Bills linebacker Von Miller turns self in on felony domestic violence charge
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller turned himself in to police in a Dallas suburb on Thursday after he was charged in a warrant with domestic violence against the mother of his children, who is pregnant, police said.
Dallas police confirmed that the 34-year-old Miller surrendered to police in the suburb of Glenn Heights to face a charge of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman, which is punishable by 2 to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
The alleged assault occurred on Wednesday, according to a police affidavit in which officers wrote that Miller twice put his hands on the neck of the woman, pulled out a chunk of her hair and threw her onto a couch. The woman was treated for minor injuries, including bruising on her neck, police said.
Miller was free after posting $5,000 bond at the DeSoto Regional Jail in his hometown, Glenn Heights police said. Miller did not return a text message from The Associated Press seeking comment.
The Bills, who have a bye this week, issued a statement Thursday acknowledging that they are aware of the situation and "are in the process of gathering more information."
The woman and Miller have been in a relationship for seven years and have children together, police wrote in an affidavit supporting the arrest warrant.
According to the document, police were called Wednesday to the couple's apartment in Dallas after they got into an argument. Police wrote that Miller became "visibly angry" when the woman went into the office in the apartment and slammed the door behind her.
Miller then told her to "get out," police wrote, and when she tried to collect her laptop and cellphone, Miller began pushing her. She repeatedly yelled, "Stop. I'm pregnant," the affidavit said.
She fell into a chair after being pushed, and Miller then put one hand on her neck and held it with pressure for 3 to 5 seconds, police wrote.
According to the document, Miller then threw the woman's laptop on the floor and stomped on it. After pulling out some of her hair and throwing her on a couch, he put both hands on her neck. She told police she recorded some of the attack and, when she threatened to call police, he left.
The woman told police she was six weeks pregnant and showed them a photograph of a positive pregnancy test and a screenshot of a text conversation with Miller in which they discussed the possible due date of the child and a doctor visit.
Miller is the NFL's active leader in sacks with 123 1/2, which is 19th all-time. Selected No. 2 overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2011 NFL draft, he is a three-time All-Pro and an eight-time Pro Bowl pick. A popular and highly visible player, he has appeared in television commercials for brands including Old Spice and Progressive.
He has two Super Bowl rings, from the 2015 season with the Broncos and 2021 with the Rams after Denver traded him to Los Angeles during that season. He then signed with Buffalo the following spring.
Miller was born in DeSoto, south of Dallas, and was a two-time first-team All-American at Texas A&M. He holds the Broncos' career record in sacks with 110 1/2.
