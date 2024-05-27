81-year-old arrested after police say he terrorized a California neighbourhood with a slingshot

'Decades-long fight': MPs unanimously pass 'anti-scab' legislation
A bill that would ban federal employers from using replacement workers or 'scabs' during lockouts or strikes passed the House of Commons unanimously on Monday.
An 81-year-old man who investigators say terrorized a Southern California neighbourhood for years with a slingshot has been arrested, police said.
While conducting an investigation, detectives "learned that during the course of nine-to-10 years, dozens of citizens were being victimized by a serial slingshot shooter," the Asuza Police Department said in a statement.
The man is suspected of breaking windows and car windshields and of narrowly missing people with ball bearings shot from a slingshot, the statement said. No injuries were reported.
The man was arrested Thursday after officers served a search warrant and found a slingshot and ball bearings at his home in Asuza, about 25 miles (40 kilometres) east of Los Angeles, police said.
Azusa police Lt. Jake Bushey said Saturday that detectives learned that most of the ball bearings were shot from the suspect's backyard.
"We're not aware of any kind of motive other than just malicious mischief," Bushey told the Southern California News Group.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
Boxing legend Mike Tyson required medical attention after experiencing an 'ulcer flare up' toward the end of a cross-country flight Sunday, his representatives confirmed to the New York Post.
A man's daring rescue of a newborn wild foal that was trapped after falling down a steep embankment was caught on video over the weekend.
Slowed or interrupted travel, the passing of goods and significantly restricted borders should be expected if Canadian border workers take upcoming strike action.
Amid mounting outrage over high grocery prices, a retail expert says there's a solution to fostering more competition in the country.
Peel Regional Police say they have arrested 16 suspects and issued arrest warrant for another 10 individuals in connection with an auto theft investigation carried out by a 'highly orchestrated criminal operation.'
A Courtenay, B.C., senior is downsizing and packing to move as she comes to accept she can no longer afford to stay in her home, after falling victim to a scam that robbed her of her life savings worth more than $100,000.
Quebec provincial police are investigating after an entire herd of about 75 cattle were allegedly stolen in the Eastern Townships region last week.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged Monday that a "tragic mistake" had been made after an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah set fire to a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians and, according to local officials, killed at least 45 people.
The Competition Bureau says market concentration, prices and a rising tally of customer complaints are fuelling its study into Canada's airline industry.
A judge has approved, in part, UQAM's request for a provisional injunction against the pro-Palestinian encampment on its grounds.
A Papua New Guinea government official has told the United Nations that more than 2,000 people are believed to have been buried alive by last Friday's landslide and has formally asked for international help.
Jacob Zuma has become the wild card of the election for Africa's most advanced country, six years after resigning South Africa's presidency under a cloud. His MK party was formed just over six months ago and yet is expected to drain significant support from the ANC.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbekistan leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks on Monday and signed a number of agreements, including one that envisions Moscow building a small nuclear power plant in the Central Asian country.
Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels, according to a confidential report on Monday by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, the latest in Tehran's attempts to steadily exert pressure on the international community.
A member of Egypt's security forces was killed in a shooting incident near the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip and an investigation is under way, Egypt's military spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.
Four university presidents conceded to members of Parliament today that antisemitism is a problem on their campuses.
Canada said on Monday it would grant temporary visas to 5,000 Gaza residents under a special program for Canadians' relatives living in the war-torn enclave, a preparatory move in case they are able to leave in the future.
The head of the World Health Organization on Monday voiced confidence that countries would one day reach a deal on a pandemic accord after failing to produce an agreement last week, although health officials warned it could take years.
You'll have a lot more energy throughout the day if you get a good night's sleep, but not everyone does due to a medical condition.
Last month, the Canadian Medical Association warned that Canada's health-care facilities are among the oldest public infrastructure in use. Half were built more than 50 years ago, making them especially vulnerable to extreme climate events.
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says Ottawa is developing a new artificial intelligence strategy for government operations.
Real quick — what did you have for lunch yesterday? Were you with anyone? Where were you? Can you picture the scene? The ability to remember things that happened to you in the past, especially to go back and recall little incidental details, is a hallmark of what psychologists call episodic memory — and new research indicates that it’s an ability humans may share with birds called Eurasian jays.
The Toronto-based research arm of life sciences technology firm Klick Health has found a way to analyze voices in a manner that’s so granular, it can tell whether it's a person or an artificial intelligence-powered machine.
Toronto native Mae Martin will host the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards.
Lizzo appeared to be left stunned after 'South Park' referenced the singer in an episode satirizing the increasing popularity of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro.
Movie theaters are looking more and more like a wasteland this summer. Neither "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" nor "The Garfield Movie" could save Memorial Day weekend, which is cruising towards a two-decade low.
An oil and gas lobby group says the federal government's proposed emissions cap on the sector could reduce Canada's non-oilsands fossil fuel production by one million barrels per day by 2030.
A record was broken ahead of the Memorial Day weekend for the number of airline travellers screened at U.S. airports, the Transportation Security Administration said Saturday.
A Winnipeg pinball wizard is heading to the granddaddy of them all – the IFPA World Pinball Championship.
Dairy-loving daredevils threw caution to the wind Monday for one of Britain’s most extreme annual events: Cheese rolling.
Shohei Ohtani says he lost sleep after his translator was accused of stealing millions of dollars from the two-way baseball star.
Rafael Nadal lost in the first round of the French Open to Alexander Zverev on Monday in what might be the 14-time Roland Garros champion’s last match at his favorite tournament.
Bill Walton, who starred for John Wooden's UCLA Bruins before becoming a Hall of Famer and one of the biggest stars in basketball broadcasting, died Monday at 71.
Canadians feel both 'optimism and concern' over the prospect of flying cars and drones whizzing between remote communities and above city blocks, a new report says.
Canada is looking at the massive new U.S. import tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles imposed by U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month, but is not making any commitment to following suit north of the border.
In the early morning of May 14, Vicki Hill was startled awake by the sound of explosions outside her home in Bethesda, Md. The loud bangs, she learned later, had come from the airbags of the family’s SUV, a 2015 Nissan Murano that was parked in the driveway. It was on fire.
It’s the chance of a lifetime for a group of Ottawa athletes who are getting ready to represent Team Canada at the World Junior Ultimate championships in the United Kingdom.
Parishioners at Holy Trinity Anglican Church are praying for a monetary miracle, as their historic place of worship could collapse at any moment.
A Saskatchewan man made it to the summit of Mount Everest earlier this month.
IAMGOLD’s Cote Gold open pit mine, located off Highway 144 between Timmins and Sudbury, had its official ribbon-cutting ceremony this week as production ramps up.
When one is extended an invitation to the Royal Garden Party in London, England, there's undoubtedly no shortage of pomp and circumstance. Barrie, Ont. natives Megan Kirk Chang and her husband Brandon experienced just that as they entered the prestigious event hosted at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.
An unlikely celebrity emerged from social media to cheer on the Edmonton Oilers as they face the Dallas Stars tonight in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
The proprietors of Regina's sole discount theatre are aware they're carrying on a significant legacy.
When Jujhar Mann said he wanted to be a pastry chef on a grade school career project, he didn't imagine that pursuing his dream would land him on a popular Netflix baking competition.
The second of two men charged in the death of a Vancouver senior during a 2021 home invasion has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Mounties in Surrey say they've rearrested a man who was wanted on multiple charges, including assault and unlawful confinement.
Toronto’s Jewish community held a rally Monday morning outside of a Jewish girls’ school which was hit with gunfire over the weekend and said they won't be intimidated by acts of violence.
Depending on where you live, you can expect to get a mixed bag of weather this week, as local forecasts predict heavy rain, strong wind and severe thunderstorms across Canada.
Alberta sheriffs have closed a problem property in Calgary, saying officers were frequently called to the Beddington Heights home because of drug activity.
More Calgarians have a gloomy outlook on the quality of life in the city and many say the perception of making a good living here has dropped, a new survey says.
Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, which may produce tornadoes, Environment Canada says.
Four people face over 500 charges related to a major drugs and firearms bust in Tyendinaga Township in eastern Ontario.
A hanging image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was allegedly on display for "several hours" outside McGill University on Sunday.
Tornado warnings in three regions of Quebec were downgraded to severe thunderstorm warnings within an hour of them being issued.
Adam Henrique is set to join the action. Roope Hintz might be doing the same.
The man who killed an Edmonton couple in an impaired driving crash will spend more than four years in prison.
At least four businesses were damaged in a fire in Knotwood Monday morning.
There was not much in the way of wet weather this past weekend in the Maritimes, and more widespread rain and showers are expected Tuesday.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.
Residents living near the QEII Halifax Infirmary may be affected by "mild vibrations and increased noise levels" for the next few months due to work being done at the facility.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) were kept busy overnight on Sunday, responding to four fires in under nine hours.
A Manitoba school division is saying comments made by a parent that were posted on social media are defamatory and untrue in a recently filed lawsuit.
It’s frequently called Winnipeg’s ‘unofficial fifth season’ – and today the City of Winnipeg announced 2024’s construction season is underway.
MLA for Martinsville-Warman Terry Jenson will now serve as the Minister of SaskBuilds and Procurement as well as the Minister responsible for the GTH and the Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan.
Regina has been home to many Canadian aviation firsts including the first licensed pilot, aircraft and airfield. Now, the Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan is seeking information about another possible aviation first – a 1929 marriage in an aircraft.
Métis Nation – Saskatchewan (MN–S) has launched a new treaty document that will set the stage for self-governance.
Investigators believe charging lithium-ion batteries sparked a destructive fire at a Cambridge apartment complex.
Waterloo regional police are investigating an armed robbery at a Cambridge bank.
Members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 175 working at Cargill Dunlop in Guelph are officially on strike.
A recent report shows the City of Saskatoon has had some "challenges" identifying potential sites for homeless shelters, but two options are going through a review process.
A commercial driver is facing a list of charges after video surfaces of a scary near miss involving an off-duty officer and a truck full of cattle in northern Ontario last month, police say.
The London police engagement centre at Masonville Mall is coming to an end. Police launched the centre in December as part of a six month pilot project.
Damage is estimated at $4-million and the building is a total loss after a fire at Watson's Home Hardware in Goderich. The blaze was spotted by a passerby around 7 p.m. on Saturday after the store had closed.
London faces Moose Jaw in their second game of the Memorial Cup tournament, and a victory would catapult them directly into Friday’s semi-final.
A young G2 driver faces several criminal charges after a collision in Tay Township over the weekend.
Police are looking to identify three suspects accused of an armed robbery allegedly involving a stun gun and firearm in Barrie.
Patients seeking medical attention for minor ailments can access care through an online booking portal with Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.
A motion put forward by one city councillor to reconsider the city's plan to see a luxury condo be built the Roseland Golf and Curling Club property cannot be presented, according to the city's clerk.
OPP have recovered the body of a swimmer who was reported missing on Lake St. Clair. Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, police found the remains of the 28-year-old man from St. Clair, Michigan.
Drivers cruising through the core of Amherstburg could soon have to go a little slower and have one less block to travel down.
The B.C. Lions have announced rapper 50 Cent will headline the team's home opener next month in Vancouver.
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
Alberta's police watchdog says there will be no criminal charges for two police officers who broke rules when they surveilled a legislature member.
The entertainment and collector expo in Lethbridge got underway Friday afternoon.
A friendly competition between Lethbridge police officers and fire responders will take place Saturday, all for a good cause.
A wanted man from Elliot Lake was arrested on Sunday after evading police in the area for more than two weeks.
Elliot Lake’s plans to grow the city will be presented at a city council meeting on Monday evening.
An unknown Newfoundland soldier, who fought and died on the battlefields in northeastern France during the First World War, is back home this weekend for the first time in more than a hundred years.
Canadian soldiers and government officials arrived in northeastern France this week for a historic mission: returning an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home.
