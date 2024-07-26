Politics

    • Court hears closing arguments in 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King's criminal trial

    "Freedom Convoy" organizer Pat King arrives for his trial at the courthouse in Ottawa, on Thursday, May 16, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby) "Freedom Convoy" organizer Pat King arrives for his trial at the courthouse in Ottawa, on Thursday, May 16, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby)
    OTTAWA -

    The defence lawyer for a prominent organizer of the 2022 "Freedom Convoy" in Ottawa says he is not responsible for the mischief that ensued during the protest.

    Defence Lawyer Natasha Calvinho began her closing arguments today by asking the court to dismiss the charges against King, and blamed police, city officials and other protesters for allowing tensions to escalate during the protest.

    Calvinho argues King was a peaceful protester and was not a leader of the three-week demonstration that gridlocked downtown Ottawa.

    King has pleaded not guilty to charges of mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, obstructing police and other offences.

    The convoy attracted thousands of demonstrators to Parliament Hill in protest against public-health restrictions, COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the federal government.

    The Crown is relying mainly on King's own videos, which he posted to social media throughout the protest to document the demonstration and communicate with protesters.

