Golfer ranked 2,930th goes from delivering groceries to earning US$216K with 2nd place at Kenya Open

VIDEO 'There's a deer in the swimming pool': Wayward deer caught on tape in LaSalle, Ont. pool
Cleanup is underway after a deer broke into the pool area of a LaSalle, Ont. recreation centre.
Only a week after he was delivering groceries to make ends meet, the 2,930th-ranked golfer Joe Dean finished tied for second at the Kenya Open on Sunday to earn himself more than $200,000 and a huge shot of confidence for the future.
“I don’t think it’s sunk in yet,” the Englishman said. “It’s what people dream of, it’s what I’ve been aiming to do for a long time."
Dean shot a 4-under 67, including five birdies, to share a second-place finish with Spaniard Nacho Elvira (66) at two shots behind tournament winner Darius Van Driel, who claimed his first European Tour win at age 34.
The 29-year-old Dean had to go back to working for a British supermarket chain after he missed the cut in Doha earlier this month.
“I’ve never been one of the most over-confident people. Coming into this week was a bit daunting," he said. “Luckily, I managed to get over that quickly and figure out how to get around the golf course.”
Dean and Eliva each won 199,749 euros (US$216,200).
Van Driel (67) only had four bogeys throughout the tournament at Muthaiga Golf Club, including one on Sunday. He finished at 14 under overall.
“It means a lot,” Van Driel said about his first title. “I was calm, but once the last putt went in I felt the emotions. I never thought it would hit that hard, but it did.”
Nacho’s younger brother Manuel Elvira (70) was one of three players three shots back.
Leap year. It's a delight for the calendar and math nerds among us. So how did it all begin and why?
An assistant fire chief with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services is recovering in a Hong Kong hospital after contracting an infection commonly known as flesh-eating disease, forcing the amputation of part of his leg during a family vacation.
The National Capital Commission says the Rideau Canal Skateway is closing Sunday evening at 10 p.m..
Colon cancer rates are rising in young Canadians. Since his own diagnosis, this Ontario man has made early prevention his mission, garnering more than 25,000 supporters in less than a month.
Barring any last-minute stay, the 73-year-old, one of the nation's longest-serving death row inmates, will be executed by lethal injection for killing a fellow prisoner with a battery-filled sock in 1981.
As hundreds of people chanted 'Slava Ukraini' in front of the Polish Parliament to demonstrate against Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, one young woman draped in the yellow and blue flag of her homeland, stood on the periphery of the crowd with tears welling in her eyes.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says pharmacare will not jeopardize Canada's fiscal standing as the federal government intends to abide by the spending rules it pledged in the fall.
The officer commanding medical training for Operation UNIFIER says Ukrainian troops don't have the supplies they need to put their training into action on the front lines of the country's war with Russia.
Canada's ambassador to Poland says the country wants allies to remain engaged in the war that has been raging on the other side of its border for two years.
In its documentary 'Who's At Your Door?', CTV W5 investigates companies that allegedly trick homeowners into signing long-term contracts for services they don't need.
Nine people appeared in court in Quebec City on Saturday as part of a major operation by the Sûreté du Québec to investigate violent conflicts between independent drug dealers and a group of outlaw motorcycle gangs in the east of the province.
New York City's celebrity owl Flaco died from a traumatic impact, zoologists confirmed a day after he reportedly flew into a building, with further testing planned to determine if the Eurasian eagle-owl may have been sick.
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley says it's not “the end of our story” despite Donald Trump's easy primary victory in South Carolina, her home state where the onetime governor had long suggested her competitiveness with the former president would show.
Namibian President Hage Geingob was laid to rest in the country's Heroes' Acre cemetery on Sunday following a state funeral attended by African leaders, the German president and Princess Anne, the sister of Britain's King Charles III.
The NDP plans to 'squeeze as much as (it) can out of the Liberals' before their confidence-and-supply agreement runs out in 2025, according to leader Jagmeet Singh.
International Trade Minister Mary Ng won't say which conditions India needs to meet for Canada to resume negotiating a free trade deal with the country, a process that's been on pause since last September.
It is no secret that a growing percentage of Americans can be considered overweight or obese, and that includes children. The number of kids between the ages of 2 and 19 who can be categorized as obese has now grown to 20 per cent, or one in five.
Here's a list of products and vehicles Canadians should watch out for according to the latest recalls this week.
Colombia’s government announced plans for a deep-water expedition to explore the mythical galleon San José, sunk in the 18th century in the country’s northern Caribbean and believed to contain cargo valued at billions of dollars.
Though it’s been more than half a year since the divisive rebrand, many still refer to the social media platform X by its former name, Twitter.
A private U.S. spacecraft that touched down on the moon, the first one in more than 50 years, ended up on its side, company officials said Friday.
'Oppenheimer' continued to steamroll through Hollywood's awards season on Saturday, winning the top prize, for outstanding cast, along with awards for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr., at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards.
It's hard to imagine bands like Metallica or AC/DC being covered by a harpist, but that's what one former Moncton musician has done, and she's found great success.
British actress Pamela Salem, who starred alongside Sean Connery as Miss Moneypenny in the 1983 James Bond film 'Never Say Never Again,' has died at age 80, production company Big Finish announced Friday.
From parched southern Alberta to water-scarce east Texas, ranchers have been downsizing their herds due to a lack of grass for grazing.
Before Dorian Weaver discovered how magical his community could be, the nine-year-old was simply playing with his Harry Potter Lego.
They rose up by the dozens from across Florida, caricatured competitors in tank tops and cutoff shorts, for a showdown that treats evading police and wrestling over beer like Olympic sports.
Former NFL player Richard Sherman was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Daulton Varsho had three hits and three RBIs, but the Toronto Blue Jays fell 14-13 to the Philadelphia Phillies in their spring training opener Saturday at TD Ballpark.
A Kansas City Chiefs jersey signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift was auctioned off for a Guelph, Ont. charity last week, but now questions are being raised about whether the signatures, or the jersey, are real.
Ford stopped shipping its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups and has been holding them for quality inspections since Feb. 9.
More than 80,000 Volkswagen and Audi vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a fire risk from jet pump seals located inside fuel tanks, according to a statement from Volkswagen Canada sent to CTVNews.ca.
Gas prices are once again on the rise in the Lower Mainland.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.