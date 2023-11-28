Alex Murdaugh sentenced to 27 years for financial fraud after victims angrily confront him in court By Jeffrey Collins
For years, South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh looked his anguished clients in the eyes and promised to help them with their medical bills, their suffering or simply to survive. Then he stole some, if not all, of what he won for many of them.
Those clients got to look Murdaugh in the eye Tuesday and tell him how he had destroyed their trust, as the disgraced lawyer was sentenced to 27 years in prison for stealing about US$12 million.
"I'm not crying for what he stole from me. I'm crying for what he did to everybody," said Jordan Jinks, a friend of Murdaugh's since childhood.
The courtroom drama marked yet another step in the fall of a powerful and respected attorney whose family name dominated the legal scene in a small Hampton County for generations, and whose alleged crimes have been a perennial topic of true crime podcasts and online chat groups.
In court in an orange prison jumpsuit, Murdaugh listened as the victims recounted how the man with a commanding presence and seductive Southern charm had duped them.
Jinks went to Murdaugh after incurring hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills for a neck injury he got when someone rear-ended his car. Jinks paid the bills in advance, having been assured by Murdaugh that he would obtain a settlement to pay him back. Murdaugh got the money, but kept it himself, financially ruining his friend.
"The money you stole from me, I would have gave it to you," Jinks said. "Why bro? Why?"
State prosecutors and defense lawyers negotiated the 27-year prison sentence for Murdaugh, who is already serving a life term without parole after a jury found him guilty of killing his wife, Maggie, with a rifle, and younger son, Paul, with a shotgun in June 2021. Judge Clifton Newman, who presided over the murder trial, accepted the plea deal.
Murdaugh adamantly denies killing his family members. His lawyers are seeking a new trial, citing allegations that the court clerk tampered with the jury. A different judge will decide whether to grant Murdaugh a hearing in which jurors, the clerk, and maybe even Newman, could be questioned under oath.
The sentence for Murdaugh's financial crimes is a kind of insurance policy to prevent his release if his murder conviction is overturned. Under South Carolina law, Murdaugh will have to serve almost 23 years of the sentence, even if he is a model prisoner. He would be 76 before he could be released. Murdaugh had to give up his rights to appeal as part of the deal.
Newman said Tuesday that Murdaugh had the emptiest soul of anyone he has seen in his 23 years on the bench, with the exception of a man who was sentenced to death for killing an off-duty police officer and burning his body.
"The question was asked: `What kind of animal are you?"' Newman said, referring to additional comments Jinks made during his testimony. "You are an enigmatic person. I don't think you understand yourself."
For his part, Murdaugh spent nearly 45 minutes apologizing to his family for bringing them shame and dishonor, and addressing all his victims, although he did not cry as much as he did when he testified in his own defense during his murder trial.
"I want each of you who spoke to know I listened to you. I heard you. Your pain and hurt is palpable. ... I promise you it resonates with me," Murdaugh said.
Prosecutor Creighton Waters of the state Attorney General's Office opened Tuesday's hearing with a detailed account of all of Murdaugh's thefts and how he moved around the more than US$12 million he stole to avoid detection for nearly 10 years.
He ended more than an hour later with the precise figure: US$12,425,254.32.
His clients trusted Murdaugh and he used "the trust of his family name and the law license on that wall" to keep stealing to pay off loans and credit card bills, never catching up to bad investments and heavy spending, Waters said.
Prosecutors initially charged Murdaugh with 101 financial crimes, including breach of trust, money laundering and tax evasion, involving 18 victims.
Under the plea deal, the number was reduced to 22 crimes against each of his clients.
His victims include Gloria Satterfield, the longtime family maid who died in a fall at the Murdaugh home. Murdaugh put his arm around Satterfield's son at her funeral and promised he would take care of her family. He got about US$4 million from his insurers then later admitted to stealing every penny.
Satterfield's son Tony said he prays for Murdaugh and forgives him, but can't forget how he was treated.
"I really don't have the words. You lied, you cheated, you stole. You betrayed me and my family," he said.
Sandra Taylor was killed in a crash with a drunken driver, leaving behind three children. Murdaugh told her estate he could only get a US$30,000 settlement. He took US$150,000 himself, prosecutors said.
"They lost a mother. And you stole every dime from them. Do you not have a soul?" asked Satterfield's sister Ginger Hadwin.
Tuesday's hearing did not mark the end of Murdaugh's legal problems. He also is awaiting sentencing on federal financial crime charges, and still faces insurance fraud and other local charges after asking a friend to kill him in September 2021 so his surviving son could get US$10 million in life insurance. The shot only grazed Murdaugh's head.
In his speech Tuesday, Murdaugh again blamed his drug addiction to painkillers for all the thefts. He gave detailed apologies to his surviving son, his family, his in-laws and his law partners. He told all of his victims they were welcome to visit him behind bars.
"I hope that in time that each of you will be willing to talk to me," Murdaugh said. "I would like as time moves on to continue to reiterate just how sorry I am and how important it is to me that you know that."
After the speech, Waters told the judge -- just as he did before sentencing at the murder trial -- that Murdaugh could lie and conjure up false sincerity like no one he has ever seen.
"He's good. He can look people in the eye. But we've seen it all before," Waters said. "The main thing he was concerned about was how he thinks others perceive him."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre calling on 'unelected' Senate to 'immediately' pass farm fuels carbon tax bill
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for MPs to call on senators to 'immediately' pass a bill that would exempt certain farm fuels from the carbon price.
Chicago Blackhawks to terminate Corey Perry's contract after finding 'unacceptable' conduct
The Chicago Blackhawks said Corey Perry engaged in unacceptable conduct and took a step Tuesday toward terminating his contract, the latest twist involving the veteran winger who was mysteriously scratched and sent home last week without explanation.
Short-term rental tax changes left out of Freeland's bill to implement fiscal update measures, here's why
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be tabling an omnibus bill to pass measures she promised in last week's fall economic statement. Missing from the package are the government's promised plans to crack down on short-term rentals, while the Liberal promise to double the carbon tax rural rebate top-up, is included.
Frank the Tank, a tortoise found wandering a B.C. field, gets a new home
Adoption requests came from as far away as New Zealand, but Frank the Tank, a 17-kilogram tortoise found wandering in a Richmond bok choy field last month, will be staying in British Columbia.
French police arrest yoga guru accused of exploiting female followers
French authorities arrested the leader of a multinational tantric yoga organization Tuesday on suspicion of indoctrinating female followers for sexual exploitation.
OPINION Advice on dealing with 'quiet hiring' in the workplace
In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance writer Christopher Liew tackles 'quiet hiring' -- a term referring to companies that quietly hire from their own talent pool rather than look elsewhere -- and outlines some tips for employees on how to take advantage of the practice.
Customer sues Chopt eatery chain over salad that she says contained a piece of manager's finger
A customer has filed a lawsuit against the fast casual chain Chopt over a salad that she says contained a piece of the manager's finger.
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to 27 years for financial fraud after victims angrily confront him in court By Jeffrey Collins
For years, South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh looked his anguished clients in the eyes and promised to help them with their medical bills, their suffering or simply to survive. Then he stole most, if not all, of what he won for many of them.
High-fat flight is first jetliner to make fossil-fuel-free transatlantic crossing from London to NY
The first commercial airliner to cross the Atlantic on a purely high-fat, low-emissions fuel flew Tuesday from London to New York in a step toward achieving what supporters called 'jet zero.'
Canada
-
Liberal MP apologizes for linking Poilievre to Winnipeg shootings
A Metro Vancouver Liberal MP is apologizing for a social media post that questioned whether there was a link between Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and a fatal shooting in Manitoba.
-
Life expectancy for Canadians fell in 2022 for third year in a row, says StatCan
Life expectancy for Canadians decreased for the third straight year in 2022, and more people died of COVID-19 than in any other year since the pandemic began, according to a report released Monday.
-
Up to 35 cm of snow in some areas: Weather advisories in place for parts of Canada
Environment Canada issued several weather alerts Tuesday, with warnings ranging from fog to blizzards.
-
Digital services tax still part of the plan, says Freeland, but timing unclear
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is pushing back against the idea that the federal government is wavering on its Jan. 1 timeline for implementing a new digital services tax.
-
Group at York U calls for reinstatement of employees charged in Indigo defacement
A group of faculty, staff and students at York University is calling for the reinstatement of three university employees who were suspended after police laid charges in the defacement of an Indigo bookstore in Toronto.
-
Short-term rental tax changes left out of Freeland's bill to implement fiscal update measures, here's why
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be tabling an omnibus bill to pass measures she promised in last week's fall economic statement. Missing from the package are the government's promised plans to crack down on short-term rentals, while the Liberal promise to double the carbon tax rural rebate top-up, is included.
World
-
New Zealand’s new government scraps world-leading smoking ban to fund tax cuts
A year after passing a world-leading smoking ban designed to save thousands of lives and prevent new generations of young adults from smoking, New Zealand has announced a u-turn to help pay for tax cuts, infuriating public health officials and anti-tobacco groups.
-
Finland will close its entire border with Russia over migrant concerns
Finland said Tuesday it will close its last remaining border crossing with Russia amid concerns that Moscow is using migrants as part of 'hybrid warfare' to destabilize the Nordic country following its entry into NATO.
-
Democratic lawmaker moves to force a vote this week on expelling Rep. George Santos from the House
A Democratic lawmaker moved Tuesday to force a vote this week on expelling Rep. George Santos from the House, calling it a necessary step if Republicans fail to take action in light of the recent ethics report that found Santos blatantly stole from his campaign and deceived donors.
-
All 41 workers rescued from collapsed tunnel in India after 17-day ordeal
Rescuers in northern India have successfully removed all 41 workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel under the Himalayas, the climax of a 17-day rescue operation to drill through rock and debris.
-
Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh chosen to host the 2030 World Expo
Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh was chosen Tuesday to host the 2030 World Expo following its bid that focused on shaping a prosperous and sustainable future, beating out Rome and the South Korean port city of Busan for an event expected to draw millions of visitors.
-
With deadline looming, diplomats seek to extend Gaza truce; more hostages, prisoners are freed
Hamas and Israel released more hostages and prisoners under terms of a fragile cease-fire that held for a fifth day Tuesday as international mediators in Qatar worked to extend the truce and the United States urged Israel to better protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza if it follows through on its promise to resume the war.
Politics
-
Liberals 'committed' to pharmacare, looking at 'responsible ways' to proceed: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has 'been committed' but is looking at 'responsible ways' to proceed with its promised pharmacare bill.
-
Poilievre calling on 'unelected' Senate to 'immediately' pass farm fuels carbon tax bill
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for MPs to call on senators to 'immediately' pass a bill that would exempt certain farm fuels from the carbon price.
-
Digital services tax still part of the plan, says Freeland, but timing unclear
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is pushing back against the idea that the federal government is wavering on its Jan. 1 timeline for implementing a new digital services tax.
Health
-
Preparing for illness: Here's what happens when you see a person who is sick
New research suggests that just being around a sick person is enough to trigger your body to start preparing to fight the illness.
-
France to ban smoking on beaches at it seeks to avoid 75,000 tobacco-related deaths per year
France will ban smoking on all beaches, in public parks, forests and some other public areas as part of a national anti-tobacco plan presented by the health minister on Tuesday.
-
Customer sues Chopt eatery chain over salad that she says contained a piece of manager's finger
A customer has filed a lawsuit against the fast casual chain Chopt over a salad that she says contained a piece of the manager's finger.
Sci-Tech
-
Google will start deleting 'inactive' accounts in December. Here's what you need to know
Under Google's updated inactive-account policy, which the tech giant announced back in May, accounts that haven't been used in at least two years could be deleted. Accounts deemed inactive will be erased in a phased-approach beginning Friday.
-
Elon Musk visits Israel to meet top leaders as accusations of antisemitism on X grow
Elon Musk, who's been under fire over accusations of antisemitism flourishing on his social media platform X, paid a visit Monday to Israel, where he toured a kibbutz that was attacked last month by Hamas militants and was set to meet with top leaders.
-
Court document claims Meta knowingly designed its platforms to hook kids, reports say
Facebook parent Meta Platforms deliberately engineered its social platforms to hook kids and knew -- but never disclosed -- it had received millions of complaints about underage users on Instagram but only disabled a fraction of those accounts, according to a newly unsealed legal complaint described in reports.
Entertainment
-
'The Last of Us' named the 'largest series ever filmed in Canada'
The monumental effort it took to bring the first season of 'The Last of Us' to the small screen paid off big time for Alberta, a new report says.
-
Morgan Wallen tops Apple Music's 2023 song chart while Taylor Swift and SZA also top streaming lists
Country singer Morgan Wallen's 'Last Night' topped Apple Music's global song chart in 2023 as the giant music streamer released year-end lists Tuesday and provided listeners with data on their own most listened-to tunes.
-
Judge cites handwritten will and awards real estate to Aretha Franklin's sons
A judge overseeing the estate of Aretha Franklin awarded real estate to the late star's sons, citing a handwritten will from 2014 that was found between couch cushions.
Business
-
Government impersonation, phishing are top financial scams, Interac survey finds
Government impersonation is one of the most common financial scams plaguing people across Canada, a new survey from payment processing company Interac Corp. has found.
-
Canada Goose buys European knitwear supplier Paola Confectii
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. says it has acquired a long-standing knitwear supplier and its European manufacturing facility.
-
OPINION
OPINION Advice on dealing with 'quiet hiring' in the workplace
In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance writer Christopher Liew tackles 'quiet hiring' -- a term referring to companies that quietly hire from their own talent pool rather than look elsewhere -- and outlines some tips for employees on how to take advantage of the practice.
Lifestyle
-
What's Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2023? Hint: Be true to yourself
In an age of deepfakes and post-truth, as artificial intelligence rose and Elon Musk turned Twitter into X, the Merriam-Webster word of the year for 2023 is "authentic."
-
In the U.S., Hmong 'new year' recalls ancestral spirits while teaching traditions to new generations
For the annual fall renewal of her shaman spirit, Mee Vang Yang will soon ritually redecorate the tall altar in her living room where she keeps her father's ring-shaped shaman bells.
-
'It's a miracle': Missing B.C. cat found after almost 7 months far from home
A cat named Mucky has been reunited with his Vancouver Island family after being missing since May.
Sports
-
Chicago Blackhawks to terminate Corey Perry's contract after finding 'unacceptable' conduct
The Chicago Blackhawks said Corey Perry engaged in unacceptable conduct and took a step Tuesday toward terminating his contract, the latest twist involving the veteran winger who was mysteriously scratched and sent home last week without explanation.
-
Injuries force Canada coach to make roster changes ahead of Australia friendlies
Coach Bev Priestman has called up forward Latifah Abdu and veteran midfielder Sophie Schmidt to replace the injured Evelyne Viens and Julia Grosso for Canada's upcoming friendlies against Australia.
-
Sports Illustrated deletes articles published under fake author names and AI-generated profile photos
Sports Illustrated on Monday said it had deleted several articles from its website after a report found the once-celebrated legacy magazine had published the pieces under fake author names and profile images generated by artificial intelligence.
Autos
-
Tesla sues Swedish agency as striking workers stop delivering licence plates for its new vehicles
Tesla on Monday filed a lawsuit against the Swedish state via Sweden's Transport Agency as striking postal workers in the Scandinavian country halted the delivery of licence plates of new vehicles manufactured by the Texas-based automaker.
-
Honda recalls select Accords and HR-Vs over missing piece in seat belt pretensioners
Honda is recalling select 2023-2024 Accord and HR-V vehicles due to a missing piece in the front seat belt pretensioners, which could increase injury risks during a crash.
-
Buyers worldwide go for bigger cars, erasing gains from cleaner tech. EVs would help
The negative impact on the climate from passenger vehicles, which is considerable, could have dropped by more than 30 per cent over the past decade if not for the world's appetite for large cars, a new report from the Global Fuel Economy Initiative suggests.