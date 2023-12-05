Heise scores twice, Minnesota edges Toronto in PWHL scrimmage
Taylor Heise scored twice as Minnesota defeated Toronto in a Professional Women's Hockey League pre-season scrimmage on Tuesday.
The final score was listed at 5-5, but Minnesota finished regulation up 5-4 before Toronto won a shootout.
The PWHL scrimmages include an overtime and a shootout regardless of the final score at the end of regulation.
Grace Zumwinkle, Lee Stecklein and Denisa Krizova had the other goals for Minnesota.
Rebecca Leslie had the first two goals of the game, while Victoria Bach and Jocelyne Lacrocque also scored for Toronto.
Emma Maltais and Jess Jones scored for Toronto in the shootout, while all five Minnesota shooters failed to score.
Erica Howe made 29 saves for Toronto. Lauren Bench and Maddie Rooney combined to stop 43 shots for Minnesota. Rooney was listed as the winning goaltender.
Later Tuesday, Montreal defeated Boston 3-2 and Ottawa played New York.
Montreal was up 3-1 after regulation on goals from Ann-Sophie Bettez, Dominika Laskova and Jillian Dempsey.
Megan Keller scored in regulation for Boston, which outscored Montreal 3-1 in the shootout.
The six PWHL clubs are in Utica, N.Y., through Thursday for scrimmages and training.
The final team rosters will be set on Dec. 11, and the league's inaugural season begins Jan. 1.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2023.
