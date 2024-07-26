Court hears closing arguments in 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King's criminal trial
The defence lawyer for a prominent organizer of the 2022 "Freedom Convoy" in Ottawa says he is not responsible for the mischief that ensued during the protest.
Defence Lawyer Natasha Calvinho began her closing arguments today by asking the court to dismiss the charges against King, and blamed police, city officials and other protesters for allowing tensions to escalate during the protest.
Calvinho argues King was a peaceful protester and was not a leader of the three-week demonstration that gridlocked downtown Ottawa.
King has pleaded not guilty to charges of mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, obstructing police and other offences.
The convoy attracted thousands of demonstrators to Parliament Hill in protest against public-health restrictions, COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the federal government.
The Crown is relying mainly on King's own videos, which he posted to social media throughout the protest to document the demonstration and communicate with protesters.
BREAKING 30% of town structures destroyed in Jasper wildfire: officials
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to tour the resort town of Jasper to see firsthand the devastation caused by wildfires.
At least 4 buildings burned at Jasper Park Lodge, others damaged: Fairmont memo
The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge said Thursday afternoon most of its structures are 'standing and intact,' including its iconic main lodge.
-
'Time is running out': Experts call on Ottawa to increase efforts with U.S. on trade
A group of experts is sounding the alarm that Ottawa needs to swiftly make more inroads with Americans, or Canada will be deeply disadvantaged in a looming review of a crucial trade agreement.
Powerful cartel leader 'El Mayo' Zambada was lured onto airplane before arrest in U.S., AP source says
A powerful Mexican drug cartel leader who eluded authorities for decades was duped into flying into the U.S., where he was arrested alongside a son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, according to a U.S. law enforcement official familiar with the matter.
A tanker plane is missing in Oregon as Western wildfires spread
A single-pilot tanker plane disappeared in eastern Oregon while fighting one of the many wildfires spreading across several Western states, and the search has come up empty so far, authorities said Friday.
'We cannot remain silent about what we saw.' U.S. doctors who volunteered in Gaza demand ceasefire in letter to White House
A group of 45 American physicians and nurses who volunteered in hospitals across Gaza are sharing their experiences and demanding an immediate ceasefire and arms embargo.
Harvey Weinstein in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 and contracting double pneumonia
Disgraced and imprisoned movie mogul Harvey Weinstein 'tested positive for COVID and contracted double pneumonia in his lungs,' Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein’s spokesman, said in a statement Thursday.
Trump campaign says it won't commit to Harris debate until she's confirmed as nominee
The Trump campaign said Thursday it would not commit to any future debates until the Democratic Party formally chooses a nominee.
Arsonists attack French high-speed rail system hours before opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics
Arsonists attacked France's high-speed rail network early Friday, setting fires that paralyzed train travel to Paris for some 800,000 people across Europe, including athletes heading to the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games.
'Catastrophic' situation 'cannot continue': Open letter from Trudeau, other PMs calling for Gaza ceasefire
Prime ministers of Canada, New Zealand and Australia released a letter renewing calls for an “urgent ceasefire” in Gaza on Friday morning.
'Time is running out': Experts call on Ottawa to increase efforts with U.S. on trade
A group of experts is sounding the alarm that Ottawa needs to swiftly make more inroads with Americans, or Canada will be deeply disadvantaged in a looming review of a crucial trade agreement.
B.C.'s top doctor ends four-year COVID-19 public health emergency
After four years of mask mandates, gathering restrictions, vaccinations and hospitalizations, British Columbia’s provincial health officer has ended the province's public-health emergency for COVID-19.
Stay inside, filter indoor air amid wildfire smoke, respirologist says
A Calgary respirologist is advising people to regularly check the outdoor air quality and stay inside as smoke from the Jasper wildfires blows into other parts of Alberta and possibly beyond.
When Barbie learned what a gynecologist was, so did many other people, according to new study
A new study published Thursday in the journal JAMA Network Open has found that the ending in the 2023 blockbuster film 'Barbie' had an influence on online search interest in terms around gynecology, the branch of medicine that deals with women’s reproductive health.
NASA says no return date yet for astronauts and Boeing capsule at space station
Already more than a month late getting back, two NASA astronauts will remain at the International Space Station until engineers finish working on problems plaguing their Boeing capsule, officials said Thursday.
CrowdStrike says over 97% of Windows sensors back online
More than 97 per cent of Windows sensors are back online, CrowdStrike's CEO George Kurtz said on Thursday, nearly a week after a software update by the cybersecurity firm triggered a global outage.
OpenAI enters Google-dominated search market with SearchGPT
OpenAI said on Thursday it is selectively rolling out SearchGPT, an artificial intelligence-powered search engine with real time access to the information from the internet.
Irish museum pulls Sinead O'Connor waxwork after just one day due to backlash
An Irish museum will withdraw a waxwork of singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor just one day after installing it, following a backlash from her family and the public, it told CNN in a statement on Friday.
Justin Timberlake's attorney disputes he was intoxicated when arrested for DWI
A hearing in the case of Justin Timberlake being accused of driving while intoxicated was held Friday, where an attorney for the singer disputed his arrest in June.
Bette Midler's secret to a happy, 40-year marriage? Separate beds
Bette Midler and her husband Martin von Haselberg will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on December 16. They will probably wake up in different rooms on the occasion.
Lululemon pauses sales of Breezethrough after consumers say line is 'unflattering'
Lululemon Athletica Inc. says it is pausing sales of one of its new product lines that have generated complaints from consumers.
Jasper fires disrupt rail service, delays expected at Port of Vancouver
The wildfires raging in Jasper National Park and the shutdown of rail traffic through the area are expected to have an impact on Canada's supply chain.
Postmedia plans to buy Atlantic Canada's insolvent SaltWire newspaper chain
Postmedia Network Inc. announced plans Friday to buy certain businesses belonging to SaltWire Network Inc. and The Halifax Herald Ltd., the two insolvent companies behind Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper chain.
She couldn't stop thinking about the guy she met at the Athens Olympics. Then a message from him changed her life
Omaira Gill grew up counting down the days to each Olympic Games. She wasn’t especially sporty, so she ruled out the prospect of competing pretty early on. But she still harboured Olympic dreams – even just spectating would do.
Japanese restaurants say they’re not charging tourists more – they’re just charging locals less
Japan has never been a destination known for hiking up prices for foreigners. But overtourism – fuelled by a combination of pent-up post-COVID demands and the weak local currency – has recently prompted restaurants in the country to consider the merits of differential pricing.
Gizmo the dog went missing in Las Vegas in 2015. He's been found alive after 9 years
A Las Vegas woman was living with her parents in 2015 when her dog Gizmo slipped past a faulty gate in the backyard of their home and disappeared. After nine years, they've finally been reunited.
Thousands of fans take place along River Seine for rainy Olympic opening ceremony
Athletes are making their way down the Seine River through France's capital to mark the official opening of the Paris Olympics.
Canada's Christine Sinclair: 'We were never shown drone footage'
Canada soccer great Christine Sinclair said on Friday national team players were never shown drone footage during the more than two decades she was on the team, following a spying scandal that cast a shadow over the Canadians at the Paris Games.
Canada Soccer head investigating 'systemic ethical shortcoming' amid spying scandal
Canada Soccer chief executive officer Kevin Blue said he was investigating a potential 'systemic ethical shortcoming' within the program but has not considered pulling the women's soccer team from the Paris Olympics due to a drone spying scandal.
Driver charged after flashing high beams at approaching police
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
Waterloo, Ont. woman out thousands after car totalled in hit-and-run
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
Issued a traffic ticket? The City of Toronto urges caution over third-party payment companies
Whether it's for parking, speeding or running a red light, no one likes being issued a traffic ticket, but it’s important to be careful how you pay them.
'She led it the whole way': 18-year-old B.C. woman leads hikers to safety in Jasper National Park
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
'There's mom and dad's house': New video appears to show destruction of Jasper neighbourhood
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
Sask. Second World War veteran, 103, receives France's highest national order
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
Former First Nations chief voices Disney's first Ojibwe language Star Wars movie
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
Ottawa Humane Society reunites Montreal family with cat missing for 8 years
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
Waterloo, Ont. woman out thousands after car totalled in hit-and-run
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
'It looks scary, but they're harmless': Bees removed from Winnipeg street light

A swarm of bees living in
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
'Powerful symbol of the progress we have made': Land being returned to Manitoba Métis Federation
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Cape Breton moose hunting suspended for 3 years due to 'significant' drop in population
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
B.C.'s top doctor ends four-year COVID-19 public health emergency
After four years of mask mandates, gathering restrictions, vaccinations and hospitalizations, British Columbia’s provincial health officer has ended the province's public-health emergency for COVID-19.
Eby pledges to get publication ban lifted in Dunn’s case, BCPS says it’s received no such direction
Tori Dunn's family is still desperately searching for answers in the Surrey woman's killing, as B.C.'s premier works to get the publication ban on her case lifted.
B.C. wildfire count drops amid cool, wet weather, but about 400 still burn
The number of active wildfires in British Columbia has dropped again to about 400 after another day of favourable weather.
Man wanted after allegedly attempting to grab child in east Toronto
Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to grab a child in east Toronto earlier this month.
-
BREAKING Judge dismisses court challenge to stop Ontario Place redevelopment
It appears construction at Ontario Place can now continue following a decision by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to uphold the Rebuilding Ontario Place Act.
Calgary reception centre to remain open until Monday
The City of Calgary says its reception centre for Jasper wildfire evacuees will remain open 24/7 until Monday.
-
Surge clinch home playoff game with 87-83 win over Sea Bears
The Surge battened down the hatches in crunch time Thursday, allowing just 12 fourth-quarter points on their way to an 87-83 victory over the Sea Bears at WinSport.
Quebec joins Ontario in helping fight Jasper wildfires
The province of Quebec has joined Ontario in its efforts to help Alberta fight the wildfire that had reached Jasper National Park Wednesday.
Woman shot with a pellet gun onboard OC Transpo bus, police say
A 20-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after a woman was struck by a pellet gun onboard an OC Transpo bus, according to police.
-
TRAFFIC Hwy. 417 is closed until Monday for Preston Street bridge replacement. Here's what you need to know
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa is closed until 6 a.m. Monday for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
Work continues to clean second motor oil spill in river near Montreal
The Quebec Environment Department has confirmed that the two spills in the Pointe-aux-Trembles district involved motor oil that flowed into the river from a city storm sewer. Officials are working with the City of Montreal to figure out how the oil ended up in the sewers.
'It's surreal,' says Quebec athletic therapist chosen to go to Paris Olympic Games
Maxim Hanna is the only sports therapist from Quebec who is part of the Canadian medical team in Paris.
Environmental activists once again disrupt access to the Montreal airport
Environmental activists disrupted access to Montréal-Trudeau International Airport on Friday. Members of the group 'The Last Generation' once again stuck their hands to the ground on one of the lanes leading out of the Montreal airport loading dock.
Man found guilty in fatal Alberta school stabbing
The man accused of killing his 17-year-old classmate, Jennifer Winkler, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Friday.
Edmonton businesses step up to aid evacuees after Jasper fires
Businesses in Edmonton and across the province are making an effort to aid people affected by wildfires burning in Alberta, including the ones that devastated Jasper this week.
Colin Tweedie sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for hit-and-run death of Cape Breton girl
Colin Tweedie has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in federal prison in the 2019 hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Cape Breton girl Talia Forrest.
Videos online appear to show two recent shark sightings in Nova Scotia waters
Videos circulating online recently appear to show two separate shark sightings in Nova Scotia waters.
-
Death in northern Manitoba First Nation deemed homicide: RCMP
RCMP is investigating the death of a 54-year-old woman in northern Manitoba earlier this month as a homicide.
'Absolute surprise': Winnipeg jazz legend Ron Paley awarded Order of Manitoba
A longtime fixture in the Manitoba music scene who has played with legendary artists including Frank Sinatra has been awarded the province's highest honour.
Accidental tourist ends up in Winnipeg after Jasper wildfire interrupts rail journey
A California traveller made an unscheduled stop in Winnipeg due to the ongoing wildfire in Jasper, Alta.
Regina man charged with sexual assault and luring of 16-year-old
A 50-year-old Regina man has been charged with sexual assault and luring of a 16-year-old
A look into the Saskatchewan RCMP's Livestock Investigation Unit
Cpl. Owen Third has been working in the Livestock Investigation’s Unit at the Saskatchewan RCMP detachment as the lead investigator for the last two years.
Ontario expanding access to RSV vaccines for young children, pregnant women
Ontario is doubling the number of children eligible for vaccination against a virus that can make young kids very sick.
-
-
Truck swallowed by sinkhole in Saskatoon
A sinkhole that formed in Saskatoon’s City Park neighbourhood swallowed the rear end of a truck on Thursday evening.
Saskatoon mother arrested after assaulting officer during child welfare check
A Saskatoon woman is facing charges after assaulting a police officer during a welfare check on a child.
Driver caught speeding on Hwy. 69 near Sudbury, police say
A northern Ontario driver was travelling almost 40km/h over the speed limit on Highway 69 near Greater Sudbury, police say.
-
-
London-born Cordano Russell making his Olympic debut in Paris
Cordano Russell has exploded onto the world scene and in the past year the London, Ont.- born skateboarder as gone from relative obscurity, to the top-ranked street skater in Canada.
Sentencing hearing for man who crashed stolen pick-up and killed London woman
Earlier this year, 39-year-old Shawn Tinning pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death and leaving the scene of a collision.
London police lay child porn related charges
Police say they raided a home on Deveron Crescent Wednesday, seizing electronic devices — saying evidence of child pornography was located on the devices.
Teen airlifted after car flipped upside down with 2 passengers inside
A 19-year-old driver was airlifted to a trauma center after a crash left one vehicle overturned with two passengers trapped inside.
-
-
The Bear With Us Centre for Bears just east of Parry Sound is currently caring for 30 bears, 13 of those are orphaned cubs.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries
Chatham-Kent police say a motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash.
-
EXCLUSIVE Windsor doctor has privileges revoked after allegedly accessing newborn data for profit
The joy and excitement of welcoming a new baby has been marred for a Belle River mom, who says she’s “disturbed” to learn a doctor looking to profit targeted her newborn.
No impaired drivers detected after 480 vehicles checked in RIDE program
Windsor police say no impaired drivers were detected after 480 vehicles were checked in a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere program.
-
-
Mounties in Nanaimo say they will be on hand to assist during an upcoming community-led search for a young woman who hasn’t been seen in more than 10 months.
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
Medicine Hat woman arrested by ALERT for 3rd time in a year
A Medicine Hat woman is facing drug trafficking charges following an investigation by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.
Lethbridge sees Crime Severity Index score spike by nearly seven per cent
Statistics Canada has released its crime severity index scores for 2023 and for the first time in three years, Lethbridge saw its score go up.
Lethbridge businesses helping residents beat the heat
Lethbridge has been no stranger to extreme heat over the last couple weeks.
-
Two Ontario men are facing $9,750 in fines after they tried to cover up that a bull moose was shot by mistake last October.
-
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is asking the public to find alternate routes to avoid the 400 block of Second Line West due to an increased police presence Friday morning.
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland. A funeral director blames government
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.