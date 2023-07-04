Hong Kong leader says 8 pro-democracy activists who escaped to the West 'will be pursued for life'

Hong Kong activist Nathan Law attends a candlelight vigil outside the Chinese Embassy in London on June 4, 2023, to mark the anniversary of China's bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) Hong Kong activist Nathan Law attends a candlelight vigil outside the Chinese Embassy in London on June 4, 2023, to mark the anniversary of China's bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

The dark side of AI: Here's how the tech can be used for scams, fraud

It can be hard to deny that AI tools such as ChatGPT have plenty of creative and practical uses. But the technology may have just as much potential for harm as it does for progress, writes columnist Christopher Liew. Here are some of the ways AI can be used for scams, fraud, and other malicious activity.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social