of electric vehicles. Its new all-electric Yangwang U9 has nearly 1,300 horsepower and is designed to compete directly with Lamborghini and Ferrari.
