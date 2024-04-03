Sci-Tech

    Meta's WhatsApp down for thousands, Downdetector shows

    WhatsApp logo. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File) WhatsApp logo. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
    Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, even as the smartphone messaging app resumed service for some people, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

    Around 3,200 people were also facing issues with Instagram in the United States, per Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

    "We know some people are experiencing issues right now, we're working on getting things back to 100 per cent for everyone as quickly as possible," WhatsApp said in a post on the social media platform X.

    There were about 2,500 incidents of U.S. users reporting issues with the messaging platform, according to Downdetector.

    Nearly 3,500 users in India, about 10,000 in the United Kingdom and over 7,000 in Brazil also reported problems with the platform, Downdetector data showed.

    At its peak, the outage impacted more than 24,000 WhatsApp users in the United States, while Instagram users reported over 5,000 outages, Downdetector data showed.

    Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request forcomment.

    Last month, hundreds of thousands of users of the social media company's Facebook and Instagram were impacted globally for more than two hours following an outage that was caused by a technical issue.

    Meta has about 3.19 billion daily active users across its family of apps, which also includes Threads.

    (Reporting by Vallari Srivastava, Jaspreet Singh and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

