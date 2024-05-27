British event rider Georgie Campbell dies from fall during competition

A British equestrian rider has died after falling from her horse during a competition on Sunday.

Georgie Campbell was competing at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon, southwest England when she suffered the fatal accident on her horse, Global Quest.

Campbell’s profile on the International Federation for Equestrian Sports’ website said that the rider was aged 37.

“Medical professionals attended immediately following her fall at fence 5b however, unfortunately, she could not be saved,” British Eventing, the sport’s national governing body in the U.K., said in a statement.

“The horse, Global Quest, was assessed by the on-site vets and walked back to the stable and is uninjured.

“To respect the family’s privacy at this extremely difficult and sad time, no further details will be shared.”

Campbell, who represented Great Britain in the Nations Cup series, had competed in more than 200 events during her career, recording six wins.

She is survived by her husband, fellow horse rider Jesse Campbell, who competed for New Zealand at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.