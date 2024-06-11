Chinese police say a suspect is in custody in the stabbing of 4 U.S. college instructors

BREAKING Malawi's vice president and 9 others have died in a plane crash, the president says
Malawi's vice president and nine others were killed in a plane crash, the country's president said Tuesday.
Chinese police have detained a suspect in a stabbing attack on four instructors from Iowa's Cornell College who were teaching at a Chinese university in the northeast city of Jilin, officials said Tuesday.
Jilin city police said a 55-year-old man surnamed Cui was walking in a public park on Monday when he bumped into a foreigner. He stabbed the foreigner and three other foreigners who were with him, and also stabbed a Chinese person who approached in an attempt to intervene, police said.
The instructors from Cornell College were teaching at Beihua University, officials at the U.S. school said.
The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment and none was in critical condition, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a daily briefing Tuesday. He said police believe the attack in Jilin city's Beishan Park was an isolated incident, based on a preliminary assessment, and the investigation is ongoing.
Cornell College President Jonathan Brand said in a statement that the instructors were attacked while at the park with a faculty member from Beihua, which is in an outlying part of Jilin, an industrial city about 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) northeast of Beijing. Monday was a public holiday in China.
The State Department said in a statement it was aware of reports of a stabbing and was monitoring the situation. The attack happened as both Beijing and Washington are seeking to expand people-to-people exchanges to help bolster relations amid tensions over trade and such international issues as Taiwan, the South China Sea and the war in Ukraine.
An Iowa state lawmaker posted a statement on Instagram saying his brother, David Zabner, had been wounded during a stabbing attack in Jilin. Rep. Adam Zabner described his brother as a doctoral student at Tufts University who was in China under the Cornell-Beihua relationship.
"I spoke to David a few minutes ago, he is recovering from his injuries and doing well," Adam Zabner wrote, adding that his brother was grateful for the care he received at a hospital.
News of the incident was suppressed in China, where the government maintains control on information about anything considered sensitive. News media outlets had not reported it. Some social media accounts posted foreign media reports about the attack, but a hashtag about it was blocked on a popular portal and photos and video of the incident were quickly taken down.
Cornell spokesperson Jen Visser said in an email that the college was still gathering information about what happened.
Visser said the private college in Mount Vernon, Iowa, partners with Beihua University. A college news release from 2018, when the program started, says Beihua provides funding for Cornell professors to travel to China to teach a portion of courses in computer science, mathematics and physics over a two-week period.
According to a 2020 post on Beihua's website, the Chinese university uses American teaching methods and resources to give engineering students an international perspective and English-language ability.
About one-third of the core courses in the program use U.S. textbooks and are taught by American professors, according to the post. Students can apply to study for two years of their four-year education at Cornell College and receive degrees from both institutions.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has unveiled a plan to invite 50,000 young Americans to China in the next five years, though Chinese diplomats say a travel advisory by the U.S. State Department has discouraged Americans from visiting China.
Citing arbitrary detentions as well as exit bans that could prevent Americans from leaving the country, the State Department has issued a Level 3 travel advisory -- the second-highest warning level -- for mainland China. It urges Americans to "reconsider travel" to China.
Some American universities have suspended their China programs due to the travel advisory.
Lin, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said China has taken effective measures to protect the safety of foreigners. "We believe that the isolated incident will not disrupt normal cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries," he said.
------
Tang reported from Washington, D.C. Associated Press writer Summer Ballentine in Columbia, Missouri, contributed to this report.
Malawi's vice president and nine others were killed in a plane crash, the country's president said Tuesday.
Experts say that eating a plant-based diet can help you live longer and reduce your risk of developing chronic diseases. But are all plant-based foods the same?
Chinese police have detained a suspect in a stabbing attack on four instructors from Iowa's Cornell College who were teaching at a Chinese university in the northeast city of Jilin, officials said Tuesday.
The Canadian Pharmacists Association (CPhA) is ramping up efforts to increase the number of medical conditions pharmacists can treat, in what it says is an effort to help ease the pressures of an overburdened healthcare system.
Jurors will resume deliberations Tuesday in the criminal case against Hunter Biden over a gun President Joe Biden's son bought in 2018 when prosecutors say he was in the throes of a crack cocaine addiction.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that the UN Security Council's vote in favour of a U.S.-backed proposal for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release made it "as clear as it possibly could be" that the world supports the plan, as he again called on Hamas to accept it.
With the summer travel season approaching, the government of Canada has issued advisories or warnings for Canadians who are heading to certain destinations.
Longtime councillor and MP Carolyn Parrish won Mississauga's mayoral race Monday night, beating out a crowded field of contenders for the top job.
Evan Rodrigues scored back-to-back third period goals, including the winner, as the Florida Panthers won Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final 4-1 over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.
The Canadian Pharmacists Association (CPhA) is ramping up efforts to increase the number of medical conditions pharmacists can treat, in what it says is an effort to help ease the pressures of an overburdened healthcare system.
Roughly six in 10 Canadians with a mortgage are financially stressed, with younger homeowners more likely to be under pressure.
Longtime councillor and MP Carolyn Parrish won Mississauga's mayoral race Monday night, beating out a crowded field of contenders for the top job.
As Calgary continues to deal with a water crisis amid a critical water main break, many people may be confused about what they can and cannot do, and how they can help conserve water.
The family of a 61-year-old cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run last week is speaking out, saying they want him to be remembered for how he lived, not just how he died.
With the summer travel season approaching, the government of Canada has issued advisories or warnings for Canadians who are heading to certain destinations.
Chinese police have detained a suspect in a stabbing attack on four instructors from Iowa's Cornell College who were teaching at a Chinese university in the northeast city of Jilin, officials said Tuesday.
Malawi's vice president and nine others were killed in a plane crash, the country's president said Tuesday.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that the UN Security Council's vote in favour of a U.S.-backed proposal for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release made it "as clear as it possibly could be" that the world supports the plan, as he again called on Hamas to accept it.
Rudy Giuliani was processed in Phoenix on Monday, weeks after pleading not guilty in Arizona to charges of allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
Jurors will resume deliberations Tuesday in the criminal case against Hunter Biden over a gun President Joe Biden's son bought in 2018 when prosecutors say he was in the throes of a crack cocaine addiction.
The U.S. has lifted a ban on providing American weapons and training to a controversial Ukrainian military unit that was key to the defence of the major port city of Mariupol, the State Department said on Tuesday.
The Liberals support an effort to expand the scope of the foreign interference inquiry so it can investigate allegations against MPs, Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Monday.
Chrystia Freeland presented her promised capital gains proposal to Parliament on Monday, setting the stage for a key vote as the Liberals try to wedge the Conservatives on the contentious tax proposal.
Canada's former top judge is ending her term on a high-level Hong Kong court, saying she has faith in that institution while keeping mum on democratic backsliding in the city-state.
Experts say that eating a plant-based diet can help you live longer and reduce your risk of developing chronic diseases. But are all plant-based foods the same?
The Canadian Pharmacists Association (CPhA) is ramping up efforts to increase the number of medical conditions pharmacists can treat, in what it says is an effort to help ease the pressures of an overburdened healthcare system.
A dermatologist in Halifax is looking at new ways to better diagnose skin cancers and have them treated at an earlier stage.
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he would ban Apple devices at his companies if the iPhone maker integrates OpenAI at the operating system level.
Apple jumped into the race to bring generative artificial intelligence to the masses during its World Wide Developers Conference Monday that spotlighted an onslaught of features designed to soup up the iPhone, iPad and Mac.
African elephants call each other and respond to individual names — something that few wild animals do, according to new research published Monday.
Ryan Reynolds' mom Tammy set the PVR at her Vancouver home to record The View before she even knew she would appear on Monday's episode with her superstar son.
Pop megastar Billie Eilish has revealed how she was ghosted by an old friend, and opened up about the loneliness of fame.
An acclaimed American author who has sold more than 200 million novels worldwide was blown away by a group of young musicians from New Brunswick on Monday.
Kia will recall more than 20,000 Telluride SUVs in Canada over a fire risk and owners of 2020 to 2024 models are urged to park outside.
Roughly six in 10 Canadians with a mortgage are financially stressed, with younger homeowners more likely to be under pressure.
Stellantis-owned Chrysler is recalling more than 211,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in the U.S., due to a software malfunction that could disable the cars' electronic stability control systems.
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
Across the Chinese diaspora, racing in dragon boats has been a tradition reaching back thousands of years.
12 Neighbours in Fredericton has built and opened a café close to the tiny homes, and is employing several people who live there.
New York filled a necessary need on offence by selecting Princeton and Canadian national team forward Sarah Fillier with the first pick in the Professional Women's Hockey League draft on Monday night.
Albertans may be watching every second of the Stanley Cup final but most Canadians are not, according to a recent survey.
With each passing game in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it would appear that the size of the Edmonton Oilers fan base continues to grow.
As automotive thefts continue to run rampant across Canada, auto insurers are forcing drivers to choose between installing costly anti-theft measures or paying higher premiums.
Kia will recall more than 20,000 Telluride SUVs in Canada over a fire risk and owners of 2020 to 2024 models are urged to park outside.
Stellantis-owned Chrysler is recalling more than 211,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in the U.S., due to a software malfunction that could disable the cars' electronic stability control systems.
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
In most families, ringing in a 100th birthday is a massive milestone. Minni Pelman’s family certainly thinks so – as they celebrate her 108th birthday in the park outside her building.
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
Marking a milestone, Lakeshore resident Olga White celebrated her 107th birthday in style Wednesday.
The municipality of Tantramar, N.B., is holding a sale to get rid of surplus items it acquired after the Town of Sackville amalgamated with smaller communities last year.
For several weeks, a mysterious social media user has apparently been leaving $50 bills hidden across Metro Vancouver.
A statue dedicated to the Royal Regina Rifles Regiment has been officially unveiled in France just ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
Dressed in a navy blue suit, Kane Carter stood tall in the prisoner’s box and calmly entered not guilty pleas to the three charges against him in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver Monday.
CTV News Vancouver is delighted to welcome back Mike McCardell and his beloved Last Word.
Ten people have been displaced after a fire was intentionally set at a single-room occupancy building in Vancouver Monday morning, according to officials.
The father of a 15-year-old Ontario boy who was killed by a 200-pound soccer net says he is honoured that a new provincial law is named for his son, though he would trade everything to be oblivious to the dangers of such nets and have his son back.
Longtime councillor and MP Carolyn Parrish won Mississauga's mayoral race Monday night, beating out a crowded field of contenders for the top job.
Three people were taken to the hospital, including a suspect, following a stabbing in Toronto’s East York nieghbourhood on Monday night, police say.
Alberta Health Services has lifted the boil water advisory for the Calgary community of Bowness.
Evan Rodrigues scored back-to-back third period goals, including the winner, as the Florida Panthers won Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final 4-1 over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.
A well-known white grizzly bear often seen near the Trans-Canada Highway has died after being hit by a vehicle.
The city of Ottawa will introduce the new 'night mayor' this morning, the individual tasked with helping to shape the city's nightlife and shake off the image as the 'town that fun forgot.'
Ontario Provincial Police charged an impaired driver who was caught travelling on an electric-powered motorbike on Highway 417 in Ottawa.
Ottawa's largest school board says it will spend nearly $1.2 billion on operations next school year and more than $127 million to improve schools and build new ones next school year.
A man has come forward to talk about his mother who was killed in what appears to be a random attack in Laval.
Two employees with the City of Montreal's fire service have been suspended following the controversial closing of restaurant terraces on Peel Street during Grand Prix weekend.
A business on Wellington Street in Montreal's Verdun borough was the victim of a suspected arson attack for the second time in less than a week.
Evan Rodrigues scored back-to-back third period goals, including the winner, as the Florida Panthers won Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final 4-1 over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.
A hearing is underway to determine if a man with a history of sexual offences against children should be designated a dangerous offender.
Edmonton police are investigating the death of a man early Monday morning in central Edmonton's McCauley neighbourhood.
The man convicted for the 1987 murder of a Moncton, N.B., teenager has again been denied parole after a request to review his case.
A 76-year-old Cole Harbour, N.S., man has been charged with murder following a homicide investigation on Sunday afternoon.
A New Brunswick RCMP officer is facing criminal offence charges.
Admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s defence lawyers have argued the accused had a history of schizophrenic delusions culminating in ‘catastrophic circumstances,’ while Crown prosecutors say the killings of four vulnerable Indigenous women were driven by Skibicki’s racist views and deviant sexual urges.
The family of a 61-year-old cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run last week is speaking out, saying they want him to be remembered for how he lived, not just how he died.
Dozens of demonstrators briefly shut down the intersection outside the Manitoba Law Courts Monday, following final submissions in the trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
Assiniboia RCMP are currently investigating a crash involving a school bus and SUV near the community of Rockglen, Sask.
There has been a significant increase in people living on the streets in downtown Regina. It comes as city council prepares to discuss the proposed location for a permanent emergency shelter.
The University of Regina and the coach of its women's hockey team have "mutually agreed to part ways" according to the school.
Many incoming first-year students at the University of Guelph were told last week that they wouldn’t have a guaranteed spot in residence next fall. The situation got a little clearer on Monday.
A Cambridge, Ont. woman wants to be reimbursed after rats destroyed all of her belongings which were kept inside a storage unit.
A report going before the Waterloo Regional Police Services Board on Wednesday outlines how much time officers have spent responding to calls related to homelessness.
A man on trial for murder said he mistakenly applied for a mistrial.
Some security changes could be on the way at Saskatoon’s Gordie Howe Campground after an armed robbery last week where a camper was held at knifepoint.
Assiniboia RCMP are currently investigating a crash involving a school bus and SUV near the community of Rockglen, Sask.
Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson had a busy day in Sudbury with two funding announcements and a big shift to the critical minerals list with the addition of three more.
A retired teacher out of York Region convicted of historical crimes involving elementary school students will not spend time behind bars.
The body of a 25-year-old American man has been found after two canoes capsized in northwestern Ontario last week, provincial police say.
Councillors vented their frustration about the number of Londoners losing their homes to so-called "renovictions."
Police say a 59-year-old St. Clair Township resident is expected to make a recovery after a major collision last week.
Londoners can expect a cool, comfortable start to Tuesday with light humidity.
RVH's Annual General Meeting sees new boardroom faces and new titles for some.
Black Excellence Gala hosted by public school board to be held on June 13.
An unexpected staffing shortage forced the temporary closure of the obstetrics unit at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital on Monday.
Statistics Canada released its monthly labour force report for May, showing an interesting contrast in the Windsor area.
A beautiful day is in store for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Tuesday with lots of blue skies and bright sunshine.
The Windsor Police Arson Unit has deemed a residential fire in east Windsor suspicious and has launched an investigation.
A helicopter was sent to rescue hikers and their dogs after a cougar attack in a Vancouver Island provincial park over the weekend, according to officials.
An emergency shelter for vulnerable youth is coming to the Cowichan Valley, officials announced Monday.
There was a rescue at sea over the weekend off the San Juan archipelago, when a group of kayakers’ boats got swamped in choppy waters.
Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say an elderly woman was assaulted while stepping off of a transit bus last week.
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
On Sunday, just after midnight, two 17-year-old males arrived at hospital in Lethbridge, Alta., with one injured in a stabbing.
A stabbed man was brought to hospital by his friends early Saturday morning in Lethbridge, Alta.
Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson had a busy day in Sudbury with two funding announcements and a big shift to the critical minerals list with the addition of three more.
It was an eye-opening moment for young Sudbury minds Monday night at Ramsey Lake as Algonquin Road Public School students released thousands of walleye they had been raising in class, into the wild.
June is national Scoliosis Awareness month and two North Bay families are sharing their stories to help others understand the disease of the spine.
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.