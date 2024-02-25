World

    31,000 Ukrainian troops killed since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Zelenskyy says

    Kyiv, Ukraine -

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in action in the two years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

    “31,000 Ukrainian military personnel have been killed in this war. Not 300,000, not 150,000, not whatever Putin and his deceitful circle have been lying about. But nevertheless, each of these losses is a great sacrifice for us," Zelenskyy said at the “Ukraine. Year 2024” forum in Kyiv.

    The Ukrainian leader said that he wouldn't disclose the number of troops that were wounded or missing.

    It is the first time that Kyiv has confirmed the number of its losses since Moscow started the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

