Canada sending 371 athletes to Tokyo Olympics, largest team since 1984 Games
Published Tuesday, July 13, 2021 10:47AM EDT
People walk in front of a Tokyo 2020 Olympics advertisement Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Tokyo. The Olympics begin July 23. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
TORONTO -- Canada is sending is largest team to a Summer Olympics in 37 years.
The Canadian Olympic Committee has announced the 371 athletes who will compete in Tokyo starting July 23.
There were 225 women and 146 men named to the team.
Canada's contingent will be the largest since the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles.
The athletes will be accompanied by 131 coaches.
Tokyo's Games scheduled for last summer were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.