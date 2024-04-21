7 dead, 20 injured as race car veers off track in Sri Lanka

BREAKING Jury finds Zameer not guilty in Toronto police officer's death
A man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer has been found not guilty. More coming.
A race car veered off the track during a competition in Sri Lanka on Sunday and rammed into a crowd of spectators and race officials, killing seven people and injuring 20 others, officials said.
Thousands of spectators looked on as the mishap took place during a race in the town of Diyatalawa in the tea-growing central hills, about 180 kilometres east of the capital Colombo.
It wasn't immediately clear what caused the mishap.
Police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said one of the cars veered off the track and crashed into spectators and officials of the event. Seven people, including four officials, were killed and another 20 were being treated at a hospital, said Thalduwa. He said three of the injured were in critical condition.
Thalduwa said police have launched an investigation into the accident, which was the 17th out of 24 events scheduled. The race was suspended after the accident.
About 45,000 spectators had gathered at the race circuit at a Sri Lankan military academy. The event was organized by the Sri Lankan army and Sri Lanka Automobile Sports.
A high school baseball coach suffered serious injuries after the bus he was on, along with students from the Marie-Rivier High School in Drummondville, drove off the road and crashed in Virginia.
A 15-year-old boy is in hospital in life-threatening condition after climbing on top of the GO train, coming into contact with a stationary object and falling just after 12 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Eight people were shot including two men who were killed at an unsanctioned public party in a Memphis city park Saturday night, police said.
A young brother and sister died and several people were injured, some of them seriously, when a vehicle driven by a suspected drunken driver crashed into a young child's birthday party Saturday at a boat club.
Barnacles, bright yellow devices used to make sure parking scofflaws pay their tickets, could soon be making their way to cities across Canada.
Georgina McGrath, one of many survivors of domestic abuse, says police officers, judges and lawyers need specialized training about strangulation in intimate partner violence cases.
For Russ Jericho, seeing the Edmonton Oilers enter the Stanley Cup playoffs is the culmination of an unlikely passion.
The odds of a two-year old killer whale calf surviving in the open ocean on its own and eventually reuniting with family members remain solid if a rescue team manages to free the orca from the Vancouver Island lagoon where she's been trapped for nearly a month, whale experts say.
Negotiators from 176 countries will gather in downtown Ottawa this week for the fourth round of talks to create a global treaty to eliminate plastic waste in less than 20 years. The aim is to finalize a deal by the end of the year.
Carpets of yellow, orange and gold flowers are beginning to cover Southern California's vast deserts, the Bay Area's dramatic bluffs and even near Los Angeles International Airport.
Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial shifts to opening statements Monday, followed by the start of witness testimony. A jury of seven men and five women, plus six alternates, was picked last week.
As U.S. President Joe Biden and Donald Trump step up their campaigning in swing states, a quieter battle is taking place in the shadows of their White House rematch.
Ukrainian and Western leaders welcomed a desperately needed aid package passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, as the Kremlin warned the passage of the bill would 'further ruin' Ukraine and cause more deaths.
Despite expressing vehement opposition to the newly unveiled federal budget, Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman would not say whether her party would reverse the Liberals' plan to increase the capital gains inclusion rate.
Despite significant criticisms from business owners and entrepreneurs that parts of the federal government's latest budget — specifically changes to taxes on capital gains — will stunt innovation, Small Business Minister Rechie Valdez insists it won't.
Marijuana is legalized for recreational use in Canada and 24 U.S. states, two territories and the District of Columbia.
In a climate of social media-endorsed wellness rituals, plunging into cold water has promised to aid muscle recovery, enhance mental health and support immune system function. But the evidence of such benefits sits on thin ice, according to researchers.
Dengue cases are surging in the Americas, with cases reported topping 5.2 million as of this week, surpassing a yearly record set in 2023, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).
Worried artificial intelligence is coming for your job? So is the federal government -- enough, at least, to set aside $50 million for skills retraining for workers.
The House passed legislation Saturday that would ban TikTok in the United States if the popular social media platform's China-based owner doesn't sell its stake within a year, but don't expect the app to go away anytime soon.
Olympic organizers unveiled their strategy Friday to use artificial intelligence in sports, joining the global rush to capitalize on the rapidly advancing technology.
A first of its kind entertainment law course centred on Taylor Swift will be offered this fall at Queen’s University.
Taylor Swift released 'The Tortured Poets Department' on Friday, a 31-track surprise double album.
The federal government says its plan to increase taxes on capital gains is aimed at wealthy Canadians to achieve “tax fairness.”
Lululemon Athletica will close its distribution centre in the state of Washington at the end of the year and lay off more than 100 employees, the apparel retailer told Reuters on Friday.
A GoFundMe campaign for a Moncton drummer has raised around $49,500 in just a few weeks.
Hospital chaplain J.S. Park opens up about death, grief and hearing thousands of last words, and shares his advice for the living.
Saturday marks marijuana culture’s high holiday, 4/20, when college students gather — at 4:20 p.m. — in clouds of smoke on campus quads and pot shops in legal-weed states thank their customers with discounts.
Jake DeBrusk had two goals and an assist as the Boston Bruins downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Saturday.
Toronto's Sarah Nurse broke Montreal hearts 13 seconds into overtime in front of a record-setting PWHL crowd at the Bell Centre.
One day after a Montreal police officer fired gunshots at a suspect in a stolen vehicle, senior officers were telling parliamentarians that organized crime groups are recruiting people as young as 15 in the city to steal cars so that they can be shipped overseas.
Tesla is recalling 3,878 of its 2024 Cybertrucks after it discovered that the accelerator pedal can become stuck, potentially causing the vehicle to accelerate unintentionally and increase the risk of a crash.
At 6'8" and 350 pounds, there is nothing typical about UBC offensive lineman Giovanni Manu, who was born in Tonga and went to high school in Pitt Meadows.
Kevin the cat has been reunited with his family after enduring a harrowing three-day ordeal while lost at Toronto Pearson International Airport earlier this week.
Molly Knight, a grade four student in Nova Scotia, noticed her school library did not have many books on female athletes, so she started her own book drive in hopes of changing that.
Almost 7,000 bars of pure gold were stolen from Pearson International Airport exactly one year ago during an elaborate heist, but so far only a tiny fraction of that stolen loot has been found.
When Les Robertson was walking home from the gym in North Vancouver's Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood three weeks ago, he did a double take. Standing near a burrow it had dug in a vacant lot near East 1st Street and St. Georges Avenue was a yellow-bellied marmot.
A moulting seal who was relocated after drawing daily crowds of onlookers in Greater Victoria has made a surprise return, after what officials described as an 'astonishing' six-day journey.
Just steps from Parliament Hill is a barber shop that for the last 100 years has catered to everyone from prime ministers to tourists.
A high score on a Foo Fighters pinball machine has Edmonton player Dave Formenti on a high.
A compound used to treat sour gas that's been linked to fertility issues in cattle has been found throughout groundwater in the Prairies, according to a new study.
An out-of-control wildfire in B.C.’s Cariboo region is suspected to be human caused, according to officials, who say crews were called to a number of blazes Saturday.
A woman was found dead after a collision on Highway 11 in Abbotsford Saturday night, according to authorities.
RCMP say two kayakers are missing in waters near Sidney, B.C., located just north of Victoria, and a search is underway.
A female has been seriously injured in a collision involving a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon in Mississauga.
Toronto police say they've laid eight charges against a 22-year-old man related to a series of alleged sex assaults at a restaurant in the city's east end.
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead early Sunday in the northeast Calgary community of Redstone.
Well, the Brooks Bandits had to lose a home game sooner or later.
Centre Street Bridge has reopened after being closed early Sunday morning for an investigation into a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian that sent one person to hospital.
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe had “a great day” in London Sunday when he ran in the marathon.
Two federal ministers met with Invest Ottawa in the capital Sunday to highlight the government’s budget for 2024.
Hundreds gathered around the George-Etienne Cartier angel statue in Montreal on Sunday to draw attention to the environment on the eve of Earth Day.
A Montreal woman says she lost close to $25,000 on a fake crypto trading platform she thought was developed by Elon Musk, highlighting the dangers of online scams, which are becoming more and more sophisticated.
An ambulance hit a police officer and the woman they were helping early Sunday morning on Whyte Avenue.
A man was run over by his own SUV Saturday morning after it was stolen by a carjacker on Jasper Avenue.
A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a motorcycle while walking in north central Edmonton Saturday evening.
A wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man who spent decades trying to clear his name before being declared innocent by a judge in January has died at the age of 80.
Halifax Regional Police has taken one man into custody after a weapons incident early Sunday morning.
Halifax Water says water service has been restored to customers in Middle Musquodoboit after a water main break, but a boil water advisory is in effect for the area.
A 25-year-old woman is facing a number of charges following a dangerous chase Saturday evening in Winnipeg’s River Heights and Charleswood neighbourhoods.
In preparation for the first Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party of the year, the city is shutting down streets and rerouting transit.
Dozens of vendors lifted their ladles for the second annual St. Norbert Farmers’ Market charity chili cook off Saturday.
The Regina Police Service is asking for the public's help after a bear spray incident disrupted an event at the Brandt Centre.
Regina's Centennial Market (CM) is being forced to close after an inspection by Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) found the building was not up to code.
Questions are being asked in the legislature about the significant cost of two major government infrastructure projects.
A lone rider involved in an ATV rollover has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Waterloo regional police are looking for a woman after they recovered nine stolen vehicles and laid more than 50 charges in connection to a fraud investigation.
Conestoga College and its president John Tibbits have been named in a defamation lawsuit.
The Saskatchewan Rush's 2023-24 season met an unfortunate end following a nail biting defeat against the Toronto Rock.
The Saskatoon Potters Guild is back with their annual spring exhibition.
A Saskatoon Provincial Court judge will determine whether testimony from a woman, charged with impaired driving causing the death of a child, will be used as evidence in her trial.
A Thunder Bay man has been fined $2,000 after he was caught in a decoy operation hunting on private land.
Flanked by major union players from the Canadian Union of Public Employees and the Ontario Federation of Labour, graduate-level teaching assistants at Western University remain on the picket line.
Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound just before 5 a.m. Saturday in a northwest London neighbourhood.
the Barrie Bombers and Huntsville Hawks – the two teams that West had strong ties to – faced off in a special exhibition game to honour the 22-year-old's legacy.
The driver of a pick-up truck that rolled over in a Saturday afternoon crash on Highway 400 was the sixth driver to be charged by Orillia OPP for impaired operation-related offences in the last seven days.
The Simcoe County Museum invited residents to dive into the mysteries of the sun with its Earth Day programming this year.
Dave Cassidy has held the position of Unifor Local 444 president since 2018.
Organizations included Parks Canada, Ojibway Nature Centre, Let's Talk Science, Detroit River Canadian Clean-up, Citizens Environment Alliance and Pelee Island Bird Observatory to name a few.
More than 350 runners and walkers have helped raise approximately $10,000 for Crime Stopppers in Windsor-Essex by participating in the 22nd annual Southern Footprints at Point Pelee National Park.
If EA Sports' annual Stanley Cup playoffs simulation is correct, the Vancouver Canucks are about to exorcise a whole lot of demons.
A banana ball python that was stolen from a Kelowna pet store on Saturday has been returned unharmed, Mounties said.
Nurses held a rally Wednesday at a hospital in the B.C. Interior that closed its emergency department more than a dozen times last year due to insufficient staff.
British Columbia is planning to add 240 new units to its complex-care housing program, providing homes for people with mental-health and addictions challenges that overlap with other serious conditions.
A new theatre group is setting up shop in Lethbridge.
The Okotoks Oilers poured it on Friday night, firing 43 shots at goalie Johnny Hicks, who stopped them all, leading the Brooks Bandits to a 4-0 win.
The Sault's Kyle Dubas has been named to Canada's front office team for the upcoming world hockey championship.
Historic buildings across Canada are competing for up to $50,000 to help with restoration costs.
A Sault Ste. Marie-based support group for women is hoping to work with other groups to provide more inclusive services.
Technology from the 19th century has been brought out of retirement at a Newfoundland gardening store, as staff look for all the help they can get to fill orders during a busy season.
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.