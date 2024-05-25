Switzerland knocks out Canada in World Championship, advancing to finals against Czechs

Grayson Murray, two-time PGA Tour winner, dead at 30
Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died Saturday morning at age 30, one day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge at Colonial.
Switzerland prevailed in a penalty shootout to stun Canada 3-2 and set up the final against the Czech Republic at the ice hockey world championship on Saturday.
Sven Andrighetto scored the decisive shootout goal after the game finished 2-2 in regulation with no team scoring in the 10-minute overtime.
The 28-time champion Canada had to settle for the bronze medal game against Sweden.
Kevin Fiala scored, added an assist and scored one of the two Swiss goals in the shootout. Nino Niederreiter also scored for Switzerland. Goaltender Leonardo Genoni stopped 42 shots.
Earlier, Brandon Tanev scored with a backhand with 5:53 remining in the middle period to reduce Switzerland’s lead to 2-1. Captain John Tavares tied the game for Canada with 2:07 left in the final period on a power play when Connor Bedard fed him in the right circle to force overtime.
Canada's first shot on the Swiss goal only came after more than 11 minutes.
Fiala put the Swiss ahead with a slap shot from the point with 4:54 to go in the opening period on a power play for his seventh in Prague.
Niederreiter doubled the lead 2:10 later with another power play goal when defenseman Owen Power deflected his shot from the blue line into his own goal.
Switzerland outshot Canada 17-8 in the first.
Canada beat Switzerland 3-2 in the preliminary round last Sunday in Prague with all goals scored on power plays.
Switzerland also defeated Canada in the semifinals of the 2018 worlds, where the Swiss finished runner-up for their last medal at the worlds.
Earlier, the Czech Republic produced a three-goal second period as it downed Sweden 7-3 and advanced to the final for the first time since 2010.
Forward Dominik Kubalik and Lukas Sedlak scored two goals apiece and added an assist each, while forward Martin Necas had a four-point game with a goal and three assists.
Canada's goaltender Jordan Binnington, right, makes a save in front of Switzerland's Dean Kukan. (Darko Vojinovic/AP Photo)
David Kampf and Ondrej Kase had a goal and an assist each for the Czechs and goaltender Lukas Dostal stopped 37 shots in front of the roaring home fans at Prague Arena.
“I play my best game when I enjoy myself at a game and here I'm enjoying it for 110%,” Necas said. “It was always my dream to play a semifinal and final in front of the Czech fans. But it's not a job done, not yet. We have the most important match ahead of us tomorrow and we need to be ready.”
Necas became the first player with four points in a semifinal since Canada's Luc Robitaille in 1994.
Marcus Johansson, Marcus Pettersson and Joel Eriksson scored for the Swedes, whose eight-game winning run in the tournament came to an end.
“We felt like we had some opportunities but it's tough when you give up so many goals,” Pettersson said.
The Czechs jumped 5-2 ahead in the second period after the teams were tied at 2-2.
Kase gave the Czechs a 3-2 advantage from close range 6:05 in the period, and that was the first time the Swedes trailed in the tournament.
Necas doubled the advantage with a one-timed slap shot from the slot after Kampf won a faceoff 16 seconds later. Kubalik then made it 5-2 with a one-timer from the right circle that went between the pads of goaltender Filip Gustavsson.
The goalie was pulled after letting in five goals from 17 shots and replaced by Samuel Ersson.
Joel Eriksson reduced the Czech lead to 5-3 on a power play with his seventh goal of the tournament.
Sweden piled on the pressure in the third period but Sedlak stretched the lead to 7-3 with two breakaway goals, both going between the pads of Ersson.
“They were mentally stronger than we were today,” Sweden captain Erik Karlsson said. “They scored on pretty much all of the opportunities they got," the star defenseman said.
Johansson picked up the puck near the boards on the right before scoring the opening goal 3:39 into the game.
Kubalik tied it at 7:48 on a rebound after a slap shot by Necas from the blue line.
The Swedes needed just 20 seconds to go 2-1 up through Pettersson, whose attempt from the left was deflected into the net by Czech defenseman Jakub Krejcik.
The Czechs answered again.
Necas set up the second by feeding Kampf from behind the goal to tie the game again at 2 all from the slot midway through the first.
The three people killed in last weekend's tragic collision between a speedboat and a fishing boat north of Kingston are being remembered Friday.
The family of one of the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in 2018 says they are 'thankful' for a decision by a Calgary immigration board to deport the driver of the truck involved.
An emotional outburst in a London, Ont. courtroom Friday disrupted the sentencing hearing of a woman who pleaded guilty for her part in the death of 29-year-old Mohammed Abdallah.
American rapper Nicki Minaj said she was held at Amsterdam Schiphol airport on Saturday on allegation of possession of soft drugs.
American Airlines has replaced the law firm that told a judge a nine-year-old girl was negligent in not noticing there was a camera phone taped to the seat in an airplane lavatory.
Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc insists the federal government is 'doing everything (it) can' to eliminate auto thefts in Canada, and he hopes to see 'a significant reduction quickly' following this week's announcement of new measures to counter the problem.
Three people have died after a vehicle veered off the road in Shediac N.B., Friday morning.
Health Canada, Transport Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued various recalls this week. Here's what you need to know.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has confirmed it is working with local Mounties and the BC Coroners Service after a plane crash near Squamish, B.C. Friday night.
A man is dead, and three others are in hospital after a flying wheel crashed into a coach bus on the QEW in St. Catharines.
The statue of J.H. Tabaret at the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) has been vandalized, as a picture taken by CTV News shows red paint sprayed all over it.
The leader of a pro-independence party in New Caledonia on Saturday called on supporters to "remain mobilized" across the French Pacific archipelago and "maintain resistance" against the Paris government's efforts to impose electoral reforms that the Indigenous Kanak people fear would further marginalize them.
Finance officials from the Group of Seven rich democracies said they had moved toward agreement on a U.S. proposal to squeeze more money for Ukraine from Russian assets frozen in their countries. But the ministers left a final deal to be worked out ahead of a June summit of national leaders.
Federal prosecutors on Friday asked the judge overseeing the classified documents case against Donald Trump to bar the former president from public statements that 'pose a significant, imminent, and foreseeable danger to law enforcement agents' participating in the prosecution.
The wreck of one of the most storied U.S. Navy submarines of World War II has been found in the South China Sea eight decades after its last patrol, the Navy’s History and Heritage Command said Thursday.
A major fire broke out Saturday at an amusement park in Gujarat state in western India, killing at least 27 people, including several children, police and media reports said.
Families in Uvalde took more legal action Friday on the second anniversary of the Robb Elementary School attack, suing Meta Platforms, which owns Instagram, and the maker of the video game 'Call of Duty' over claims the companies bear responsibility for products used by the teenage gunman.
The federal government should consider policies to tackle "excessive net profits" in the food industry, the House of Commons committee studying food prices said in its latest report.
Better training and information-processing tools are needed to help the intelligence program at Canada's border agency fight everything from firearms smuggling to human trafficking, says an internal evaluation.
Last month, the Canadian Medical Association warned that Canada's health-care facilities are among the oldest public infrastructure in use. Half were built more than 50 years ago, making them especially vulnerable to extreme climate events.
After another case of H5N1 avian flu linked to dairy cows was confirmed in a second dairy farmer in the United States, some Canadian experts say the federal government needs to expand surveillance of the virus north of the border.
A sexually transmitted infection (STI) that was once thought to be a thing of the past is now a public health priority for North American doctors.
NASA has launched the first of two research satellites to measure how much heat is lost to space from the Arctic and Antarctica.
Perhaps 'birdbrained' isn’t such an insult after all –– crows, the ubiquitous urban bird, can vocally count up to four, the latest research has found.
Boeing is now aiming for its first astronaut launch at the beginning of June, after spending the past few weeks struggling with more problems on the space capsule.
Before Michael Stipe was known the world over as the lead singer and lyricist for the multimillion-selling rock band R.E.M., he was taking pictures. And while his outsized music career has since overshadowed his visual pursuits, the 64-year-old set a personal sales record earlier this month at a private art auction in Vancouver.
Sean Baker's 'Anora,' a comic but devastating Brooklyn odyssey about a sex worker who marries the son of a wealthy Russian oligarch, has won the Cannes Film Festival's top award, the Palme d'Or.
The estate of a young dancer who died after eating a mislabelled cookie containing peanuts has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming the failure to properly label the package was grossly negligent.
Luciano Benetton, a co-founder of the apparel brand, announced he was stepping down as chairman in an interview published on Saturday with Milan daily Corriere della Sera. He blamed current management for losses of 100 million euros (US$108.5 million) that he discovered last year.
GameStop made nearly US$933.4 million by selling 45 million shares, the struggling videogame retailer said on Friday, sending its shares up more than 12 per cent after the bell.
Now that temperatures have warmed up even more this spring, you may be anxious at the thought of bugs invading your home or you may already be battling the pests. Here are expert tips on how to keep them away.
According to some experts, there is one type of screen time that is continuously excessive, and it's having a severe effect on our children.
Exhausted and short on options after consulting two veterinary clinics, Kristie Pereira made the gut-wrenching decision last year to take her desperately ill puppy to a Maryland shelter to be euthanized.
The Florida Panthers got close but fell short of going up 2-0 in their series on Friday, something the Edmonton Oilers look to do Saturday night.
In the early morning of May 14, Vicki Hill was startled awake by the sound of explosions outside her home in Bethesda, Md. The loud bangs, she learned later, had come from the airbags of the family’s SUV, a 2015 Nissan Murano that was parked in the driveway. It was on fire.
If you’re planning a road trip this summer, it won’t hurt to make sure your car is reliable and would take you there and back.
BMW and Ethiopian-American artist Julie Mehretu unveiled her newest 'Art Car' at the Pompidou Centre in Paris, France.
When one is extended an invitation to the Royal Garden Party in London, England, there's undoubtedly no shortage of pomp and circumstance. Barrie, Ont. natives Megan Kirk Chang and her husband Brandon experienced just that as they entered the prestigious event hosted at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.
An unlikely celebrity emerged from social media to cheer on the Edmonton Oilers as they face the Dallas Stars tonight in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
The proprietors of Regina's sole discount theatre are aware they're carrying on a significant legacy.
When Jujhar Mann said he wanted to be a pastry chef on a grade school career project, he didn't imagine that pursuing his dream would land him on a popular Netflix baking competition.
A city known for its history, ties to outer space and southern barbecue, is also home to a Winnipeg chef dishing out dozens of perogies.
A Montreal photographer captured the moment a Canada goose defended itself from a fox at the Botanical Garden.
Public libraries in Atlantic Canada are now lending a broader range of items.
Flashes of purple darting across the sky mixed with the serenading sound of songs will be noticed more with spring in full force in Manitoba.
Catching 'em all with impressive speed, a 7-year-old boy from Windsor, Ont. who only started his competitive Pokémon journey seven months ago has already levelled up to compete at a world championship level.
Crews from the BC Wildfire Service are battling a new blaze about five kilometres north of Spences Bridge.
Mounties in Langley are asking the public for help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash that occurred in the township earlier this week.
A year has passed since two-year-old Vienna Irwin was found on the property of a home-based daycare in small-town Ontario, but her family says they are no closer to answers of what happened that day.
Liz McGuire, the Blue Jays fan who was struck in the face with a 110 m.p.h. foul ball last week, has been pictured on a custom baseball trading card applauding her fandom to the game.
You'll have a lot more energy throughout the day if you get a good night's sleep, but not everyone does due to a medical condition.
A unique farm in southeast Calgary that offers newcomers a chance to connect with, and learn from, Indigenous communities, launches its growing season Saturday morning.
A Calgary paramedic has received national recognition for his years of work on the frontline, and spearheading research to improve patient outcomes.
Beaches the Musical is a good cry, and that’s not nothing.
A driver is dead and 4 other passengers were injured after a crash on the Guy-Lafleur Highway (formerly Highway 50) in the Outaouais region of Quebec on early Saturday morning.
Thousands of runners will lace up their sneakers this weekend for the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend. Here is everything you need to know about Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend, including road closures.
Social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat are nothing less than 'virtual pushers,' according to Premier François Legault.
A young driver received a hefty fine from Laval police after they say he was driving nearly 100 km/h over the posted speed limit.
Despite her absence, the shadow of Émilise Lessard-Therrien hangs over the opening of the Québec solidaire (QS) general convention.
A 15-year-old boy who was killed in Edmonton earlier this week was fatally stabbed, an autopsy has confirmed, and his death has been deemed a homicide.
The Alberta Human Rights Commission has fined the Edmonton Police Service after ruling two Black men who had called police for help were instead racially discriminated against by officers during a wrongful arrest.
An Edmonton woman found guilty of trying to kill her three children has been denied an appeal.
The name of the Royal Canadian Navy’s fifth Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship is now official.
For the second straight day, a group of people from a Moncton neighbourhood gathered to protest the operation of a scrap metal recycling facility located in their backyard.
When you consider what kind of animals you might encounter in your Winnipeg neighborhood, a bear probably isn’t on your list.
Parts of southern Manitoba were walloped with rain and snow Friday, with some regions seeing more than 85 millimetres of precipitation.
Some Grade 12 students will not be writing their ELA exams Monday.
Yorkton Protective Fire Services is asking the public to have some compassion when taking photos and videos during the aftermath of accidents.
After a mix of sun and clouds on Friday, those conditions will continue into the weekend in Regina.
A pair of Purolator transport truck drivers from Guelph, Ont. are being hailed as heroes for their efforts in helping a person in crisis.
Waterloo regional police have arrested two men and seized a large quantity of drugs in downtown Kitchener.
A new public washroom has opened in Uptown Waterloo and not only can it self-clean, but it's all fully accessible.
A swimmer from Saskatoon has qualified for the 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris.
Saskatoon police are investigating after a 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were stabbed on a city bus Thursday night.
Ontario Provincial Police in Cochrane are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they want to speak with in connection with a suspicious death.
Provincial police say they have concluded their investigation in Callander, Ont., south of North Bay, after asking residents to avoid the area of Highway 11 and Highway 654 on Saturday morning.
A now 134-hectare fire is burning three kilometres southeast of Cobalt near the east shore of Kerr Lake, the province’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services says.
Several days after a motion was first put forward that would have limited the time of day when Londoners could use gas powered lawn equipment, the city councillor who proposed it is speaking out.
It’s been nearly two years since London and area residents returned to nearly normal life after the COVID-19 pandemic turned many of us into temporary shut-ins. However, pets that were adopted during the pandemic continue to be surrendered to local agencies.
On a rain-soaked Saturday morning, families with excited children filled the Earl Nichols Recreation Centre parking lot to learn all about trucks.
The legacy of a young boy's passionate campaign to install defibrillators in schools and arenas to save lives continues to inspire people across the province.
A toddler has died after being struck by a recycling truck in a Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.
The annual Razors of Hope fundraiser made its return to Barrie on Saturday.
Windsor police report the bodies of two young men swept underwater by the current near Sandpoint Beach on Thursday have been recovered.
A 45-year-old man has been charged after breaking into a Chatham home and falling asleep inside the residence.
The inaugural Windsor Open Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Tournament marks a milestone in the city's martial arts scene, celebrating the sport's growing popularity in the city while offering a significant platform for the next generation to showcase their skills.
BC Conservatives have rejected a non-competition deal proposed by BC United, the party formerly known as the BC Liberals says, putting an end to talks about a possible merge between the two parties.
A British Columbia First Nation is calling for the suspension and removal of an RCMP officer from Bella Bella over social media posts he made before joining the Mounties.
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
The entertainment and collector expo in Lethbridge got underway Friday afternoon.
A friendly competition between Lethbridge police officers and fire responders will take place Saturday, all for a good cause.
People trying to access a variety of online services offered by The City of Lethbridge may run into a digital roadblock this weekend.
Dozens gathered at the steps of Sault Ste. Marie’s city hall Friday for a moment 70 years in the making.
The federal government is providing a low-interest loan of $25 million for new rental units in downtown Sault Ste. Marie.
Dozens of young people in the care of the Children’s Aid Society will be going to sleep tonight in motels, hotels, and short-term rentals because there aren’t enough foster beds or treatment facilities.
Canadian soldiers and government officials arrived in northeastern France this week for a historic mission: returning an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home.
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.