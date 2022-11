How to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 games in Canada

If you’re looking for a one-stop shop for all your men’s FIFA World Cup viewing needs, CTVNews.ca has got you covered. With CTV and TSN being the home for all World Cup in Qatar action, this is a daily guide for everything you need to know, from the opening ceremony to the final.

Canada, ranked 41st in the world, have been placed in Group F alongside second-ranked Belgium, 12th-ranked Croatia and 22nd-ranked Morocco. The top two teams from each group after round-robin play advance to the Round of 16 beginning Dec. 3. If Canada were to find a way to advance out of the group, they would face a team from Group E that includes Germany, Spain, Japan and Costa Rica.

*All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.

WHAT DAY, TIME ARE CANADA'S GAMES?

Wednesday, Nov. 23: Canada plays its opening match against group favourite Belgium at 1:45 p.m. on CTV and TSN. There will be a three-hour match preview to get you set beginning 10:45 a.m. If you want to keep tabs on what’s happening elsewhere in the group, Croatia plays Morocco bright and early at 7:45 a.m. on TSN.

Sunday, Nov. 27: Canada plays World Cup 2018 finalist Croatia at 10:45 a.m. on CTV and TSN. Once again, there will be a three-hour preview to tee you up beginning at 7:45 a.m. Belgium also plays Morocco at 7:45 a.m. on CTV and TSN 1, 3, and 4.

Thursday, Dec. 1: Canada plays its final group match against one of Africa’s best in Morocco at 9:45 a.m. on CTV and TSN. The match preview begins at 7 a.m., and with this being the final group game, Belgium will play Croatia at the same time on TSN 2 to avoid any conflict of interest between the teams. Get your screens ready.

DAY-BY-DAY WORLD CUP 2022 TV GUIDE

SUNDAY, NOV. 20

9 a.m. Opening ceremony plus Match 1 preview

10:45 a.m. Qatar vs. Ecuador (Group A)

Network: CTV/TSN 1, 4

MONDAY, NOV. 21

7 a.m. Match 2 preview

7:45 a.m. England vs. Iran (Group B)

Network: TSN

10 a.m. Match 3 preview

10:45 a.m. Senegal vs. Netherlands (Group A)

Network: TSN

1 p.m. Match 4 preview

1:45 p.m. U.S.A. vs. Wales (Group B)

Network: CTV/TSN

TUESDAY, NOV. 22

4:30 a.m. Match 5 preview

4:45 a.m. Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia (Group C)

Network: TSN

7 a.m. Match 6 preview

7:45 a.m. Denmark vs. Tunisia (Group D)

Network: TSN

10 a.m. Match 7 preview

10:45 a.m. Mexico vs. Poland (Group C)

Network: TSN

1 p.m. Match 8 preview

1:45 p.m. France vs. Australia (Group D)

Network: CTV/TSN

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23

4:30 a.m. Match 9 preview

4:45 a.m. Morocco vs. Croatia (Group F)

Network: TSN

7 a.m. Match 10 preview

7:45 a.m. Germany vs. Japan (Group E)

Network: TSN

10 a.m. Match 11 preview

10:45 a.m. Spain vs. Costa Rica (Group E)

Network: TSN 1, 3, 4

10:45 a.m. Match 12 preview

1:45 p.m. Canada vs. Belgium (Group F)

Network: CTV/TSN

Canadian national men's soccer team forward Alphonso Davies, centre, stands with his teammates during a training session for a CONCACAF Nations League match against Curacao, in Vancouver, on June 7, 2022. Canada Soccer says it has made a new compensation offer to its men's and women's national teams. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

THURSDAY, NOV. 24

4:30 a.m. Match 13 preview

4:45 a.m. Switzerland vs. Cameroon (Group G)

Network: TSN 1, 3

7 a.m. Match 14 preview

7:45 a.m. Uruguay vs. Korea Republic (Group H)

Network: TSN 1, 3

10 a.m. Match 15 preview

10:45 a.m. Portugal vs. Ghana (Group H)

Network: TSN 1, 3

1 p.m. Match 16 preview

1:45 p.m. Brazil vs. Serbia (Group G)

Network: CTV/TSN 1, 3

FRIDAY, NOV. 25

4:30 a.m. Match 17 preview

4:45 a.m. Wales vs. Iran (Group B)

Network: TSN

7 a.m. Match 18 preview

7:45 a.m. Senegal vs. Qatar (Group A)

Network: TSN

10 a.m. Match 19 preview

10:45 a.m. Netherlands vs. Ecuador (Group A)

Network: TSN

1 p.m. Match 20 preview

1:45 p.m. England vs. U.S.A. (Group B)

Network: CTV/TSN 1, 3

SATURDAY, NOV. 26

4:30 a.m. Match 21 preview

4:45 a.m. Tunisia vs. Australia (Group D)

Network: CTV/TSN

7 a.m. Match 22 preview

7:45 a.m. Poland vs. Saudi Arabia (Group C)

Network: CTV/TSN

10 a.m. Match 23 preview

10:45 a.m. France vs. Denmark (Group D)

Network: CTV/TSN

1 p.m. Match 24 preview

1:45 p.m. Argentina vs. Mexico (Group C)

Network: CTV/TSN

SUNDAY, NOV. 27

4:30 a.m. Match 25 preview

4:45 a.m. Japan vs. Costa Rica (Group E)

Network: CTV/TSN

7 a.m. Match 26 preview

7:45 a.m. Belgium vs. Morocco (Group F)

Network: CTV/TSN 1, 3, 4

7:45 a.m. Match 27 preview

10:45 a.m. Canada vs. Croatia (Group F)

Network: CTV/TSN

1 p.m. Match 28 preview

1:45 p.m. Spain vs. Germany (Group E)

Network: TSN

MONDAY, NOV. 28

4:30 a.m. Match 29 preview

4:45 a.m. Cameroon vs. Serbia (Group G)

Network: TSN

7 a.m. Match 30 preview

7:45 a.m. Korea Republic vs. Ghana (Group H)

Network: TSN

10 a.m. Match 31 preview

10:45 a.m. Brazil vs. Switzerland (Group G)

Network: TSN

1 p.m. Match 32 preview

1:45 p.m. Portugal vs. Uruguay (Group H)

Network: TSN

TUESDAY, NOV. 29

9 a.m. Match 33 preview

9:45 a.m. Netherlands vs. Qatar (Group A)

Network: TSN

9 a.m. Match 34 preview

9:45 a.m. Ecuador vs. Senegal (Group A)

Network: TSN 2

12 p.m. Match 35 preview

12:45 p.m. Iran vs. U.S.A. (Group B)

Network: TSN 2

12 p.m. Match 36 preview

12:45 p.m. England vs. Wales (Group B)

Network: TSN

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30

9 a.m. Match 37 preview

9:45 a.m. France vs. Tunisia (Group D)

Network: TSN

9 a.m. Match 38 preview

9:45 a.m. Denmark vs. Australia (Group D)

Network: TSN 2

12 p.m. Match 39 preview

1:45 p.m. Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia (Group C)

Network: TSN 2

12 p.m. Match 40 preview

1:45 p.m. Argentina vs. Poland (Group C)

Network: TSN

THURSDAY, DEC. 1

7 a.m. Match 41 preview

9:45 a.m. Canada vs. Morocco (Group F)

Network: CTV/TSN

9 a.m. Match 42 preview

9:45 a.m. Croatia vs. Belgium (Group F)

Network: TSN 2

12 p.m. Match 43 preview

1:45 p.m. Germany vs. Costa Rica (Group E)

Network: TSN 2

12 p.m. Match 44 preview

1:45 p.m. Spain vs. Japan (Group E)

Network: CTV/TSN

FRIDAY, DEC. 2

9 a.m. Match 45 preview

9:45 a.m. Korea Republic vs. Portugal (Group H)

Network: TSN

9 a.m. Match 46 preview

9:45 a.m. Ghana vs. Uruguay (Group H)

Network: TSN 2

12 p.m. Match 47 preview

1:45 p.m. Brazil vs. Cameroon (Group G)

Network: TSN

12 p.m. Match 48 preview

1:45 p.m. Serbia vs. Switzerland (Group G)

Network: TSN 2

SATURDAY, DEC. 3

9 a.m. Match 49 preview

9:45 a.m. Round of 16: 1A vs. 2B

Network: CTV/TSN 1, 4, 5

12 p.m. Match 50 preview

1:45 p.m. Round of 16: 1C vs. 2D

Network: TSN 1, 4

SUNDAY, DEC. 4

9 a.m. Match 51 preview

9:45 a.m. Round of 16: 1D vs. 2C

Network: CTV/TSN 3, 4

12 p.m. Match 52 preview

1:45 p.m. Round of 16: 1B vs. 2A

Network: TSN 4

MONDAY, DEC. 5

9 a.m. Match 53 preview

9:45 a.m. Round of 16: 1E vs. 2F

Network: TSN

12 p.m. Match 54 preview

1:45 p.m. Round of 16: 1G vs. 2H

Network: CTV/TSN

TUESDAY, DEC. 6

9 a.m. Match 55 preview

9:45 a.m. Round of 16: 1F vs. 2E

Network: TSN

12 p.m. Match 56 preview

1:45 p.m. Round of 16: 1H vs. 2G

Network: CTV/TSN

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7 AND THURSDAY, DEC. 8

No matches

FRIDAY, DEC. 9

9 a.m. Quarterfinal 1 preview

9:45 a.m. Quarterfinal 1

Network: TSN

12 p.m. Quarterfinal 2 preview

1:45 p.m. Quarterfinal 2

Network: TSN

SATURDAY, DEC. 10

9 a.m. Quarterfinal 3 preview

9:45 a.m. Quarterfinal 3

Network: CTV/TSN

12 p.m. Quarterfinal 4 preview

1:45 p.m. Quarterfinal 4

Network: CTV/TSN

SUNDAY, DEC. 11 AND MONDAY, DEC. 12

No matches

TUESDAY, DEC. 13

1 p.m. Semifinal 1 preview

1:45 p.m. Semifinal 1

Network: CTV/TSN

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14

1 p.m. Semifinal 2 preview

1:45 p.m. Semifinal 2

Network: CTV/TSN

THURSDAY, DEC. 15 AND FRIDAY, DEC. 16

No matches

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

9:30 a.m. Third-place preview

9:45 a.m. Third-place match

Network: TSN

SUNDAY, DEC. 18

8 a.m. Final preview

9:45 a.m. Final

Network: CTV/TSN