    Canada's professional women's soccer league name unveiled

    Canada's newest women's professional soccer league will be called the Northern Soccer League. (Logo provided by the league) Canada's newest women's professional soccer league will be called the Northern Soccer League. (Logo provided by the league)
    Canada is set to embrace a new chapter in women’s soccer with the official unveiling of the new name of the professional league.

    Diana Matheson, CEO and Co-Founder of Project 8, announced in press conference Tuesday that the new name is Northern Super League, which is set to begin its season in the spring of 2025.

    The Northern Super League will make its debut with six founding clubs from key markets across the country. Ottawa and Montreal are the latest cities confirmed to host teams, joining the previously announced clubs in Halifax, Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver.

    "We are thrilled to announce this update to soccer fans across Canada as we take a big step toward our season opener in April 2025," Matheson said.

    "After years without a professional women’s domestic soccer league, the Northern Super League and its six founding clubs will fill a significant void in Canada and bring about meaningful change coast to coast."

    Canada’s Christine Sinclair (12) teammates react after conceding the second goal of the first half during Group B soccer action against Australia at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Scott Barbour

    Each of the six clubs will be independently owned and operated. The Northern Super League will feature a 25-game regular season schedule followed by playoffs and a National Championship next fall.

    "We are proud to launch with a name that will instill pride in all those who play and love the game. With a brand that is fresh, we welcome all who want to be a part of this exciting moment in Canadian sports history," said Matheson.

    Further announcements regarding league executives, player signings, and detailed scheduling are expected in the weeks ahead.

    Inspiration for the league's brand comes from the vibrant Aurora Borealis, which influences the colour palette, while the dynamic serpentine-style font reflects team synergy on the field. The emblem's four-pointed North Star symbolizes the league's strength, vision, and commitment to establishing itself as a guiding light in the realm of sports in Canada and beyond.

