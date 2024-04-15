Winning bidder of classic hockey cards looks to find owner who cares more about them

First 2024 Canada carbon rebates will be deposited today for some Canadians
The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians today as long as they filed their taxes by the middle of March.
The winning bidder of more than a dozen unopened boxes of classic hockey cards uncovered in a Regina home says he's feeling remorse over his $3.7-million-dollar purchase after hearing how sad the runner-up was upon losing out.
"When I heard the runner-up bidder was literally devastated by missing out on acquiring this, I felt real empathy for him," Jack Arshawsky of Thornhill, Ont. said in an interview, adding he's hoping someone famous, perhaps even Wayne Gretzky, might be interested in taking the boxes off his hands.
Heritage Auctions said the lot, which sold last month, contained 16 sealed boxes of O-Pee-Chee's 1979-80 hockey card collection, amounting to more than 10,000 cards.
Odds suggest that means there could be 25 to 30 copies of Gretzky rookie cards in the collection.
Arshawsky, who said he's in the real-estate business, explained that he's not a huge card collector himself but has a keen eye for value, and was keeping close tabs on online bidding for the boxes as the auction deadline loomed in February. He said he already owns one rookie Gretzky card, something that had once belonged to his uncle, which further piqued his interest.
He said he drank four cans of energy drink to stay sharp as each new bid prompted a half-hour wait for responses. There was a celebration when he won, he said, but then he watched an interview of an auction company official speaking about the second-place bidder.
"It got me thinking that I'm not really so passionate ... as a lot of others would be, and I decided that it should really have a home where it's truly appreciated for the Holy Grail of hockey cards memorabilia that it is," Arshawsky said.
So far, he said he's reached out to a litany of stars and famous collectors including Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz, professional poker player Daniel Negreanu and rapper Drake to see if they'll take the boxes. He only wants what he's paid for them. No one has called back yet, though.
"These people are basically impossible to make contact with, so it seemed like the best way get in contact with them was to announce it to the world and somebody -- one of their friends -- are probably going to eventually inform them that, hey, your name was mentioned with the guy who won the auction .. and he believed that you might give these cards a good home," he said.
Arshawsky made it clear he's got the money to cover his bid -- he inherited a bundle from an uncle who'd bought farmland in the Greater Toronto Area decades ago and later sold it.
The discovery of the boxes, and the bidding to acquire them, garnered significant attention.
Jason Simonds, the sports consignment director at Heritage Auctions, said when bidding was underway that the boxes were a "once-in-a-generation find," adding he believed it was the first time a case had been made available since 1979.
Simonds told The Canadian Press he got involved after a man and his father in Regina found the case when they were clearing out a storage room in the house. He said the father has been a longtime collector, noting he also had a set of baseball cards in the storage room worth about $200,000.
The family asked to remain anonymous.
The cards were brought to Indiana in an armoured vehicle to get it authenticated. Baseball Card Exchange, which inspected the boxes, found them to be in pristine condition and sealed.
Each box of the hockey cards contains 48 packs, and each pack has 14 cards. A pack cost 20 cents in 1979.
A mint condition Gretzky rookie card fetched $3.75 million when it was auctioned in 2021, although Simonds explained it's likely that not all Gretzky cards within the boxes will attain the highest rating of "gem mint 10."
Arshawsky said the cards remain in a vault in Texas. He said he'd like them to go to someone who will display them where the public could see them, and that if no one suitable wants them, he'll give them to a former school crush who he said inspired his interest in hockey.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2024.
Police identified Sunday the assailant who stabbed and killed six people at a busy Sydney shopping centre before a police officer fatally shot him.
Iran unleashed a barrage of drones and missiles at targets inside Israel in what observers around the world fear could mark a dramatic escalation of regional tensions already at a boiling point due to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
The ship crash that destroyed the Baltimore Key Bridge and left several people dead is now under federal criminal investigation, according to a US official familiar with the matter.
In a singular moment for American history, the hush money trial of former U.S. president Donald Trump begins Monday with jury selection.
The war in Sudan has been overshadowed by the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza Strip. But relief workers warn Sudan is hurtling towards an even larger-scale calamity of starvation, with potential mass death in coming months.
Colorado's Democratic-controlled House on Sunday passed a bill that would ban the sale and transfer of semiautomatic firearms, a major step for the legislation after roughly the same bill was swiftly killed by Democrats last year.
The United States on Sunday highlighted its role in helping Israel thwart Iran's aerial attack as President Joe Biden convened leaders of the Group of Seven countries in an effort to prevent a wider regional escalation and coordinate a global rebuke of Tehran.
The Israeli ambassador to Canada says a 'forceful' response should be expected after Israel faced an unprecedented attack by Iran late Saturday night, with more than 300 drones and missiles launched toward its territory.
Housing Minister Sean Fraser says he is willing to negotiate with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who plans to adopt the Quebec model of federal-provincial relations when it comes to issues like housing.
A new study calls for targeted harm-reduction policies after finding a quarter of deaths among people in their 20s and 30s were due to opioids in 2021.
A Quebec zoo took advantage of last Monday's total solar eclipse to study the behaviours of some of its animals. The zoo's research and conservation department was approached by an astrophysics professor from the Université du Québec à Montréal about taking part in an animal behaviour study and collecting data on how they reacted during the rare phenomenon.
London-based model Alexsandrah has a twin, but not in the way you’d expect: Her counterpart is made of pixels instead of flesh and blood.
New technology to help drivers escape if their vehicle becomes submerged in water, has been developed by a company that works with a startup incubator in Waterloo Region, Ont.
'Saturday Night Live' has gifted us something that we didn’t know we needed during Ryan Gosling’s latest outing as host: 'All Too Well (Ryan’s Version).'
Prosecutors in the case against 'Rust' armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed are asking she be sentenced to 18 months in prison – the maximum sentence in the involuntary manslaughter.
Police on Vancouver Island are warning Taylor Swift fans not to fall for scams advertising resale tickets to her sold-out Vancouver shows on Facebook.
Tesla will lay off more than 10% of its global workforce, an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday shows, as it grapples with falling sales amid an intensifying price war for electric vehicles.
Housing has become one of the most talked about topics in Canada, as the country deals with high interest rates affecting mortgages and approvals.
The CEO of Porter Airlines says Ottawa could see new flights to destinations like Florida's gulf coast, California, Las Vegas, and the Caribbean in the near future.
Even as the cost of living goes up, there are still ways to save some cash when out shopping or using credit cards.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some lessons from CTV Morning Live's Super Savings Week.
Scottie Scheffler pulled ahead in the Masters with magnificent shots Sunday and poured it on along the back nine at Augusta National for a four-under 68 to claim his second green jacket in three years.
Fans will be seeing purple at the Olympics when athletes try to set records at this summer's Paris Games. In a move away from a more traditional red-brick clay colour, an Olympic track is going purple for the first time.
Canada beat the United States 6-5 on Sunday in a breathtaking women's world hockey championship gold medal game.
A police operation into stolen vehicles showed how Canada’s second-largest port in Montreal has become a key transport hub for stolen vehicle exports. Police say that's because of the port's strategic location and large container volume.
As the Greater Toronto Area confronts an auto theft crisis, some residents are considering bold – or arguably radical – action.
A group of homeowners who purchased brand new houses in an Oakville subdivision say they thought they were upgrading their living situation, but instead have found themselves living in an active construction zone for months with no end in sight.
A popular highway in Alberta's Banff National Park now has a 'no stopping zone' to help protect two bears.
B.C. resident Robert Conrad spent thousands of hours on Crown land developing an unusual bond with deer.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
A young actor from Prince Edward Island is getting the chance to fulfill a childhood dream, playing the precocious and iconic Anne Shirley on stage.
Nicholas Zhang, 17, will be competing at the Paris Olympics in July. He is the youngest Canadian male fencer to ever compete in the category.
For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
Decked-out in purple, motorists in everything from hot rods to an old Ford pickup rolled around Richmond on Sunday, hoping to drive away stigma around toxic drug use.
As Iran launched a large-scale drone and missile attack on Israel over the weekend, a local Jewish leader was in Tel Aviv.
Toronto is set to see a mostly sunny start to the week before another spring storm rolls in on Wednesday and Thursday.
At Calgary's Centre for Newcomers, where Kelly Ernst is chief program officer, staff have been — in Ernst's words — "run off their feet."
The National Capital Commission is providing a glimpse inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive, more than a year after the heritage building along the Ottawa River was closed.
Tim Hortons restaurants in Ottawa and Gatineau will begin testing plastic free, fibre hot beverage lids, the company announced on Monday.
Shaken residents of Ottawa worked Sunday to process the aftermath of an apparent fight that killed a teenager in Centretown on Friday night.
A major fire at a church in Hudson, Que. has caused major damage to the St. James Anglican Church that was built in 1842.
The Quebec coroner's public hearings into the deaths of two Saint-Urbain volunteer firefighters who lost their lives on May 1, 2023, during a flood in the Charlevoix region begin Monday.
The latest spat between Quebec and Ottawa over immigration is based on politics and not the reality of the labour market, says the head of a major employers group.
Police are investigating after an SUV crashed into a residential complex in northeast Edmonton Sunday morning.
A local brewery is launching a new beer in honour of Joey Moss, a well-loved Edmontonian and Oilers celebrity.
A Glenora home was damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon.
Police are investigating after a 37-year-old man died following a two-vehicle collision in Derby Junction, N.B., on Saturday.
There were plenty of tears and lots of hugs as HMCS Montreal prepared to deploy on Operation Horizon in the Indo-Pacific.
Mitzi’s Restaurant in downtown Winnipeg shut its doors for good Saturday, after more than four decades in business.
Winnipeg police are investigating a fight that saw two men stabbed early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a St. James restaurant.
Winnipeg police are investigating a stabbing on Main Street Saturday morning.
Regina's northwest YMCA was forced to evacuate due to a chlorine gas leak.
A Winnipeg man is in custody after fleeing from officers in Regina – which involved a several story high leap from an apartment building.
A mystery object that crashed through a roof, a police raid of a Cambridge spa, and Premier Ford addressing the Wilmot land acquisition controversy round out the most-read stories of the week.
Days after being raided by police, two Waterloo Region magic mushroom stores were raided once again.
A 16-year-old boy is dead following a high speed crash that injured two others on Sunday.
A project to build a new playground in Weldon has received support from a neighbouring First Nation.
The Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is asking motorists to use caution while driving due to road damage and wash outs from recent flooding.
Kapuskasing’s mayor, David Plourde, has written an open letter to his member of parliament looking to get the forestry sector what he says is a much-needed shot in the arm. In his letter, he tells Carol Hughes solutions to Canada’s housing crisis can be found in the woods.
The overpass at Dorchester Road has been demolished, and traffic is flowing freely on the 401.
From the top of the Canadian country music charts with the band Prairie Oyster, along with other musical icons, to a hospital bed fighting for his life.
A pedestrian was sent to hospital in the early morning hours of Sunday after a crash in downtown Barrie.
A section of 5th Line in Essa Township has been closed this weekend due to deteriorating road conditions.
A 12-year-old local with autism has been recognized for his creativity and video game coding.
Windsor police have located and arrested a wanted suspect allegedly involved in a stabbing incident.
The final rocks have been thrown by curlers inside the Roseland Golf and Curling Club, as players took part in one last bonspiel before the clubhouse closes for good.
Police in Saanich, B.C., have issued a warning after a resident reported a cougar sighting in their backyard Saturday morning.
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips is calling on the province to reinstate funding for the Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network.
If you’re planning to head to the coulees this weekend to enjoy the nice weather, don’t forget to look down.
With the weather starting to feel like spring is really here, more kids will likely be outside enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures, which organizers of the Slow Your Roll campaign say is a perfect time to re-launch the campaign.
Ontario Provincial Police arrested an Elliot Lake man for refusing to provide a breath sample after leaving a local bar last week.
Provincial police say there has been a surge in online and telephone fraud attempts in northern Ontario recently.
Long-term care nurses and other health care professionals across the province – including those in northern Ontario – held information pickets on Friday ahead of upcoming contract negotiations.
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
