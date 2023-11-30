Following Adam Johnson's death, the U.K. hockey league and its 'import' players play on
Kirsty Charles always takes a peek when she spots a Nottingham Panthers' team-branded Fiat around town.
She wants to see which one of the players is driving.
"You do get a bit excited when you see a Panthers car," she said. "The Panthers' cars are quite little, the brand-new cars, and when you see four big hockey guys in them... when they're all scotched in there, it's funny."
Life as an import hockey player in the U.K. can be an adventure. The salaries aren't great, but the lifestyle and perks are pretty good. They get free use of a car and rent-free housing. There's plenty of golfing and Premier League soccer available. Quick trips to European cities are doable.
For these mostly Canadian and American players, the NHL is probably not in their future. They are instead in one of Europe's many professional leagues that are far more likely to have rosters filled with experienced, talented players but short on those who made a stop in the best league in the world.
They are nonetheless mini-celebrities around the 10-team Elite Ice Hockey League and they can get a jump on their post-playing career by earning a master's degree tuition-free through partnerships teams have with local universities.
Adam Johnson was enjoying a typical import experience -- living with his fiancee, Ryan Wolfe, and studying at Loughborough Business School -- before Nottingham's Oct. 28 game against the Sheffield Steelers.
More than 8,000 fans attended the Saturday night game that turned tragic in the second period when the left skate of Steelers defenseman Matt Petgrave cut Johnson's throat during a collision on the ice. The native of Hibbing, Minnesota, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. An arrest has been made on suspicion of manslaughter and hockey overseers across the sport are looking more closely at improving safety.
The 29-year-old Johnson appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019. Following his death, some wondered if he had wound up in a rough-and-tumble league where skill and technique are afterthoughts.
The EIHL is definitely evolving -- there is far less fighting than in years past, league statistics show, and it provides a good foundation for British talent.
"You look at the (British) national team now, the majority of the guys on the team play in the Elite League," said Liam Kirk, who was playing for Sheffield in 2018 when he was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes.
Kirk, who now plays in the Czech Republic, said the EIHL today is "more skilled, fast-paced and you see a lot of good players in the league that have experience and have played at good levels in Europe and North America."
Johnson was in that category. In 12 games for the Panthers, the forward had seven goals and four assists.
"On the hockey side, he made people around him better," Panthers chief executive Omar Pacha said. "His hockey CV spoke for itself."
Players are typically on 36-week contracts earning after-tax salaries of between 400 pounds ($500) to 1,500 pounds ($1,885) per week, said retired forward Chris Auger, who played one season for the Fife Flyers in Scotland and two for the Manchester Storm.
A player earning 800 pounds per week today is making $36,500 for the season. The perks make it worthwhile. Players can find cheap airline tickets to places like Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam and the Canary Islands.
"I had a great experience," Auger said. "I would say for somebody who the NHL is not in your future or a high league, that this is a great way to gain life experience, to meet some incredible people, make decent money and travel."
Last year, Johnson played in the Bavarian city of Augsburg and Wolfe posted Instagram photos of the pair at Oktoberfest in Munich. She had written "we're loving it so far" of their time in Nottingham.
Auger recalled Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof skating with the team during a practice. The Swede then hosted Storm players at Old Trafford for one of the club's games.
Fans are passionate in a sport that fights for its place among soccer, rugby and cricket. They love how accessible hockey players are compared to insulated soccer stars. One fan in Wales even penned a romance novel entitled "The Import Slot."
The big benefit, though, is the opportunity to get a master's degree. During his final season in Manchester, Auger completed a one-year MBA program at the University of Salford. After morning practice, it was off to afternoon classes. Books, laptop and parking were his only school expenses.
"It kind of springboarded me into my career and what I'm doing now," said Auger, who played four seasons at UMass-Lowell after being selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the sixth round of the 2006 NHL draft. "It was an incredible opportunity."
The Belleville, Ontario, native retired after the 2018-19 season and bought a restaurant equipment company in his hometown.
Downsides include long game-day bus rides and holidays away from family. Contracts are not guaranteed; break team rules and you can get released. It's also hard to get a work visa for spouses or girlfriends.
Petgrave, a 31-year-old Canadian, hasn't played since the Oct. 28 game and the Steelers quietly signed another defenseman. The club has declined to comment on Petgrave and no charges have been filed in Johnson's death.
In Sheffield, Petgrave's team often hangs out at Firepit Rocks but lately they have kept a low profile.
"Before you'd pretty much have the whole team, like 20 of them," said Markuss Jansons, a chef at the downtown restaurant. "Now, it's a lot less. It's not the same."
Jansons, a 20-year-old college student who plays for one of Sheffield's development teams, said Petgrave is well-liked and quiet.
Petgrave's 129 penalty minutes led the league last season, but in past years some players were well into the 200s. He also was Sheffield's co-leader in points in the regular season last year with nine goals and 39 assists. He was given 32 minutes in penalties for verbal abuse of an official in an October 2022 game. A month later, he was fined and warned for similar actions. He had a one-game suspension for a "a slew-footing incident" in the AHL in 2018.
Nottingham teammate Westin Michaud defended Petgrave, posting on social media that it was "clear to me his actions were unintentional." The post has since been removed. Nottingham defenseman Victor Bjorkung, told a Swedish newspaper there "isn't a chance that it's deliberate." Bjorkung had played the pass to Johnson and said he was traumatized by what he saw. He has left the team.
Auger and Petgrave were teammates with the Brampton Beast of the ECHL.
"He was an offensive defenseman, he skated really well," Auger said. "My experience with Matt was very, very positive. He was a great person. He was a great teammate when he came to us."
Pacha, at a service in Johnson's hometown, called him the "best player on the team" but with "zero ego." Some import players are demanding "but not Adam. He kept saying 'Omar, I'm low maintenance, don't worry about me."'
Kirsty Charles, the Panthers fan, still can't believe Johnson is gone. They shared an elevator the day before the Sheffield game.
"He was genuinely a really lovely guy," she said.
------
AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed from Washington.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TREND LINE Liberals and NDP tied in ballot support, Conservatives 19 points ahead: Nanos
The governing minority Liberals' decline in the polls has now placed them in a tie for support with their confidence-and-supply partners the NDP, while the Conservatives are now 19 points ahead, according Nanos' latest ballot tracking.
BREAKING Claims of toxic workplace at CSIS absolutely 'devastating': PM says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says allegations of a toxic workplace culture, involving harassment and sexual assault at Canada's spy agency are 'devastating' and 'absolutely unacceptable.'
Sask. premier says province will stop collecting carbon levy on electric heat
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the province intends to stop collecting the carbon levy on electric heat.
Filmmakers in Bruce Peninsula 'accidentally' discover 128-year-old shipwreck
Yvonne Drebert and Zach Melnick were looking for invasive mussels when they found something no has laid on eyes for 128 years.
Alternative healer faces manslaughter charge over woman's death at a U.K. slapping therapy workshop
An alternative healer who advocates a technique known as 'slapping therapy' was charged Thursday over the death of a woman at one of his workshops in England seven years ago.
A holiday meal in Canada will be an 'expensive proposition': food lab
Celebrating with your family this December could come with increased expenses as data shows many traditional holiday foods are going up in price.
Watch this: Kayaker drops 20 metres from Arctic Circle waterfall
Heart-racing video shows 32-year-old Spanish kayaker Aniol Serrasolses paddling through rapids and ice tunnels before plunging 20 metres down an icy waterfall off Svalbard, Norway.
A 'predator' at CSIS: B.C. officers allege rape, harassment and a toxic workplace culture
Four officers with the B.C. CSIS physical surveillance unit who say it was a toxic workplace where bullying, harassment and worse went unchecked, and where young female officers were victimized.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Claims of toxic workplace at CSIS absolutely 'devastating': PM says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says allegations of a toxic workplace culture, involving harassment and sexual assault at Canada's spy agency are 'devastating' and 'absolutely unacceptable.'
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE Liberals and NDP tied in ballot support, Conservatives 19 points ahead: Nanos
The governing minority Liberals' decline in the polls has now placed them in a tie for support with their confidence-and-supply partners the NDP, while the Conservatives are now 19 points ahead, according Nanos' latest ballot tracking.
-
Conservatives accuse Liberals of caving to big tech in online news deal with Google
Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge spoke to a House committee this morning, fresh from finally ending Canada's standoff with Google over the Online News Act, where the Opposition criticized her for caving to big tech.
Health
-
Years in the works, Canada's new 988 suicide crisis line is now available
In a massive step towards prioritizing the mental health and well-being of Canadians, the government has officially launched a nationwide, three-digit suicide crisis helpline.
-
Alternative healer faces manslaughter charge over woman's death at a U.K. slapping therapy workshop
An alternative healer who advocates a technique known as 'slapping therapy' was charged Thursday over the death of a woman at one of his workshops in England seven years ago.
-
Alberta Health Services issues measles alert in Calgary
Alberta Health Services is warning the public about a lab-confirmed case of measles in the Calgary area, adding that the public may have been exposed.
Sci-Tech
-
Make a mess of the streets of Toronto as a raccoon in new video game 'Trash Panda'
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to experience the city as a raccoon, wreaking havoc and being enamored with garbage? Well, a new video game created by a Toronto-based filmmaker lets you do just that. The game, ‘Trash Panda,’ was officially released on Nov. 15 and is now available for sale.
-
Google will start deleting 'inactive' accounts in December. Here's what you need to know
Under Google's updated inactive-account policy, which the tech giant announced back in May, accounts that haven't been used in at least two years could be deleted. Accounts deemed inactive will be erased in a phased-approach beginning Friday.
-
New technology installed beneath Detroit street can charge electric vehicles as they drive
Crews have installed what's billed as the nation's first wireless-charging public roadway for electric vehicles beneath a street just west of downtown Detroit.
Entertainment
-
Will an earlier Oscars broadcast attract more viewers? ABC plans to try the 7 p.m. slot in 2024
Academy Awards enthusiasts won't have to stay up quite as late to hear the best picture winner in March. The 96th Oscars will begin one hour early, with the official show starting at 7 p.m. Eastern for the first time, ABC said Thursday.
-
Shane MacGowan, lead singer of The Pogues and a laureate of booze and beauty, dies at age 65
Shane MacGowan, the singer-songwriter and frontman of 'Celtic Punk' band The Pogues, best known for the Christmas ballad 'Fairytale of New York,' died Thursday, his family said. He was 65.
-
Daryl Hall accuses John Oates of 'ultimate partnership betrayal' in plan to sell stake in business
Daryl Hall has accused his longtime music partner John Oates of committing the "ultimate partnership betrayal" by planning to sell his share of the Hall & Oates duo's joint venture without the other's permission, Hall said in a court declaration supporting his lawsuit to keep the transaction paused.