World

    • Biden warns Iran on potential Israel retaliation: 'Don't'

    Share

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said he expected Iran to attack Israel "sooner, rather than later," and warned Tehran not to proceed. 

    Asked by reporters about his message to Iran, Biden said simply, "Don't," and he underscored Washington's commitment to defend Israel.

    "We are devoted to the defense of Israel. We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed," he said.

    Biden said he would not divulge secure information, but said his expectation was that an attack could come "sooner, rather than later."

    Earlier, White House spokesperson John Kirby said the reportedly imminent attack by Iran on Israel was a real and viable threat, but gave no details about any possible timing.

    Kirby said the United States was looking at its own force posture in the region in light or Tehran's threat and was watching the situation very closely.

    (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Jasper Ward) 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot

    The province's police watchdog is investigating after Toronto police say an officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot during an altercation in the city's west end on Friday afternoon.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    'It was surreal': Ontario mother gives birth to son on day of solar eclipse

    For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    • Man killed in Kitchener shooting

      A 32-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Kitchener’s Country Hills East neighbourhood. Here's what we know about the investigation so far.

    • BREAKING

      BREAKING Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot

      The province's police watchdog is investigating after Toronto police say an officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot during an altercation in the city's west end on Friday afternoon.

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News