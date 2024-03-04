Paris 2024 Olympics unveils surrealistic official posters

Ex-Ontario nuclear power plant worker denied bail after allegedly leaking secret information
A former Ontario nuclear power plant worker charged with leaking secret information to a foreign entity or terrorist group has been denied bail.
With a nod to Surrealism and an obsession with detail, the official posters for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, unveiled on Monday, highlight the capital's historic monuments and sports facilities.
The respective posters for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, designed by Parisian artist Ugo Gattoni, complement each other to form a double poster.
They illustrate the main historical monuments in Paris, such as the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe and the Grand Palais.
They also show the sports venues and facilities to be used during the Olympic and Paralympic Games: the Stade de France, the River Seine and the Pont Alexandre III, but also the sea, in a reference to Marseille and the Teahupoo surfing site in Tahiti.
French artist Hugo Gattoni poses next to the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic posters at his workshop, in Ivry-sur-Seine, outside Paris, Tuesday Feb. 20, 2024. (Thomas Padilla / AP Photo)
The official posters are inspired by the surrealist artistic movement, with a level of precision and detail unprecedented in the history of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Through this artistic choice, Paris 2024 is paying tribute to the "Surrealist Manifesto" written by Andre Breton and published in 1924, the year of the last Olympic Games to be held in the French capital.
Eight official mascots of Paris 2024 are hidden in these posters in a thinly veiled reference to the children's puzzle book series "Where's Wally?"
"This represents some 2,000 hours of work," Gattoni told reporters.
The posters will be displayed at the Musee d'Orsay until Monday.
A former Ontario nuclear power plant worker charged with leaking secret information to a foreign entity or terrorist group has been denied bail.
The 2024 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, April 16, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Monday.
Extreme cold and snowfall warnings have been issued for provinces and territories across Canada, according to the latest forecasts.
A lawyer for a group of iPhone owners says a British Columbia judge has approved a countrywide multimillion-dollar settlement with tech giant Apple over software updates that allegedly slowed down older devices.
A Toronto man says that he discovered “nightmare fuel” – a container full of live cockroaches – in his mailbox after arriving home from a day of appointments with his wife and newborn daughter last week.
Workers are clearing out a central Halifax homeless encampment today -- one week after a municipal deadline passed for residents to leave it and four other sites previously approved by the city.
The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is seeking creditor protection and closing a third of its stores because its parent company stripped the Canadian arm of cash and pushed it into debt, according to court documents.
Quebec public health officials are urging people to get themselves and their young children vaccinated for measles, a highly contagious disease that is making a comeback several years after its eradication.
Terrorism charges have been laid in connection with the January attack on Edmonton City Hall.
A former Ontario nuclear power plant worker charged with leaking secret information to a foreign entity or terrorist group has been denied bail.
A lawyer for a group of iPhone owners says a British Columbia judge has approved a countrywide multimillion-dollar settlement with tech giant Apple over software updates that allegedly slowed down older devices.
Quebec public health officials are urging people to get themselves and their young children vaccinated for measles, a highly contagious disease that is making a comeback several years after its eradication.
Health experts say there is the potential for small-scale 'sporadic' community transmission of measles in Ontario after a vaccinated adult contracted the disease.
Canada is launching a resource to help retain and support nurses amid greater workloads, abuse as well as high rates of burnout, stress, anxiety and depression.
The Bank of Canada is expected to preach patience at its interest rate announcement this week as economists say weakening economic conditions are setting the stage for rate cuts in the coming months.
It's almost Super Tuesday when voters in 16 states and one territory will cast their ballots in the 2024 presidential primaries. Here's why the day matters — and why it looks a little different this year.
Increasingly powerful gangs have attacked prisons and the airport serving Haiti's capital in recent days, forcing businesses and schools to close as hundreds of people fled.
An American employee of the U.S. embassy in Israel has died, an embassy spokesperson said on Monday, adding that foul play was not suspected.
The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of posting a trove of highly classified intelligence reports and other documents on social media pleaded guilty on Monday to willfully retaining and disseminating national defence information.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that former President Donald Trump should appear on the ballot in Colorado in a decision that follows months of debate over whether the frontrunner for the GOP nomination violated the “insurrectionist clause” included in the 14th Amendment.
French lawmakers approved a bill that will enshrine a woman’s right to an abortion in the French Constitution during a historic joint session of parliament in at the Palace of Versailles on Monday.
The 2024 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, April 16, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Monday.
A House of Commons committee has declined to vote on a Conservative request to delve into the activities of two scientists who were fired from a high-security lab over their dealings with China.
The head of an inquiry into foreign interference has agreed to a federal request to present some evidence behind closed doors.
As Canada faces a severe shortage of nurses and doctors, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from health-care professionals about why they left the country for opportunities in another country.
Prostate cancer remains a significant concern in my practice, which is why I emphasize the importance of early detection. The American Cancer Society estimates there will be nearly 300,000 new cases of prostate cancer in the U.S. and about 35,000 deaths in 2024.
Federal Health Minister Mark Holland says he is 'deeply concerned' about the emergence of measles outbreaks in Canada, a risk that has grown as infections soar abroad and the country continues to struggle to meet vaccination targets.
A lawyer for a group of iPhone owners says a British Columbia judge has approved a countrywide multimillion-dollar settlement with tech giant Apple over software updates that allegedly slowed down older devices.
Last month, news surfaced that major companies like Walmart, Starbucks, Delta and Chevron were using AI to monitor employee communications. The reaction online was swift, with employees and workplace advocates worrying about a loss of privacy.
Four former top Twitter executives, including former CEO Parag Agarwal, have sued Elon Musk for over US$128 million in severance, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
The estate of Sinead O'Connor on Monday asked Donald Trump not to play her music at campaign rallies, saying the late singer considered the former president a 'biblical devil.'
The production is slick, the drums are on point, and the vocals sound great, but a titan of Newfoundland and Labrador's music scene hears something off about "It Could Be Worse" and "Tales of The Atlantic," two songs generated in less than a minute by a powerful algorithm.
Oji-Cree singer-songwriter Aysanabee reflects on his whirlwind year, and how family inspired his music, in an interview with W5.
The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is seeking creditor protection and closing a third of its stores because its parent company stripped the Canadian arm of cash and pushed it into debt, according to court documents.
Many thousands of people board Max aircraft with no concerns. But do other passengers care? It appears that enough do.
Canada’s biggest grocers are investing money and space in discount stores such as No Frills, Food Basics and FreshCo as shoppers look for ways to save on food amid the higher cost of living.
Mournful fans of Flaco the owl gathered in New York City on Sunday to say goodbye to the beloved celebrity creature who became an inspiration to many as he flew around Manhattan after someone let him out of his zoo enclosure.
The earliest iteration of eyeliner — which has been integral to Arab culture for millennia — can be traced back to ancient Egypt where it served not only beautification purposes but was also thought to offer protection against the harsh desert sun and even the evil eye.
Seventy per cent of the world drives on the right while 30 per cent of it drives on the left. The question is: how come?
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is retiring from the NFL, the 36-year-old announced at an emotional news conference Monday.
With a nod to Surrealism and an obsession with detail, the official posters for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, unveiled on Monday, highlight the capital's historic monuments and sports facilities.
Josh Donaldson says he’s retiring after a 13-year career in which he was voted the 2015 AL MVP while with the Toronto Blue Jays and was selected to three All-Star Games.
British police said Monday that they have recovered a Ferrari stolen from Austrian Formula One driver Gerhard Berger in Italy almost three decades ago.
General Motors is recalling 820,000 newer pickup trucks in North America because tailgates could unlatch and open unexpectedly.
More Canadian auto insurance companies are calling on some of their customers to install anti-theft tracking devices. But while certain insurers will pay for the installation of the system, others won’t.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.