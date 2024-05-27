Sports

    • British event rider Georgie Campbell dies from fall during competition

    Campbell, here in 2022, has died after falling from her horse during a competition on Sunday. (Ryan Pierse / Getty Images / File via CNN Newsource) Campbell, here in 2022, has died after falling from her horse during a competition on Sunday. (Ryan Pierse / Getty Images / File via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    A British equestrian rider has died after falling from her horse during a competition on Sunday.

    Georgie Campbell was competing at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon, southwest England when she suffered the fatal accident on her horse, Global Quest.

    Campbell’s profile on the International Federation for Equestrian Sports’ website said that the rider was aged 37.

    “Medical professionals attended immediately following her fall at fence 5b however, unfortunately, she could not be saved,” British Eventing, the sport’s national governing body in the U.K., said in a statement.

    “The horse, Global Quest, was assessed by the on-site vets and walked back to the stable and is uninjured.

    “To respect the family’s privacy at this extremely difficult and sad time, no further details will be shared.”

    Campbell, who represented Great Britain in the Nations Cup series, had competed in more than 200 events during her career, recording six wins.

    She is survived by her husband, fellow horse rider Jesse Campbell, who competed for New Zealand at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Indigo Books & Music shareholders vote to approve privatization sale

    Indigo Books & Music Inc. shareholders have voted to approve a deal that will see the retailer become a private company. Shareholders voted Monday in favour of a $2.50 per share offer from Trilogy Retail Holdings Inc. and Trilogy Investments L.P., which have a 56 per cent stake in Indigo and are owned by Gerald Schwartz, the spouse of Indigo chief executive Heather Reisman.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    • Some birds may use 'mental time travel,' study finds

      Real quick — what did you have for lunch yesterday? Were you with anyone? Where were you? Can you picture the scene? The ability to remember things that happened to you in the past, especially to go back and recall little incidental details, is a hallmark of what psychologists call episodic memory — and new research indicates that it’s an ability humans may share with birds called Eurasian jays.

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News