Germany's parliament votes to liberalize rules on marijuana possession and allow 'cannabis clubs'

Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly announced a new round of sanctions on 10 individuals and 153 Russian entities Friday.
German lawmakers on Friday approved a government plan to liberalize rules on cannabis, paving the way for the country to decriminalize limited amounts of marijuana and allow members of “cannabis clubs” to buy it for recreational purposes.
Parliament's lower house, or Bundestag, backed the legislation, a prominent reform project of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's socially liberal governing coalition, by 407 votes to 226. There were four abstentions.
Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said the government's aim is to “fight the black market” and better protect young people. He said current laws in the European Union's most populous nation have failed, with consumption rising and increasing problems with contaminated or overly concentrated cannabis.
“Whatever we do, we can't carry on like this,” he told lawmakers. “You can stick your head in the sand ... but we won't solve a single problem that way.”
Lauterbach, who noted that he himself long opposed legalizing cannabis, argued that addiction researchers say removing the taboo around marijuana and giving information on its risks is the right approach.
The bill foresees legalizing possession by adults of up to 25 grams (nearly 1 ounce) of marijuana for recreational purposes and allowing individuals to grow up to three plants on their own. That part of the legislation is supposed to take effect on April 1.
German residents who are 18 and older would be allowed to join nonprofit “cannabis clubs” with a maximum 500 members each, starting July 1. The clubs would be allowed to grow cannabis for members’ personal consumption.
Individuals would be allowed to buy up to 25 grams per day, or a maximum 50 grams per month — a figure limited to 30 grams for under-21s. Membership in multiple clubs would not be allowed. The clubs’ costs would be covered by membership fees, which would be staggered according to how much marijuana members use.
The government plans a ban on advertising or sponsoring cannabis, and the clubs and consumption won’t be allowed in the immediate vicinity of schools, playgrounds and sports facilities. An evaluation of the legislation's effect on protection of children and youths is to be carried out within 18 months of the legislation taking effect.
The main centre-right opposition bloc vehemently opposes the change.
“You're asserting here in all seriousness as health minister ... that we will curb consumption among children and young people with the legalization of further drugs,” conservative lawmaker Tino Sorge said to Lauterbach. “That's the biggest nonsense I've ever heard.”
The plan falls significantly short of the government's original ambitions, which foresaw allowing the sale of cannabis to adults across the country at licensed outlets. The project was scaled back following talks with the European Union’s executive commission.
Parliament's upper house, which represents Germany's 16 state governments, could in principle delay the legislation, though it doesn't formally require the chamber's approval. Bavaria's conservative state government has said it would examine whether legal action against the liberalization plan is possible.
The legislation is one of several that Scholz's coalition, which has since become highly unpopular as a result of economic weakness and persistent infighting, pledged when it took office in 2021.
It has eased rules on gaining citizenship and ended restrictions on holding dual citizenship. Among other policies, it also plans to make it easier for transgender, intersex and nonbinary people to change their gender and name in official registers.
Concordia and McGill universities are suing the Quebec government over its new tuition policies, which would hike rates for out-of-province and international students hoping to study in the province.
British actress Pamela Salem, who starred alongside Sean Connery as Miss Moneypenny in the 1983 James Bond film 'Never Say Never Again,' has died at age 80, production company Big Finish announced Friday.
A Waterloo couple is grateful to be back home after they say they were detained for several hours at a Punta Cana airport, accused of carrying drugs.
The Ontario provincial police are warning Canadians to be vigilant after a senior with dementia lost $600,000 through repeated grandparent scams.
Canadians can look forward to a warm-up in temperatures by Sunday or Monday, according to the latest forecasts.
Come Monday, Canadian travellers booked with the ultra-low-cost airline Lynx Air will be out of luck and its employees out of work.
A woman who travelled to Syria as a teenager to join the Islamic State group lost her appeal Friday against the British government's decision to revoke her U.K. citizenship, with judges saying that it wasn't for them to rule on whether it was “harsh” to do so.
A shooting that left four people injured in White Rock, B.C., early Thursday morning was captured on a nearby surveillance camera, and CTV News has obtained the shocking video.
Westlock, a town of about 5,000 people north of Edmonton, voted Thursday in favour of a bylaw that prohibits rainbow crosswalks and restricts the town to flying only government flags.
A main organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' is suing the federal government for using the Emergencies Act to freeze his bank accounts, arguing it breached his Charter rights to protest COVID-19 mandates.
Canadians are increasingly turning a critical eye to the handful of companies that sell the vast majority of groceries, and experts say the grocers face an uphill battle to regain consumers' trust.
The Manitoba man accused of killing five family members, including his three young children, is expected to make a court appearance in Winnipeg today.
Ukraine has launched investigations into more than 122,000 suspected cases of war crimes since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion nearly two years ago, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said on Friday.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has a lead in the Republican presidential primary, but the process is far from over. The next step is South Carolina’s primary, which takes place Saturday, Feb. 24. Here’s what to know.
German lawmakers on Friday approved a government plan to liberalize rules on cannabis, paving the way for the country to decriminalize limited amounts of marijuana and allow members of 'cannabis clubs' to buy it for recreational purposes.
An unexploded World War II bomb will be transported Friday through the southwestern English port city of Plymouth by a military convoy and disposed of at sea, prompting one of the largest evacuations in the United Kingdom since the war.
A man who is also under investigation in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann won't respond to unrelated charges of sexual offences at a trial that opened last week in Germany, his lawyer said Friday.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump urged a Florida judge to dismiss the criminal case charging him with illegally retaining classified documents, claiming in part that presidential immunity protects him from prosecution even as that sweeping argument has so far in failed in federal appeals courts in a separate case.
A photo of federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay eating lobster in Malaysia during an official trip has some people seeing red.
Justin Trudeau took an unprompted jab at Pierre Poilievre over a Senate porn bill that the prime minister says could usher in a digital ID for adults who want to browse certain websites.
The Public Health Agency of Canada is strongly advising everyone in Canada to check that they're fully immunized against measles, especially before travelling.
Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with a form of dementia, according to a statement released Thursday on behalf of her caretakers. Here's a look at the condition, which also affects the actor Bruce Willis.
The fertility journey can be a challenging one and for one Vancouver woman, it took her all the way to Greece.
A spacecraft built and flown by Texas-based company Intuitive Machines landed near the moon's south pole on Thursday, the first U.S. touchdown on the lunar surface in more than half a century and the first ever achieved by the private sector.
A set of smart vending machines at the University of Waterloo is expected to be removed from campus after students raised privacy concerns about their software.
Putting a wet iPhone in uncooked rice has for years been a popular method to dry it out, but the company now says that's not what users should do.
Sylvester Stallone revealed that he had seven major surgeries after suffering a neck fracture shooting a fight scene with Stone Cold Steve Austin on the set of “The Expendables” in 2010.
Few TV franchises are as cherished as “Law & Order,” and the stars of its new Canadian spinoff learned of its deep resonance firsthand when they were cast on the Toronto-based show.
A B.C. woman whose flight was cancelled spoke out about Flair Airlines' refusal to rebook her on a flight operated by a competitor – something that runs afoul of passenger rights legislation.
Bobi the dog, who died last year reportedly at the age of 31, has been stripped of the world’s oldest ever dog title following a review by Guinness World Records (GWR), the organization announced Thursday.
The newest multi-millionaire is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket immediately and head to a retailer to have it validated, so the OLG is notified.
More people are injured by treadmills than any other piece of exercise equipment, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. More than 22,000 treadmill injuries resulted in hospital emergency room visits in 2019.
The Russian Olympic Committee has lost an appeal against its suspension by the International Olympic Committee.
Krysten Karwacki is in a spotlight not of her own making at the Canadian women's curling championship.
Mississippi's Republican attorney general sued the Republican state auditor Thursday, saying the auditor is trying to usurp her authority over recovering interest on misspent welfare money from retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre, money that was supposed to help some of the poorest people in the U.S.
Gas prices are once again on the rise in the Lower Mainland.
The Ontario government is considering changing the threshold for Property Damage Only (PBO) collision reporting—more than doubling the damage value required before a crash must be reported to police.
Toyota is conducting a safety recall to approximately 28,061 SUVs and pickup trucks in Canada involving transmission issues, the company said in a press release on Thursday.
