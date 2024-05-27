World

    • 81-year-old arrested after police say he terrorized a California neighbourhood with a slingshot

    A flashing light on top of a police cruiser is seen in this stock image. (Shutterstock) A flashing light on top of a police cruiser is seen in this stock image. (Shutterstock)
    Share
    ASUZA, Calif. -

    An 81-year-old man who investigators say terrorized a Southern California neighbourhood for years with a slingshot has been arrested, police said.

    While conducting an investigation, detectives "learned that during the course of nine-to-10 years, dozens of citizens were being victimized by a serial slingshot shooter," the Asuza Police Department said in a statement.

    The man is suspected of breaking windows and car windshields and of narrowly missing people with ball bearings shot from a slingshot, the statement said. No injuries were reported.

    The man was arrested Thursday after officers served a search warrant and found a slingshot and ball bearings at his home in Asuza, about 25 miles (40 kilometres) east of Los Angeles, police said.

    Azusa police Lt. Jake Bushey said Saturday that detectives learned that most of the ball bearings were shot from the suspect's backyard.

    "We're not aware of any kind of motive other than just malicious mischief," Bushey told the Southern California News Group.

    He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News